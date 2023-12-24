A Bake-at-Home version of our signature Cheese Pizza. 12 inches | Wrapped Contains no artificial preservatives or additives. Refrigerate up to 5 days or freeze for lasting freshness. Cooking instructions: - Allow frozen pizza to thaw completely. - Preheat oven to 450 degrees. - Remove pizza from box, plastic wrap, and cardboard. Place on the oven rack or pizza stone in the center of your oven. - Bake 7-9 minutes, or until top and bottom are a golden brown. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Oil, Baking Powder, Whole Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Dry Red Peppers, Parsley, Provolone, & Mozzarella.