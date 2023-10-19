Food

Fried & Roasted Chicken

1/2 Chicken (4 pc.)
$12.50

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

Whole Chicken (8 pc.)
$19.50

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

Whole Chicken (12 pc.)
$23.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

Chicken & Waffles

1/2 Chicken & Waffles (4pc.)
$12.50

CHICKEN WINGS SERVED WITH WAFFLES, SET UP WITH SYRUP

10 pc. Chicken Wings & Waffles
$12.50

CHICKEN WINGS SERVED WITH WAFFLES, SET UP WITH SYRUP

4 pc. Chicken Fingers & Waffles
$12.50

CHICKEN WINGS SERVED WITH WAFFLES, SET UP WITH SYRUP

Valleys Seafood

8 pc Jumbo Shrimp
$11.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

shrimp basket
$10.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

2 pc Fish
$11.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

4 pc Fish
$14.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

Fish & Shrimp
$12.99

1 pc. Fish, 6 pc. Jumbo Shrimp. SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

1 pc Fish & Chips
$8.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES & DINNER ROLL WITH POTATO SALAD OR COLESLAW

Desserts

Cheesecake
$3.50
Strawberry Cheesecake
$3.99
Chocolate Cake
$3.99
Red Velvet Cake
$3.99
Oreo Cake
$3.99
Carrot Cake
$3.99
Key Lime Pie
$3.99

Subs

Italian Sub
$6.99+

Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mayo & Dressing

Italian Philly Sub
$6.99+

marinara sauce, cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms.

Italian Chicken Philly Sub
$6.99+
Steak Philly
$6.99+

Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mayo & Dressing

Parmesan Sub
$6.99+

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and your choice of Meat: Chicken, Meatball or Veal

Chicken Philly Sub
$6.99+

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheese & Mayo

Po' Boy with Shrimp
$6.99+

Traditional From Louisiana. Shrimp served on Flaky Toasted French bread, known for its crisp crust and fluffy center. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño & Po’Boy Sauce

Po' Boy With Fish
$6.99+

Traditional from Louisiana. Fish served on Flaky Toasted French bread, known for its crisp crust and fluffy center. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeño & Po’Boy Sauce. Choice of fish: Flounder, Tilapia or white meat

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sub
$6.99+

Grilled Smoked Ham, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mayo & Melted Swiss Cheese. Cold or hot.

Chicken Club Sub
$6.99+

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bacon & Mayo

Turkey Breast
$6.99+

Turkey, Cheese and Choice of Fixings. Cold or hot.

Veggie
$6.99+

Veggies and Choice of Fixings

Steak Shrimp Philly Sub
$6.99+

Thinly Sliced Steak, Grilled Shrimp with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cheese & Mayo

Chicken Breast
$6.99+
Italian Cold Cut
$6.99+
Fish Sub
$6.99+
Cheeseburger SUB
$6.99+
Chicken Finger Sub
$6.99+

Valley's Gyros & Wraps

Chicken Gyro
$7.50
Lamb Gyro
$7.50
Veggie Wrap
$7.50
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap
$7.50
Steak Wrap
$7.50
Chicken Fajita Wrap
$7.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$7.50
Chicken Shawarma
$7.50
Teriyaki Wrap
$7.50
Buffalo Wrap
$7.50
Jerk Wrap
$7.50
Honey Garlic Wrap
$7.50
Turkey Breast Wrap
$7.50
Grilled Ham & Cheese Wrap
$7.50

Valley's Burgers

Valley's Cheeseburger
$6.99
Valley's Double Cheeseburger
$9.99
Valley's Bacon Cheeseburger
$8.99
Valley's Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$10.99
Valley's Grilled or Crispy Chicken Burger
$10.99
Valley's Veggie Burger
$11.99
Valley's Turkey Burger
$11.99
Valley's Steak Burger
$6.99
Valley's Steak & Egg Burger
$9.99

Appetizers

Jalapeno Bites
$6.50
Jalapeno Poppers (6 pc)
$6.50
Crispy Mozzarella Bites (6pc)
$7.50
Tater Tots
$4.50
Chicken Nuggets
$6.99+
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.50+
Breadsticks
$4.61+
Garlic Bread
$2.89+
Spring Roll
$0.99
Eggroll
$3.99
Fried Zucchini
$5.99
Parmesan Bread Bites
$4.50
Cinnamon Bread Bites
$4.50

Wings

8 pc Chicken Wings
$9.99

SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE & RANCH.

