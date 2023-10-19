Pizza Valley - East Point 3061 Washington Rd
Food
Fried & Roasted Chicken
Chicken & Waffles
Valleys Seafood
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW
1 pc. Fish, 6 pc. Jumbo Shrimp. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW
Desserts
Subs
Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mayo & Dressing
marinara sauce, cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms.
Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and your choice of Meat: Chicken, Meatball or Veal
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheese & Mayo
Traditional From Louisiana. Shrimp served on Flaky Toasted French bread, known for its crisp crust and fluffy center. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño & Po’Boy Sauce
Traditional from Louisiana. Fish served on Flaky Toasted French bread, known for its crisp crust and fluffy center. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño & Po’Boy Sauce. Choice of fish: Flounder, Tilapia or white meat
Grilled Smoked Ham, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mayo & Melted Swiss Cheese. Cold or hot.
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bacon & Mayo
Turkey, Cheese and Choice of Fixings. Cold or hot.
Veggies and Choice of Fixings
Thinly Sliced Steak, Grilled Shrimp with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheese & Mayo
Valley's Gyros & Wraps
Valley's Burgers
Appetizers
Wings
Chicken Fingers
Valley's Calzones
Chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone, mozzarella, sauce wrapped in fresh dough
Salads
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini
Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Cucumbers, Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken Served over Fresh Baby Spinach
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Olives, Feta, Pepperoncini
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Salami & Pepperoni
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Turkey, American, Provolone
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini & Cajun Spicy Grilled Chicken
Spaghetti, Diced Green Pepper, Diced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, & Diced Cucumber w/ Italian Dressing on the side.
Side Orders
Italian Specialties
Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans & Squash