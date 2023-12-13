2x points now for loyalty members
Pizza y Pan Pa'Ya 3125 W Montrose
Appetizers
- Aborrajado$4.50
Sweet plantain with guayaba and chesse
- Chicharron Con Arepa$5.20
Thick bacon with traditional corn patty
- Chorizo Con Arepa$5.20
Homemade sausage with traditional corn patty
- Morcilla Con Arepa$5.20
Blood sausage with traditional corn patty
- Palitos De Queso$2.50
Fried chesse sticks
- Papa Rellena$4.00
Potato stuffed shredded beef, chicken and rice, wheat batter fried
- Pastel Yuca Queso$3.70
Carimañola/ Chesse cassava empanada
- Pastel Yuca Carne$3.70
Carimañola/ Beef cassava empanada
- Picada$51.00
Chicharrón, chorizo, morcilla, plátano, yuca, papa criolla, arepa
- Papa Criolla$5.00
- Salchipapa$8.00
Empanadas
Arepas
- Arepa Blanca$2.60
White corn patty
- Arepa Con Queso$3.50
White corn patty with layer of chesse
- Arepa de Choclo$3.70
Sweet corn patty with layer of chesse
- Jamón Y Queso (Arepa Rellena)$9.00
Stuffed arepa with ham and chesse
- Rellena de Huevos (arepa)$10.00
Stuffed arepa with ham and eggs
- Arepa Veggie$9.00
Stuffed arepa with veggies
- Arepa Carne (Rellena)$10.00
Stuffed arepa with beef
- Arepa Pollo (Rellena)$10.00
Stuffed arepa with chicken
- Arepa Mixta Rellena de Pollo y Carne$10.00
Stuffed arepa with chicken and beef
- Paquete de Arepas X 5$10.00
White corn patty pack x 5
Breakfast
- Caldo de Costilla$13.00
Short-rib soup and potato with rice or arepa
- Changua$8.50
Colombian egg and milk soup
- Tamal$12.50
Colombian style (Valle del Cauca), corn dough with beef, chicken and pork
- Calentado$12.50
Stirred rice, beans, potato served with eggs and arepa
- Guisado de Costilla$15.00
Colombian beef short ribs stew, with beans and rice
- Huevos Pericos$9.00
Scrambled eggs with tomato and onions
- Huevos Revueltos$9.00
Scrambled eggs
- Huevos Fritos$9.00
Fried eggs with arepa
- Huevos Con Salchicha$10.56
- Huevos con Jamón$10.56
Eggs with Ham
- Huevos Solo Clara$9.00
- Orden De Huevos$6.50
Sides
PAN Y POSTRES
Panes de Queso
Pan Grande
Pan Pequeño
Pasteleria y Postres
- Natilla
- Alfajor$2.50
- Brevas con Arequipe$4.50Out of stock
- Galletas y/o Merengues$1.00
- Hojaldres$4.00
- Milhojas$5.00
- Alfajor Cake$5.50
- Arequipe Large$8.00
- Arequipe Small$3.50
- Biscochuelo$4.68Out of stock
- Cheese Cake$5.50
- Chocolate Temptation$7.00
- Flan Large$8.50
- Flan Small$3.00
- Passion Fruit Mousse$5.00
- Porción de Borracho$1.60
- Porción Brazo de Reina$5.00
- Porción de Torta Negra$4.20
- Red Passion$6.00
- Rollo Rojo$5.00
- Strawberry Mousseline$5.00
- Porción de Tres Leches$4.50Out of stock
- Tiramisu$7.00
Party Cakes
DRINKS
Coffee and More
- Café Tinto /Black Coffee
Black Coffee
- Café Con Leche / Coffee With Milk
Coffee With Milk
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Chocolate
Hot Chocolate
- Iced Coffee
- Milo /Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milk
- Avena /Oatmeal Drink$4.50
Oatmeal Drink
- Agua de Panela / Suggar Cane Tea
Suggar Cane Tea
- Tea$1.50
- Vaso De Leche$2.10
- Agua de Panela con Limón$4.50
Juices
Sodas
PRODUCTOS COLOMBIANOS
- Barrilete Unidad$0.78
- Bombombum Unidad$1.10
- Chocolatina Jet Unidad$1.00
- Chocolatina Jumbo Jet Unidad$2.00
- Tarro Crema Untable Jet$6.24
- Chocorramo$2.30
Chocolate Cover Poundcake
- Chocowafer Unidad$2.00
- Achiras del Huila$6.30
- Caja de Obleas$7.00
- Café en Grano$11.50
Whole Bean Coffee
- Café Molido$12.50
Ground Coffee
- Libra de Chocolate$6.50
- Milo Tarro$10.50
- Panela$4.50
- Barrilete X Paquete$6.24
- Bocadillo X 18$8.10
- Bombombum X Paquete$12.48
- Chocolatina Jet Paquete X 10 Unidades$12.00
- Chocolatina Jumbo Jet Caja X 12$15.10
- Chocowafer Paquete X 10 Unidades$10.00
- Vaso de Metal Con Logo Para Café$12.00
- Salchicha Ranchera Zenu x 15 unid$10.00Out of stock
- Salchichon Cervecero Zenu x lb$9.00