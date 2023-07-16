Popular Items

Food

Starters

Focaccia

$6.50

the amazing dough of our pizza is in the form of focaccia and comes with chili oil and olive oil with reduced balsamic

Pizza

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and EVOO.

Marinara

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Garlic confit, Fresh Basil, Fresh Oregano, EVOO. NO CHEESE.

Mushroom

$16.00

Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Portobello and Champignon Mushrooms, Fresh Oregano, Truffle Oil.

Spicy Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Confit, Goat Cheese, EVOO, Jalapeno Pepper, Habanero Pepper and Sriracha.

Mon Cherry

$16.00

Cream sauce, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Truffle Oil, Fresh Arugula and Balsamic Vinegar.

Vegan Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, and EVOO, Topped with Dairy Free Cheese.

Dessert

Nutella Calzone

$9.99

Our amazing pizza dough is filled with Nutella and topped with powdered sugar

Drinks

Mint Lemonade

$6.00
Coca-Cola

$2.50

12 Oz Can

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.50

12 Oz Can

Dr Pepper

$2.50

12 Oz Can

Water Bottle

$2.50
San Pellegrino

$3.00

San Pellegrino