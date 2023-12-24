Pizza John's 113 Back River Neck Rd
Pizza
Small 12" Pizza
- Small 12" Build Your Own Pizza$11.35
Our signature Pizza made with your choice of our fresh topping choices 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Pizza made with your choice of our fresh topping choices 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
- Small 12" Works Pizza$20.25
Our signature Works Pizza made with: Pepperoni, Meat Sauce, Mushroom, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives (no substitutions) 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Works Pizza made with: Pepperoni, Meat Sauce, Mushroom, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives (no substitutions) 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
- Small 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$20.75
Our signature Meat Lovers Pizza made with: Pepperoni, Sausage, Meat Sauce, Bacon, & Imported Ham (no substitutions) 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Meat Lovers Pizza made with: Pepperoni, Sausage, Meat Sauce, Bacon, & Imported Ham (no substitutions) 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
- Small 12" Vegetarian Pizza$19.50
Our signature Vegetarian Pizza made with: Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives (no substitutions) 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Vegetarian Pizza made with: Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives (no substitutions) 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
- Small 12" Hawaiian Pizza$15.90
Our signature Hawaiian Pizza made with: Imported Ham & Pineapple (no substitutions) 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified) For those who say Pineapple does goes on pizza - Our signature pizza made with: Pineapple & Imported Ham | 12 inch
Our signature Hawaiian Pizza made with: Imported Ham & Pineapple (no substitutions) 12 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified) For those who say Pineapple does goes on pizza - Our signature pizza made with: Pineapple & Imported Ham | 12 inch
- Small 12" Gluten Free Pizza$15.35
Pizza John's signature pizza, but on a Gluten-Free crust. Prepared, cooked, & served on an aluminum tray. Please be aware that although every precaution will be taken, Pizza John's itself is not a gluten-free environment. 12 inches | Served on Aluminum Tray | Cut 8 (unless specified) Crust Ingredients: Water, Rice Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Cane Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, & Salt.
Pizza John's signature pizza, but on a Gluten-Free crust. Prepared, cooked, & served on an aluminum tray. Please be aware that although every precaution will be taken, Pizza John's itself is not a gluten-free environment. 12 inches | Served on Aluminum Tray | Cut 8 (unless specified) Crust Ingredients: Water, Rice Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Cane Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, & Salt.
Large 16" Pizza
- Large 16" Build Your Own Pizza$18.75
Our signature Pizza made with your choice of our fresh topping choices. 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Pizza made with your choice of our fresh topping choices. 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
- Large 16" Works Pizza$32.15
Our signature Works Pizza made with: Pepperoni, Meat Sauce, Mushroom, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives (no substitutions). 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Works Pizza made with: Pepperoni, Meat Sauce, Mushroom, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives (no substitutions). 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
- Large 16 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza$32.15
Our signature Meat Lovers Pizza made with: Pepperoni, Sausage, Meat Sauce, Bacon, & Imported Ham (no substitutions). 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Meat Lovers Pizza made with: Pepperoni, Sausage, Meat Sauce, Bacon, & Imported Ham (no substitutions). 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
- Large 16" Vegetarian Pizza$29.15
Our signature Vegetarian Pizza made with: Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives (no substitutions). 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Vegetarian Pizza made with: Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives (no substitutions). 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
- Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza$26.05
Our signature Hawaiian Pizza made with: Imported Ham & Pineapple (no substitutions). 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Our signature Hawaiian Pizza made with: Imported Ham & Pineapple (no substitutions). 16 inch | Cut 8 (unless specified)
Bake-at-Home Pizza
- Bake-at-Home Cheese Pizza$11.35
A Bake-at-Home version of our signature Cheese Pizza. 12 inches | Wrapped Contains no artificial preservatives or additives. Refrigerate up to 5 days or freeze for lasting freshness. Cooking instructions: - Allow frozen pizza to thaw completely. - Preheat oven to 450 degrees. - Remove pizza from box, plastic wrap, and cardboard. Place on the oven rack or pizza stone in the center of your oven. - Bake 7-9 minutes, or until top and bottom are a golden brown. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Oil, Baking Powder, Whole Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Dry Red Peppers, Parsley, Provolone, & Mozzarella.
