Pizza to the Rescue
- Margherita Pizza$17.00
Pomodoro, shaved garlic, sicilian oregano
- Testarossa Pizza$16.00
Fresh garlic, basil, & EVOO
- Chorizo Pizza$19.00
Local chorizo, vodka sauce, red onions, and basil
- Funghi Formaggi Pizza$21.00
Garlic, white sauce, and black pepper
- Herbivore Pizza$17.00
Black sauce, spicy salami, and mushroom
- Carpaccio Pizza$23.00
Terra farms beef, arugula, and caper vinaigrette
- Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Pizza to the Rescue Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 463-1958
Open now • Closes at 10PM