10 pc Chicken Wings
$10.99

SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE & RANCH.

15 pc Chicken Wings
$14.99

SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE & RANCH.

20 pc Chicken Wings
$19.99

SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE & RANCH.

Chicken Fingers

4 pc Chicken Fingers
$8.49
6 pc Chicken Fingers
$10.99

Valley's Calzones

Chicken Calzone
$12.99

Chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone, mozzarella, sauce wrapped in fresh dough

Steak Calzone
$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
$12.99
Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone
$12.99
Alfredo Calzone
$12.99
Italian Calzone
$12.99
Meat Lover's Calzone
$12.99
Supreme Calzone
$12.99
Create Your Own Calzone
$8.99
Veggie Calzone
$12.99

Salads

Garden Salad
$6.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini

Spinach Salad
$6.50

Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Cucumbers, Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken Served over Fresh Baby Spinach

Shrimp Salad
$7.50
Greek Salad
$7.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Olives, Feta, Pepperoncini

Caesar Salad
$6.50
Fish Salad
$7.50
Antipasto Salad
$8.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Salami & Pepperoni

Chef Salad
$7.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Turkey, American, Provolone

Chicken Salad
$8.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$8.99
Cajun Spicy Grilled Chicken Salad
$8.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini & Cajun Spicy Grilled Chicken

Pasta Salad
$7.99

Spaghetti, Diced Green Pepper, Diced Onions, Diced Tomatoes, & Diced Cucumber w/ Italian Dressing on the side.

Caprese Salad
$10.99

Side Orders

French Fries
$3.45
French Fries with Cheese
$4.99
Pizza Fries
$4.99
Fried Mushrooms
$5.99
Onion Rings
$4.99
Fried Okra
$5.99
Fried Zucchini
$6.76
Crispy Pickle Chips
$5.99
Garlic Knotts
$3.99

Italian Specialties

Spaghetti w/ Marinara
$9.99
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
$10.99
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
$10.99
Spaghetti w/ Mushrooms
$10.99
Lasagna w/ Marinara
$11.99
Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce
$13.99
Lasagna w/ Meatballs
$13.99
Lasagna w/ Mushrooms
$13.99
Lasagna w/ Chicken & Beef
$15.99
Ravioli w/ Marinara
$11.35
Ravioli w/ Meat Sauce
$14.25
Ravioli w/ Meatballs
$14.25
Ravioli w/ Mushrooms
$14.25
Fettuccine Alfredo Plain
$11.99
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken
$12.99
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Shrimp
$13.99
Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Mushroom
$12.99
Manicotti
$12.25
Chicken Parmesan
$14.25
Eggplant Parmesan
$14.25
Veal Parmesan
$14.25
Mixed Vegetable Pasta
$14.25

Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans & Squash

Cajun Fettuccine Alfredo
$15.99
Add Broc
$1.50
Add Spinch
$1.50
Extra Meat
$2.50

Beverages

2 Liter Coke
$3.99
2 Liter Sprite
$3.99
2 Liter Diet Coke
$3.99
Can Coke
$1.50
Can Diet Coke
$1.50
Can Sprite
$1.50
Can Gingrale
$1.50
Can Dr Pepper
$1.50
Water
$1.50
Coke Zero
$1.50
Can Brisk Tea
$1.50
Can Mountain Dew
$1.50
Can Fruit Punch
$1.50
Can Peach
$1.50
Can Orange
$1.50
Can Grape
$1.50

Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza

10" Cheese
$6.99
12" Cheese
$7.99
14" Cheese
$8.99
16" Cheese
$9.99
18" Cheese
$12.99

Valley's Meat Lover

10" Valleys Meat Lover
$12.99
12" Valleys Meat Lover
$14.99
14" Valleys Meat Lover
$16.99
16" Valleys Meat Lover
$19.99
18" Valleys Meat Lover
$26.99