A Bake-at-Home version of our signature Cheese Pizza. 12 inches | Wrapped Contains no artificial preservatives or additives. Refrigerate up to 5 days or freeze for lasting freshness. Cooking instructions: - Allow frozen pizza to thaw completely. - Preheat oven to 450 degrees. - Remove pizza from box, plastic wrap, and cardboard. Place on the oven rack or pizza stone in the center of your oven. - Bake 7-9 minutes, or until top and bottom are a golden brown. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Oil, Baking Powder, Whole Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Dry Red Peppers, Parsley, Provolone, & Mozzarella.
- Bake-at-Home Pepperoni Pizza$13.80
A Bake-at-Home version of our signature Cheese Pizza. 12 inches | Wrapped Contains no artificial preservatives or additives. Refrigerate up to 5 days or freeze for lasting freshness. Cooking instructions: - Allow frozen pizza to thaw completely. - Preheat oven to 450 degrees. - Remove pizza from box, plastic wrap, and cardboard. Place on the oven rack or pizza stone in the center of your oven. - Bake 7-9 minutes, or until top and bottom are a golden brown. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Oil, Baking Powder, Whole Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Dry Red Peppers, Parsley, Provolone, Mozzarella, & Pepperoni.
A Bake-at-Home version of our signature Cheese Pizza. 12 inches | Wrapped Contains no artificial preservatives or additives. Refrigerate up to 5 days or freeze for lasting freshness. Cooking instructions: - Allow frozen pizza to thaw completely. - Preheat oven to 450 degrees. - Remove pizza from box, plastic wrap, and cardboard. Place on the oven rack or pizza stone in the center of your oven. - Bake 7-9 minutes, or until top and bottom are a golden brown. Ingredients: Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Oil, Baking Powder, Whole Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Dry Red Peppers, Parsley, Provolone, Mozzarella, & Pepperoni.
- Pizza Toppings (Sides)
Sides of all your favorite toppings. Different sizing options available.
Sides of all your favorite toppings. Different sizing options available.
- Dough Balls$2.00+
Make your own pizza at home with one of Pizza John's Homemade Dough Balls. Available in 3 different sizes. Be sure to check out our Toppings & Sauce selections too to complete your pizza.
Make your own pizza at home with one of Pizza John's Homemade Dough Balls. Available in 3 different sizes. Be sure to check out our Toppings & Sauce selections too to complete your pizza.
Subs
Half Subs (8 Inch)
- ½ Chick Fillet Sub$9.85
Made with 2 Breaded Chicken Breasts. 7 oz | Fried | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 2 Breaded Chicken Breasts. 7 oz | Fried | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Chicken Steak Sub$12.55
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts chopped fine with your choice of Cheese (additional charge). 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts chopped fine with your choice of Cheese (additional charge). 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Crab Cake Sub$31.15
Made with 2 Homemade Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. 10 oz | Broiled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 2 Homemade Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. 10 oz | Broiled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Fried Shrimp Sub$8.95
Made with 4 pieces of Fried Shrimp. 4.5 oz | Fried | Breaded | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 4 pieces of Fried Shrimp. 4.5 oz | Fried | Breaded | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Fish Fillet Sub$11.50
Made with 2 Fish Fillet of Haddock. 8 oz | Fried | Breaded | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 2 Fish Fillet of Haddock. 8 oz | Fried | Breaded | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Grilled Chicken Sub$12.55
Made with 2 Grilled Chicken Breasts. 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 in (approximate) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 2 Grilled Chicken Breasts. 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 in (approximate) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Hamburger Sub$10.95
Made with 2 100% Beef Patties. Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge). 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 in (approximate) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 2 100% Beef Patties. Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge). 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 in (approximate) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Hot Dog Sub$6.65
Made with 1.5 Beef & Pork Foot Long Hot Dogs. 4 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub includes: Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Relish, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 1.5 Beef & Pork Foot Long Hot Dogs. 4 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub includes: Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Relish, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Steak Sub$11.85
Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house. Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge). 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house. Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge). 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Veal Fillet Sub$7.00
