Pizza Head
Popular Items
- Build Your Own Pie (Vegan or Dairy)$18.00
A regular Build Your Own. Includes: Tomato Sauce, Choice of Dairy Mozzarella, Vegan House Made Cashew Cheese, or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (Toppings extra.)
- Spinach & Artichoke White Pie (Vegan or Dairy)$22.00
Includes: Olive Oil and Minced Garlic Base, Choice of Dairy Mozzarella or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds, Spinach, & Artichoke. Topped with Olive Oil & Black Pepper. No modifications or substitutions, please. *White Pie base is Olive Oil and Garlic. There is no Tomato Sauce*
- Vegan Kale Caesar Salad$7.00
Gluten-Free Friendly Made fresh in the morning for the day, no modifications: Kale, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Raw Unsalted Sunflower Seeds*, Raw Unsalted Pumpkin Seeds*, and Vegan Parmesan Shreds. Your choice of dressing: Cashew Caesaranch or Ranch (all Vegan) *seeds processed in a facility that handles tree nuts
Pizza - 20 inch pies
- Build Your Own Pie (Vegan or Dairy)$18.00
A regular Build Your Own. Includes: Tomato Sauce, Choice of Dairy Mozzarella, Vegan House Made Cashew Cheese, or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (Toppings extra.)
- White Pie: Build Your Own (Vegan or Dairy)$22.00
*White Pie base is Olive Oil and Garlic. There is NO Tomato Sauce* Includes: Olive Oil and Minced Garlic Base, Choice of Dairy Mozzarella or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds. Topped with Olive Oil & Black Pepper. (Toppings extra.)
- Vegan Marinara Pie: Build Your Own$15.00
*This pie has NO CHEESE* Includes: Tomato sauce, topped with garlic, oregano, and olive oil. (Toppings extra.)
- Spinach & Artichoke White Pie (Vegan or Dairy)$22.00
Includes: Olive Oil and Minced Garlic Base, Choice of Dairy Mozzarella or Vegan Mozzarella Shreds, Spinach, & Artichoke. Topped with Olive Oil & Black Pepper. No modifications or substitutions, please. *White Pie base is Olive Oil and Garlic. There is no Tomato Sauce*
- Vegan Meat Lovers Pie$29.00
NO ADDITIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS. This pizza contains: Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shreds, Pepperoni, Sausage, & Bacon. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (All meats are plant based.)
- Vegan Supreme Pie$29.00
NO ADDITIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS. This pizza contains: Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shreds, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, & Onion. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil. (All meats are plant based.)
- Vegan Utopian Dream Veggie Pie$29.00
NO ADDITIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS. This pizza contains: Tomato Sauce, Choice of House Made Cashew Cheese or Vegan Mozz Shreds, Artichoke, Spinach, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Onion, & Garlic. Topped with Oregano, Garlic, & Olive Oil.
- Chick’n Tikka Masala Pie: Collab with Bombay Food Junkies (Vegan or Dairy)$29.00Out of stock
**Sundays Only**(and maybe Mondays) Tomato sauce, your choice of cheese, Chick'n Tikka Masala courtesy of Bombay Food Junkies, and Cilantro for garnish. Limited quantities. No modifications or substitutions, please. ****Chick'n Tikka contains tree nuts/cashews****
Donation Slice for St. Patrick Center
- St. Patrick Center Slice$3.00
*This is a donation slice to St. Patrick Center. No slice is given to purchaser.* Slices purchased will be donated to St. Patrick Center weekly. St. Patrick Center focuses services in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, providing assistance to 3,700 individuals and families annually. In addition to St. Louis City and St. Louis County, their Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program operates in seven outlying counties: Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Francois, Warren and Washington. To learn more about St. Patrick Center, please visit https://www.stpatrickcenter.org/about
If Ordering Delivery, Click Here
Pizza - 10 inch Gluten-Free Friendly pies
- GF Build Your Own Pie (Vegan or Dairy)$12.00
*MADE IN A KITCHEN WITH GLUTEN PRODUCTS. Not suitable for those with wheat allergies* Gluten-Free Friendly 10" pies via Oggi gluten-free cauliflower crusts. Non-Gmo Crust: Cauliflower, Dough: pizza mix (corn starch, rice flour, potato starch, dextrose, psyllium, fructose, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, inulin, sorbitol), water, yeast, extra virgin olive oil, brown cane sugar, sea salt.