Valley's Veggie Lover

10" Valleys Veggie Lover
$12.99
12" Valleys Veggie Lover
$14.99
14" Valleys Veggie Lover
$16.99
16" Valleys Veggie Lover
$19.99
18" Valleys Veggie Lover
$26.99

Valley's Hawaiian

10" Valleys Hawaiian
$12.99
12" Valleys Hawaiian
$14.99
14" Valleys Hawaiian
$16.99
16" Valleys Hawaiian
$19.99
18" Valleys Hawaiian
$26.99

Valley's Philly CheeseSteak

10" Valley Philly Steak
$12.99
12" Valley Philly Steak
$14.99
14" Valley Philly Steak
$16.99
16" Valley Philly Steak
$19.99
18" Valley Philly Steak
$26.99

Valley's BBQ Chicken

10” Valley's BBQ Chicken
$12.99
12" Valley's BBQ Chicken
$14.99
14" Valley's BBQ Chicken
$16.99
16" Valley's BBQ Chicken
$19.99
18" Valley's BBQ Chicken
$26.99

Valley's Spinach Supreme

10" Valleys Spinach Supreme
$12.99
12" Valleys Spinach Supreme
$14.99
14" Valleys Spinach Supreme
$16.99
16" Valleys Spinach Supreme
$19.99
18" Valleys Spinach Supreme
$26.99

Valley's Chicken Alfredo

10" Valleys Chicken Alfredo
$12.99
12" Valleys Chicken Alfredo
$14.99
14" Valleys Chicken Alfredo
$16.99
16" Valleys Chicken Alfredo
$19.99
18" Valleys Chicken Alfredo
$26.99

Valley's Shrimp Alfredo Pizza

10" Valleys Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
$12.99
12" Valleys Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
$14.99
14" Valleys Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
$16.99
16" Valleys Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
$19.99
18" Valleys Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
$26.99

Valley's New York Style

10" Valleys Pepperoni Lover
$12.99
12" Valleys Pepperoni Lover
$14.99
14" Valleys Pepperoni Lover
$16.99
16" Valleys Pepperoni Lover
$19.99
18" Valleys Pepperoni Lover
$26.99

Valley's White Pizza

10" Valleys White Pizza
$12.99
12" Valleys White Pizza
$14.99
14" Valleys White Pizza
$16.99
16" Valleys White Pizza
$19.99
18" Valleys White Pizza
$26.99

Valley's Chicken Bacon Ranch

10" Valleys Chicken Bacon Ranch
$12.99
12" Valleys Chicken Bacon Ranch
$14.99
14” Valleys Chicken Bacon Ranch
$16.99
16" Valleys Chicken Bacon Ranch
$19.99
18” Valleys Chicken Bacon Ranch
$26.99

Valley's Chicken Fajita

10" Valleys Chicken Fajita
$12.99
12" Valleys Chicken Fajita
$14.99
14" Valleys Chicken Fajita
$16.99
16" Valleys Chicken Fajita
$19.99
18" Valleys Chicken Fajita
$26.99

Valley's Margherita Pizza

10" Valleys Margherita Pizza
$12.99
12" Valleys Margherita Pizza
$14.99
14" Valleys Margherita Pizza
$16.99
16" Valleys Margherita Pizza
$19.99
18" Valleys Margherita Pizza
$26.99

Valley's Bacon Cheeseburger

10" Valleys Bacon Cheeseburger
$12.99
12” Valleys Bacon Cheeseburger
$14.99
14" Valleys Bacon Cheeseburger
$16.99
16" Valleys Bacon Cheeseburger
$19.99
18" Valleys Bacon Cheeseburger
$26.99

Valley's Holy Lamb Pizza

10" Vally’s Holy Lamb Pizza
$12.99
12" Vally’s Holy Lamb Pizza
$14.99
14" Vally’s Holy Lamb Pizza
$16.99
16" Vally’s Holy Lamb Pizza
$19.99
18" Vally’s Holy Lamb Pizza
$26.99