Made with 1 piece of Veal. 6 oz | Breaded | Fried | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 1 piece of Veal. 6 oz | Breaded | Fried | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Cold Cut Sub$9.15
Made with Spiced Ham, Bologna, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Oil, & your choice of Cheese. 5 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with Spiced Ham, Bologna, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Oil, & your choice of Cheese. 5 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Imported Ham Sub$9.55
Made with Imported Ham sliced in-house. 5 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with Imported Ham sliced in-house. 5 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Tuna Salad Sub$10.75
Made with Tongol, a light tuna. 6 oz | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with Tongol, a light tuna. 6 oz | Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Turkey Sub$10.45
Made with thinly sliced Turkey Breast. 5 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with thinly sliced Turkey Breast. 5 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Veggie Sub (Build Your Own)$6.10
Build your own sub from our selection of Veggies & Cheese. Note: Some items may incur an additional charge. Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Build your own sub from our selection of Veggies & Cheese. Note: Some items may incur an additional charge. Salt & Pepper | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- ½ Chicken Parm Sub$8.50
Made with 2 Breaded Chicken Breasts, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 7 oz | Breaded | Fried | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 2 Breaded Chicken Breasts, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 7 oz | Breaded | Fried | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- ½ Grilled Chicken Parm Sub$11.25
Made with 2 Grilled Chicken Breasts, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 8 oz | Grilled | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 2 Grilled Chicken Breasts, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 8 oz | Grilled | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- ½ Meatball Parmigiana Sub$8.00
Made with 2 Homemade Meatballs cut, topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 6 oz | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 2 Homemade Meatballs cut, topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 6 oz | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- ½ Meatball Sub$7.45
2 Homemade Meatballs stuffed into a heel of Homemade Italian Bread. Note: This version of the Meatball Sub is NOT available with cheese. 6 oz | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Italian Bread | Toasted
2 Homemade Meatballs stuffed into a heel of Homemade Italian Bread. Note: This version of the Meatball Sub is NOT available with cheese. 6 oz | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Italian Bread | Toasted
- ½ Pizza Burger Sub$10.95
Made with 2 100% Beef Patties, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 8 oz | Grilled | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 2 100% Beef Patties, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 8 oz | Grilled | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- ½ Pizza Steak Sub$11.85
Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, & Provolone Cheese. 8 oz | Grilled | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, & Provolone Cheese. 8 oz | Grilled | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- ½ Sausage Sub$7.45
Made with 2 Homemade Sausage Links, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce. Also available with Cheese and/or Green Peppers (additional charge). 6 oz | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 2 Homemade Sausage Links, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce. Also available with Cheese and/or Green Peppers (additional charge). 6 oz | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- ½ Veal Parmigiana Sub$7.00
1 piece of Veal, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, & Oregano. 6 oz | Breaded | Fried | Oregano | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
1 piece of Veal, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, & Oregano. 6 oz | Breaded | Fried | Oregano | 8 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Whole Subs (14 Inch)
- Chicken Fillet Sub$15.75
Made with 3 Breaded Chicken Breasts. 10.5 oz | Fried | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 3 Breaded Chicken Breasts. 10.5 oz | Fried | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Chicken Steak Sub$20.50
3 Grilled Chicken Breasts chopped fine with your choice of Cheese (additional charge). 12 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
3 Grilled Chicken Breasts chopped fine with your choice of Cheese (additional charge). 12 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Crab Cake Sub$47.95
Made with 3 Homemade Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. 15 oz | Broiled | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 3 Homemade Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. 15 oz | Broiled | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Fried Shrimp Sub$16.75
