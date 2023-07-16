Pizza Tova
Popular Items
Mon Cherry
Cream sauce, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Truffle Oil, Fresh Arugula and Balsamic Vinegar.
Spicy Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Confit, Goat Cheese, EVOO, Jalapeno Pepper, Habanero Pepper and Sriracha.
Margherita
Tomato sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and EVOO.
Food
Starters
Pizza
Margherita
Tomato sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and EVOO.
Marinara
Tomato Sauce, Garlic confit, Fresh Basil, Fresh Oregano, EVOO. NO CHEESE.
Mushroom
Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Portobello and Champignon Mushrooms, Fresh Oregano, Truffle Oil.
Spicy Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Confit, Goat Cheese, EVOO, Jalapeno Pepper, Habanero Pepper and Sriracha.
Mon Cherry
Cream sauce, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Truffle Oil, Fresh Arugula and Balsamic Vinegar.
Vegan Pizza
Tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, and EVOO, Topped with Dairy Free Cheese.