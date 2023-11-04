Pizza Vibes - The Colony
Appetizers
Pizza
Salad
Pasta
- Vibe Shrimp$18.00
Shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms, fettuccine, Alfredo sauce
- Vibes Chicken$17.00
Roasted chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, fettuccine Alfredo
- Shrimp Alfredo$16.00
- Chicken Alfredo pasta$16.00
- Chicken Parmesan$16.00
Italian breaded chicken breast, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan.
- Lasagna$16.00
Homemade meat sauce, lasagna, mozzarella, parmesan.
- Spaghetti$16.00
with home made meat sauce or meatballs
- Baked Ziti$16.00
Penne pasta homemade meat sauce or marinara sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$16.00
with Marinara or Pink Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar
- Cheese Tortellini$16.00
with Alfredo or Pesto sauce
- Manicotti$16.00
With marinara or Alfredo, mozzarella
Mediterranean
Indian Spice Pizza
- Indian Veggie Pizza$14.00+
Spicy sauce, spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella, cilantro
- Tandoori Pizza$14.00+
Spicy sauce, bell peppers, jalapenos, red onions, tandoori chicken, mozzarella, cilantro
- Paneer Pizza$14.00+
Spicy sauce, bell peppers, jalapenos, red onions, black olives, jalapenos, spicy paneer, mozzarella
- Scorcher$14.00+
Spicy sauce, roasted chicken, corn, red onions, mozzarella, jalapenos, cilantro *Spicy
- 1/2 & 1/2 Indian Spice Pizza$14.00+
- Paneer Pizza$14.00+
Sandwiches
- Shawarma$13.00
Beef or chicken (Served with fries)
- Italian Sub$13.00
Turkey Bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
- Ham Sub$13.00
Turkey Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
- Pesto Chicken$13.00
Pesto, Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
- Chicken Ranch$13.00
Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
- Meatball Sub$13.00
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan
- Greek Gyro$13.00
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta, Cucumber Sauce
Gourmet Pizza
- My Supreme$14.00+
Turkey bacon, black olives, pepperoni, onion, fresh mushroom, sausage, mozzarella, bell peppers
- Margherita$14.00+
Mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes, EVOO
- All Meat Vibes$14.00+
Turkey bacon, sausage, pepperoni, beef, mozzarella, cheddar
- Chicken Alfredo$14.00+
Alfredo sauce, chicken, baby spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar
- Chicken Pesto$14.00+
Pesto sauce, chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke, mozzarella
- Hawaiian$14.00+
Turkey bacon, cranberry, mozzarella, cheddar, pineapple
- Avocado Chicken$14.00+
BBQ sauce, baby spinach, chicken, corn, onion, cheddar, mozzarella, avocado, drizzled with balsamic
- Frank's Hot$14.00+
Spicy sauce, chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, drizzled with ranch dressing
- Ultimate Vibes$14.00+
Baby spinach, chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, sesame seeds, extra virgin olive oil.
- Veggies$14.00+
Baby spinach, black olives, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers mozzarella
- Mediterranean$14.00+
Baby spinach, mushroom, onion, tomatoes, artichoke, feta, mozzarella
- Chicken Shawarma$15.00+
Garlic sauce, middle eastern spices, marinated chicken, topped with pickles and garlic
- Beef Shawarma$15.00+
Tahini, middle eastern spices, marinated beef, onions, tomatoes, topped with pickles, parsley and tahini
- Pink$14.00+
Pink, chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella
- BBQ Chicken$14.00+
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella, cheddar
- Famous Vibes$14.00+
Ranch & Alfredo sauce, turkey bacon, chicken, mozzarella, cheddar
- Four Cheese$14.00+
Parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, feta
- 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza$14.00+
Calzone
Kids Menu
Dessert
Drinks
- Fresh orange j$8.00
- Fresh Carrot Juice$8.00
- Lemon Mints$8.00
- Fountain Drinks$2.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- laziza$4.00
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Milk$2.00
- Yogurt drink$4.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Nescafe$4.00
- Turkish Coffee$3.00
- Turkish Coffee Pot$8.00
- Tea$3.00
- small tea pot$6.00
- large tea pot$10.00
- avocado smoothie$8.00
- mixed berry$8.00
- strawberry smoothie$8.00
- mango smoothie$8.00
- kiwi smoothie$8.00
- Banana shake$8.00
- honey$1.00
- Large turkish coffe$10.00
- Grenadine$6.00
- ice coffee$8.00
- Orio shake$8.00