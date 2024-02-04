Pizzalina Walnut Creek
FOOD
STARTERS + SHARES + SALADS
- TO-GO Minestra Soup 12 ounces$12.00
Vegetarian heirloom bean soup with rancho gordo beans, kale, autumn vegetables, tomato brodo, parmigiano reggiano & croutons
- Brussels Sprouts$14.00
half moon bay brussels sprouts, sweet onion agro-dolce, lime juice, fresh mint, roasted garlic, aleppo pepper
- Wings$16.00
crispy organic salt + pepper chicken wings, with shishito peppers + calabrian chili aioli
- Smoked Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
crispy fried smoked mozzarella, flavor-bomb tomato sauce + house-made ranch dressing
- Minestra$8.00+
Vegetarian heirloom bean soup with rancho gordo beans, kale, autumn vegetables, tomato brodo, parmigiano reggiano & croutons
- Meatballs$15.00
red wine & tomato-braised pork ricotta meatballs
- Caesarlina Salad$14.00
little gem lettuces, creamy caesar dressing, shaved croutons, black pepper, parmigiano reggiano
- Winter Chop Salad$15.00
garden lettuces, little gems, giardinera, heirloom beans, pork soppressata, red wine vinaigrette, sheep's milk feta cheese, sicilian oregano
- Wedge Salad$16.00
petite iceberg lettuce, bacon, ranch dressing, shaved red onion, egg, preserved cherry tomato, candied pecans, point reyes blue cheese crumbles
PASTA + MAINS
- Rigatoni$19.00+
Pasta tubes , house-made italian sausage, sweet onion, rainbow chard, fennel pollen, parmesan
- Fusilli$20.00+
pasta corkscrews, slow-cooked braised duck ragu, pecorino romano, crispy sage leaves
- Spaghetti$22.00+
Thin spaghetti with gulf white shrimp, mussels, saffron soffrito & breadcrumbs
- Gnudi$18.00+
Spinach Ricotta gnocchi "pillows", grandma's tomato sauce, asaro extra virgin olive oil, pecorino romano, garden basil
PER BAMBINI
- Kids Cheese Pizza$16.00
12 " cheese pizza with bianco di napoli tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Kids Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
12" pizza with pepperoni, mozzarella & tomato sauce
- Kids Spaghetti$13.00
Artisan spaghetti with your choice of butter or tomato sauce
- Kids Chicken$15.00
Crispy chicken breast strips with fresh vegetables and house-made ranch dressing
- Kids Rigatoni$13.00
Pasta tubes with your choice of butter or tomato sauce
CLASSIC PIZZA
- Classic Original Pizza$19.00+
cheese pizza with bianco di napoli tomato sauce, mozzarella, sicilian oregano, fresh basil, grana padano
- Mountain Pizza$21.00+
bianco di napoli tomato sauce, prosciutto di parma, wild arugula, parmigiano-reggiano
- Columbus Pizza$22.00+
ezzo cup n char pepperoni, pickled jalapeno, bianco di napoli tomato sauce, hot honey
- Salsiccia Pizza$24.00+
house-made italian sausage, mama lil's peppers, red onion, bianco di napoli tomato sauce
- Zucca Pizza$18.00+
brown butter roasted honeynut squash, smoked scamorza cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onions, fresh sage
- Funghi Pizza$23.00+
roasted seasonal mushrooms, smashed garlic confit, sauteed spinach, tallegio cheese, truffle oil
- Marin Pizza$20.00+
young heirloom potatoes, mozzarella, roasted garlic, applewood bacon, rosemary oil
- Bulgogi Pizza$20.00+
korean-style bbq chicken, smoked mozzarella, pickled chilies, sesame seed, green onions
- Bianca Verde$22.00+
fresh herbs, sliced garlic, castevetrano olives, mozzarella + ricotta cheeses
- CREATE YOUR OWN$19.00+
Start with a classic original cheese pizza with bianco di napoli tomato sauce, and add toppings of your choice !