Made with 8 pieces of Fried Shrimp. 9 oz | Fried | Breaded | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 8 pieces of Fried Shrimp. 9 oz | Fried | Breaded | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Fish Fillet Sub$18.45
Made with 3 Fish Fillet of Haddock. 12 oz | Fried | Breaded | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 3 Fish Fillet of Haddock. 12 oz | Fried | Breaded | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Grilled Chicken Sub$20.50
Made with 3 Grilled Chicken Breasts. 12 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 in (approximate) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 3 Grilled Chicken Breasts. 12 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 in (approximate) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Hamburger Sub$20.35
Made with 4 100% Beef Patties. Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge). 16 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 in (approximate) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 4 100% Beef Patties. Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge). 16 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 in (approximate) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Hot Dog Sub$11.95
Made with 3 Beef & Pork Foot Long Hot Dogs. 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub includes: Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Relish, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 3 Beef & Pork Foot Long Hot Dogs. 8 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub includes: Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Relish, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Steak Sub$22.15
Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house. Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge). 16 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house. Available with your choice of Cheese and/or Mushroom (additional charge). 16 oz | Grilled | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Veal Fillet Sub$12.85
Made with 2 pieces of Veal. 12 oz | Breaded | Fried | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with 2 pieces of Veal. 12 oz | Breaded | Fried | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Cold Cut Sub$16.85
Made with Spiced Ham, Bologna, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Oil, & your choice of Cheese. 10 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with Spiced Ham, Bologna, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Oil, & your choice of Cheese. 10 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Imported Ham Sub$18.15
Made with Imported Ham sliced in-house. 10 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with Imported Ham sliced in-house. 10 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub Includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Tuna Salad Sub$17.75
Made with Tongol, a light tuna. 12 oz | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with Tongol, a light tuna. 12 oz | Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Turkey Breast Sub$19.95
Made with thinly sliced Turkey Breast. 10 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
Made with thinly sliced Turkey Breast. 10 oz | Salt & Pepper | Oil | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Fried Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Veggie Sub (Build Your Own)$12.25
Build your own sub from our selection of Veggies & Cheese. Note: Some items may incur an additional charge. Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
Build your own sub from our selection of Veggies & Cheese. Note: Some items may incur an additional charge. Salt & Pepper | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Not Toasted (unless requested) Everything on this sub includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Raw Onions, & Hot Peppers
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$13.85
Made with 3 Breaded Chicken Breasts, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 10.5 oz | Breaded | Fried | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 3 Breaded Chicken Breasts, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 10.5 oz | Breaded | Fried | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- Grilled Chicken Parmigiana Sub$17.95
Made with 3 Grilled Chicken Breasts, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 12 oz | Grilled | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 3 Grilled Chicken Breasts, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 12 oz | Grilled | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$14.90
Made with 4 Homemade Meatballs cut, topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 12 oz | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 4 Homemade Meatballs cut, topped with Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 12 oz | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- Meatball Sub$14.90
4 Homemade Meatballs stuffed into a heel of Homemade Italian Bread. Note: This version of the Meatball Sub is NOT available with cheese. 12 oz | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Italian Bread | Toasted
4 Homemade Meatballs stuffed into a heel of Homemade Italian Bread. Note: This version of the Meatball Sub is NOT available with cheese. 12 oz | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Italian Bread | Toasted
- Pizza Burger Sub$20.35