Valley's Buffalo Ranch

10" Valleys Buffalo Ranch
$12.99
12" Valleys Buffalo Ranch
$14.99
14" Valleys Buffalo Ranch
$16.99
16" Valleys Buffalo Ranch
$19.99
18" Valleys Buffalo Ranch
$26.99

Valleys Steak & Shrimp

10" Valleys Steak & Shrimp
$12.99
12" Valleys Steak & Shrimp
$14.99
14" Valleys Steak & Shrimp
$16.99
16" Valleys Steak & Shrimp
$19.99
18" Valleys Steak & Shrimp
$26.99

Valley's Meal Buster

10" Valley's Meal Buster
$12.99
12" Valley's Meal Buster
$14.99
14" Valley's Meal Buster
$16.99
16" Valley's Meal Buster
$19.99
18" Valley's Meal Buster
$26.99

Valley’s Cheese Delight

10" Valley Cheese Delight
$12.99
12" Valley Cheese Delight
$14.99
14" Valley Cheese Delight
$16.99
16" Valley Cheese Delight
$19.99
18" Valley Cheese Delight
$26.99

Valley’s Greek Pizza

10” Valley Greek
$12.99
12” Valley Greek
$14.99
14” Valley Greek
$16.99
16” Valley Greek
$19.99
18” Valley Greek
$26.99

Valley’s Unique Pizza

10” Valley Unique
$12.99
12” Valley Unique
$14.99
14” Valley Unique
$16.99
16” Valley Unique
$19.99
18” Valley Unique
$26.99

Valley Hey Dude

10” Hey Dude
$12.99
12” Hey Dude
$14.99
14” Hey Dude
$16.99
16” Hey Dude
$19.99
18” Hey Dude
$26.99

Valley’s Bella Noche Pizza

10” Bella Noche
$12.99
12” Bella Noche
$14.99
14” Bella Noche
$16.99
16” Bella Noche
$19.99
18” Bella Noche
$26.99

Valley Pesto Chicken Pizza

10” Pesto Chicken
$12.99
12” Pesto Chicken
$14.99
14” Pesto Chicken
$16.99
16” Pesto Chicken
$19.99
18” Pesto Chicken
$26.99

Valley Lucky

10” Valley Lucky
$12.99
12” Valley Lucky
$14.89
14” Valley Lucky
$16.99
16” Valley Lucky
$18.99
18” Valley Lucky
$26.99

Daily Specials

Family Deal #1
$29.99
Monday-Thursday Special/14" 5 Topping Pizza
$16.49
Sub & Wing Special
$15.99
1XL Pizza w/ 3 Toppings & 20pc Wings
$28.99
1pc Fish & 5pc Wings Combo
$11.99
Subs, Gyro or Wrap Special
$15.99
Any Pasta Dinner
$15.99
2 10" Pizza 1 Topping
$15.99
2 12" Pizza 1 Topping
$17.99
2 14" Pizza 1 Topping
$19.99
2 16" Pizza 1 Topping
$21.99
2 18" Pizza 1 Topping
$29.99
2 Subs, 2 Fries, and 2 Drinks
$15.99
14” 3 topping & 15pc wings
$23.99
12” two topping & 10pc wings
$19.99
12” cheese 2 subs 2 fries 2 drinks
$21.99

Dipping sauce

Hot
$1.00
Mild
$1.00
BBQ
$1.00
Honey BBQ
$1.00
Lemon Pepper
$1.00
Teriyaki
$1.00
Sweet & Sour
$1.00
Garlic Chilli
$1.00
Sweet & Chilli
$1.00
Garlic Parmesan Sauce
$1.00
Honey Hot
$1.00
Sriracha
$1.00
Mango Habanero
$1.00
Chipotle BBQ
$1.00
Jalapeno Ranch
$1.00
Jerk Thai Chilli
$1.00
Italian
$1.00
Kickin´Bourbon
$1.00
Hot Honey Mustard
$1.00
Plain
$1.00
Breaded
$1.00
Honey Garlic
$1.00
Honey Lemon Pepper
$1.00
Blue Cheese
$1.00
Ranch
$1.00
Honey Mustard
$1.00
Garlic Sauce
$1.00
Pizza Sauce
$1.00
Tartar Sauce
$1.00
Thousand Island
$1.00