Sides
- Vegan Kale Caesar Salad$7.00
Gluten-Free Friendly Made fresh in the morning for the day, no modifications: Kale, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Raw Unsalted Sunflower Seeds*, Raw Unsalted Pumpkin Seeds*, and Vegan Parmesan Shreds. Your choice of dressing: Cashew Caesaranch or Ranch (all Vegan) *seeds processed in a facility that handles tree nuts
- Vegan Ranch, 2 oz (Made in House)$1.00
- Vegan Parmesan from Violife, 2 oz$1.00
- Cashew Caesaranch, 2 oz (Made in House)$1.00Out of stock
- Tomato Sauce, 2 oz$0.75
- Tomato Sauce, 8 oz$1.50
- Jalapeno, 2 oz$0.75
Desserts
Vegan Soft Serve Ice Cream (Oat Based)
Vegan Cookies
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Vegan Hot Chocolate, 10oz$5.00
comes with a dash of vegan marshmallows
- Still Water, 16oz Bottle$3.00
Aluminum bottle from Open Water. With electrolytes.
- Sparkling CBD Water, 12oz
Mighty Kind
- Kombucha, 12 oz draft
On tap, brewed by Confluence Kombucha
- Soda, 12oz
Canned, various flavors
- Non-Alcoholic Beers
Canned, various flavors from WellBeing
Alcohol
- 4 Hands Ripple White Ale 12oz$2.00
All proceeds benefit the South Grand Cultural Alliance
- 4 Hands Single Speed, 16oz Can$3.00
5.0% ABV Blonde Ale with jasmine ID Required
- Schlafly Oktoberfest$3.00
- Schlafly Pale Ale, 16oz Can$3.00
4.4% ABV ID required
- Schlafly Uncaged Ale, 16oz Can$3.00
4.4% ABV Wheat Ale with a portion of proceeds going to the APA of Missouri from Schlafly. ID required
- Busch, 16oz Can$2.00
4.7% ABV Lager ID required
- Stag, 16oz Can$2.00
5.2% ABV Lager ID required
- Pabst, 16oz Can$2.00
4.8% ABV Lager ID required
- 2nd Shift Hibiscus Wit, 16oz Can$4.00
5.2% ABV Belgian-Style Wit Beer brewed with spices ID required
- 4 Hands City Museum Pilsner, 16oz Can$4.00
5.0% ABV Pilsner brewed with tangerine and ginger. ID required
- 4 Hands City Wide, 16oz Can$4.00
5.5% ABV American Pale Ale $1 from every case sold by 4 Hands benefits four quarterly non-profits in the St. Louis community. ID required
- Brick River Homestead Cider, 16oz Can$4.00
5.0% ABV Unfiltered, cloudy, & semi-sweet farmhouse style cider. For full experience shake gently then wait 15 seconds before opening. ID required
- Brick River Sweet Lou's Cider, 16oz Can$4.00
5.0% ABV A cider with bright blueberry, apple, and a lavender aroma. ID required
- Schlafly Just a Bit Hazy IPA, 16oz Can$4.00
5.0% ABV IPA ID required
- Shock Top Belgian White, 16oz Can$4.00
5.2% ABV Belgian-style wheat ale brewed with orange, lemon and lime peels. ID required
- Urban Fantasyland IPA, 16oz Can$4.00
6.0% ABV Fantasyland Noun; a place or circumstance existing only in the imagination or as an ideal; dream world. Origin – Midwest “Coast” of the United States. ID required
- Urban Underdog, 16oz Can$4.00
4.2% ABV Lager ID required
Merch
Dog Toy
Shirts
- Pizza Punk Tank
Comfort Colors Unisex Tank Top Printed by Tiny Little Monster Designed by Péter Takács
- Pizza Head Logo
Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee Printed by Tiny Little Monster
- Pizza Monk
Designed by Lefthandflow Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee Printed by Tiny Little Monster
- Say Cheez
Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee Printed by Tiny Little Monster
- Pizza Head Storefront
Designed by Tay Tuteur Bella + Canvas Unisex Jersey Tee Printed by Tiny Little Monster