Made with 4 100% Beef Patties, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 16 oz | Grilled | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 4 100% Beef Patties, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese. 16 oz | Grilled | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- Pizza Steak Sub$22.15
Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, & Provolone Cheese. 16 oz | Grilled | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made from Ribeye Steak that we slice in-house, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, & Provolone Cheese. 16 oz | Grilled | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- Pizza Sub$12.25
Made with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, & Oregano. Also available with your choice of up to 3 Toppings (additional charges). Oregano | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, & Oregano. Also available with your choice of up to 3 Toppings (additional charges). Oregano | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- Sausage Sub$14.90
Made with 4 Homemade Sausage Links, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce. Also available with Cheese and/or Green Peppers (additional charge). 12 oz | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Made with 4 Homemade Sausage Links, topped off with our Homemade Tomato Sauce. Also available with Cheese and/or Green Peppers (additional charge). 12 oz | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
- Veal Parmigiana Sub$12.85
2 pieces of Veal, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, & Oregano. 12 oz | Breaded | Fried | Oregano | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
2 pieces of Veal, topped with our Homemade Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, & Oregano. 12 oz | Breaded | Fried | Oregano | 14 inch (approx.) Homemade Sub Roll | Toasted
Sides
- French Fries$4.65
An order of thick, crinkled fries. Also available with Gravy (additional charge). 11 oz | Fried | Salted
An order of thick, crinkled fries. Also available with Gravy (additional charge). 11 oz | Fried | Salted
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
5 Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Homemade Tomato Sauce. 7 oz | Fried | 3.5 oz Tomato Sauce
5 Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Homemade Tomato Sauce. 7 oz | Fried | 3.5 oz Tomato Sauce
- Onion Rings$5.75
An order of Real Onion Rings. 10 oz | Fried
An order of Real Onion Rings. 10 oz | Fried
- Chicken Tenders$8.85
An order of Chicken Tenders served with your choice of Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce. 10 oz | Fried
An order of Chicken Tenders served with your choice of Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce. 10 oz | Fried
- Breaded Mushrooms$5.45
An order of Breaded Mushrooms. 10 oz | Fried
An order of Breaded Mushrooms. 10 oz | Fried
- Garlic Bread$4.95
An order of our signature Garlic Bread, made with our Homemade Italian Bread & Garlic Butter recipe. Toasted to a golden brown. 7 slices
An order of our signature Garlic Bread, made with our Homemade Italian Bread & Garlic Butter recipe. Toasted to a golden brown. 7 slices
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$7.95
An order of our signature Garlic Bread, made with our Homemade Italian Bread & Garlic Butter recipe. Topped with Provolone Cheese and toasted to a golden brown. 8 slices
An order of our signature Garlic Bread, made with our Homemade Italian Bread & Garlic Butter recipe. Topped with Provolone Cheese and toasted to a golden brown. 8 slices
- Crab Cake Side$14.95
One of our yummy Homemade Crab Cakes made with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat. 5 oz | Broiled
One of our yummy Homemade Crab Cakes made with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat. 5 oz | Broiled
- Fried Calamari$12.95
An order of Fried Calamari served with a side of Homemade Tomato Sauce. 9 oz | Fried | 3.5 oz Tomato Sauce
An order of Fried Calamari served with a side of Homemade Tomato Sauce. 9 oz | Fried | 3.5 oz Tomato Sauce
- Broccoli$4.25
A side order of Broccoli. Steamed
A side order of Broccoli. Steamed
- Mashed Potatoes$4.25
An order of Mashed Potatoes. Also available with Gravy on the side (additional charge). Steamed
An order of Mashed Potatoes. Also available with Gravy on the side (additional charge). Steamed
- Peas$3.25
An order of Peas.
An order of Peas.
- Corn$3.25
An order of Yellow Corn.
An order of Yellow Corn.
- Chicken Fillet Side$3.25
One piece of Fried Chicken Breast served as a side. 3.5 oz | Fried | Breaded
One piece of Fried Chicken Breast served as a side. 3.5 oz | Fried | Breaded
- Fish Fillet Side$3.10
One piece of Fish Fillet of Haddock served as a side. 4 oz | Fried | Breaded
One piece of Fish Fillet of Haddock served as a side. 4 oz | Fried | Breaded
- Grilled Chicken Side$4.25
One Grilled Chicken Breast served as a side. 4 oz | Grilled
One Grilled Chicken Breast served as a side. 4 oz | Grilled
- Hamburger Patty$2.90
One Hamburger Patty served as a side. 4 oz | Grilled
One Hamburger Patty served as a side. 4 oz | Grilled
- Hot Dog Side$2.25
One Foot Long Hot Dog served as a side. Grilled
One Foot Long Hot Dog served as a side. Grilled
- Macaroni & Cheese$6.25
A bowl of Macaroni & Cheese.
A bowl of Macaroni & Cheese.
- Pepperoncini (12)$1.10
12 full Pepperoncini served as a side.
12 full Pepperoncini served as a side.
- Pepperoncini (6)$0.55
6 full Pepperoncini served as a side.
6 full Pepperoncini served as a side.
- Shrimp Side$0.95
One piece of Fried Shrimp served as a side. 1.125 oz | Fried
One piece of Fried Shrimp served as a side. 1.125 oz | Fried
- Veal Side$3.00
1 Veal Patty served as a side. 6 oz | Fried | Breaded
1 Veal Patty served as a side. 6 oz | Fried | Breaded
Wings
- 7 Wings$12.35
7 Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of Old Bay, or Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauces. 7 wings | Fried | Limit of 1 Flavor Per Order
7 Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of Old Bay, or Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauces. 7 wings | Fried | Limit of 1 Flavor Per Order
- 14 Wings$23.65
14 Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of Old Bay, or Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauces. 14 wings | Fried | Limit of 1 Flavor Per Order
14 Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of Old Bay, or Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauces. 14 wings | Fried | Limit of 1 Flavor Per Order
- 50 Wings$84.00
50 Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of Old Bay, or Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauces. 50 wings | Fried | Limit of 2 Flavors Per Order (Split Evenly - 25 each)
50 Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of Old Bay, or Hot, Mild, or BBQ Sauces. 50 wings | Fried | Limit of 2 Flavors Per Order (Split Evenly - 25 each)
Pasta
Pasta
- Spaghetti$9.55
Spaghetti noodles topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
Spaghetti noodles topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Rigatoni$9.55
Rigatoni noodles topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
Rigatoni noodles topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Shells$9.55
Pasta Shells topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
Pasta Shells topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Lasagna$14.25
Made with Ground Beef, Pork, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmigiano Cheeses, & topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
Made with Ground Beef, Pork, Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Parmigiano Cheeses, & topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Chicken Parmigiana$13.45
2 Fried Chicken Breasts with melted Provolone Cheese, served with your choice of Spaghetti, Rigatoni, or Shells. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
2 Fried Chicken Breasts with melted Provolone Cheese, served with your choice of Spaghetti, Rigatoni, or Shells. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Grilled Chicken Parmigiana$16.65
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts with melted Provolone Cheese, served with your choice of Spaghetti, Rigatoni, or Shells. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts with melted Provolone Cheese, served with your choice of Spaghetti, Rigatoni, or Shells. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Veal Parmigiana$12.95
1 Fried Veal with melted Provolone Cheese, served with your choice of Spaghetti, Rigatoni, or Shells. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
1 Fried Veal with melted Provolone Cheese, served with your choice of Spaghetti, Rigatoni, or Shells. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Gnocchi$11.75
Fresh Potato Dumplings, topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
Fresh Potato Dumplings, topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Ravioli$13.25
Your choice of 6 Ravioli, topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Choices: (6) Cheese Ravioli, (6) Meat Ravioli, or (3) Cheese/(3) Meat Ravioli Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
Your choice of 6 Ravioli, topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Choices: (6) Cheese Ravioli, (6) Meat Ravioli, or (3) Cheese/(3) Meat Ravioli Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Stuffed Shells$12.15
4 Stuffed Shells filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Parmigiano Cheeses. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
4 Stuffed Shells filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, & Parmigiano Cheeses. Topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Manicotti$14.50
3 Manicotti stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheeses & seasoning. Spaghetti noodles topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
3 Manicotti stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Cheeses & seasoning. Spaghetti noodles topped with Pizza John's Homemade Tomato Sauce or Butter Sauce. Served with Half of Loaf of Italian Bread & Butter. Also available with our Homemade Meat Balls, Sausage, Meat Sauce, or Mushroom Sauce (addition charges).
- Kid's Macaroni & Cheese$6.75
A bowl of Macaroni & Cheese. Includes a Coloring Book, pack of Crayons, Soft Drink, and Oreo cookies.
A bowl of Macaroni & Cheese. Includes a Coloring Book, pack of Crayons, Soft Drink, and Oreo cookies.
Pasta Sides
- Meat Balls (2) Side$4.00
- Sausage (2) Side$4.00
- Garlic Bread$4.95
An order of our signature Garlic Bread, made with our Homemade Italian Bread & Garlic Butter recipe. Toasted to a golden brown. 7 slices
An order of our signature Garlic Bread, made with our Homemade Italian Bread & Garlic Butter recipe. Toasted to a golden brown. 7 slices
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$7.95
An order of our signature Garlic Bread, made with our Homemade Italian Bread & Garlic Butter recipe. Topped with Provolone Cheese and toasted to a golden brown. 8 slices
An order of our signature Garlic Bread, made with our Homemade Italian Bread & Garlic Butter recipe. Topped with Provolone Cheese and toasted to a golden brown. 8 slices
- Mushrooms in Tomato Sauce Side$4.95
- Mushrooms in Butter Sauce Side$4.95
Platters
- Chicken Fillet Platter$16.25
3 Fried Chicken Breasts, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 10.5 oz | Fried
3 Fried Chicken Breasts, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 10.5 oz | Fried
- Grilled Chicken Platter$16.65
2 Grilled Chicken Breast, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 8 oz | Fried
2 Grilled Chicken Breast, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 8 oz | Fried
- Fish Fillet Platter$14.85
2 Fish Fillet of Haddock, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 8 oz | Fried
2 Fish Fillet of Haddock, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 8 oz | Fried
- Fried Shrimp Platter$16.25
8 pieces of Fried Shrimp, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 9 oz | Fried
8 pieces of Fried Shrimp, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 9 oz | Fried
- Single Crab Cake Platter$22.85
1 Homemade Crab Cake, prepared with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, served with your choice of 2 vegetables, & a half loaf of Homemade Italian Bread. 5 oz | Broiled