PIZZALINA SQUARED
- CBR$31.00
sous vide chicken breast, zoe's applewood bacon, red onion, house-made ranch
- No Ka Oi$33.00
charred pineapple, zoe's soppressata, bianco di napoli tomato sauce, pickled onion
- Roni$33.00
ezzo cup-n-char pepperoni, pickled jalapeno, bianco di napoli tomato sauce, hot honey
- Forest$34.00
fancy mixed roasted mushrooms, spinach, red onion, garlic cream
- Gio's Special$29.00
california burrata cheese, fresh basil, bianco di napoli tomato sauce, grana padano
- Ruspante$36.00
italian sausage, broccoli rabe, smoked scamorza cheese, mam lil's peppers
- All-In$38.00
zoe's soppressata salami, bianco di napoli tomato sauce, burrata cheese, prosciutto di parma, wild arugula
SOFT SERVE
DRINKS
Wine Bottles
- Prosecco BTL$46.00
Prosecco DOC Millesimato Extra Dry. Brillant froth and fine lingering perlage. Floral hints of acacia and fresh fruit with soft creamy flavour that becomes lean and crisp on the palate. Wonderful served with fish/chicken entrees and risottos as well as cold cuts, cheeses, and desserts.
- Montefresco Prosecco DOC BTL$29.00
Montefresco Prosecco DOC, Fossalta di Piave, Italy. Utterly refreshing crisp pear and apricot are layered over lively bubbles perfect for any festive occasion. Part of our new Grab and Go program and is meant to be opened at anytime.
- Brut Rose BTL$46.00
Stra Italian, Becciamatta Rose Brut. To the nose the wine unchains intense flowery and red fruit aromas. The taste is pleasantly fresh and savory. Best paired with Italian cuisine.
- Pinot Grigio BTL$54.00
Peter Zemmer, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy, 2020. Aromas of warm hay, Alpine field flowers and stone fruit form the nose. Suttle hints of ripe apple and a hint of fennel seed on the palate.
- Peju Sauv Blanc BTL$57.00
Peju, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley 2019. Aromas of citrus and tropical fruit. Hints of dried pear and lime emerge while guava and passionfruit weave together on the palate.
- Pecorino BTL$49.00
Cirelli, Pecorino, Italy, 2021. Exhibiting lively citrus notes with zest of Meyer lemon. Focused fruit flavors balances this wine with a medium body and crisp texture.
- One Stone Rose Btl$53.00
One Stone, Rose of Pinot Noir, Paso Robles 2021. Brightly fragrant with taste of crisp apple and citrus on the palate. Pairs wonderfully with chicken, vegetables, pasta and rice dishes
- G.D. Vajra Rosa Bella BTL$53.00
G.D. Vajra Barolo, Rosa Bella 2022. Seasonal limited production. Notes of jasmine, rose petals, white raspberries & sea salt. Palate of signature Nebbiolo, salty texture and balanced acidity
- Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL$57.00
Cirelli, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Italy DOC 2020. Lite/medium body, notes of plum and cherry, taste of rich tannis and pairs well res sauce pizzas and pastas.
- Monferrato BTL$57.00
Tenuta Montemango, Barbera d'Asti/Syrah, Monferrato, Piemonte, Italy 2018. Velvety, with strong evident red fruit(cherries in particular), clean and soft. Best paired with international cuisine
- Bere Toscana BTL$69.00
"Super Tuscan" Bere Toscana, Italy 2018. Bursts with flavor of bright cherry and plum, with a smooth spicy finish. The perfect complement to a wide range of pasta, pizza, and braised meat dishes.
- G.D. Vajra Nebbiolo BTL$69.00
G.D. Vajra, Borolo, Langhe, Nebbiolo 2018. Notes of vibrant floral rose petals, fresh berries and dark fruit. Palate of 100% of Nebbiolo, crunchy red fruit, orange peel, sweet spice & mineral undertones
- Montepulciano BTL$29.00
Montefresco Montepulciano D' Abruzzo, Fossalta di Piave, Italy 2018. Grapes are grown in the hills caressed by gentle breezes with tasting notes of dark berries, figs, plum and spices. Part of our new grab and go program and is meant to be opened at any time.
- Casa Maschito BTL$72.00
Flights
Bottles & cans
- CaliCraft Karl the Fog$9.00
16oz can Lager
- Barrel Brothers Dad Pants$9.00
Fort Point KSA Kolsch style beer, 12oz can
- Paperback Bunny With A Chainsaw$9.00
Gluten Free IPA 7.7% ACL 12oz can
- Del Cielo Orange You Delicious$9.00
Hard Apple Cider, 6% ALC in a 12oz can
- Franke's Juicy Hoot$9.00
Non alcoholic German style beer in a 12oz bottle
- Calicraft Bloom P.O.G.-a-Licious$9.00
Grapefruit Hard seltzer
- Mike Hess Free Flow - Lemon Lavender$9.00
Hard Kombucha, gluten free, passion fruit blood orange flavor. 7% ALC in a 12oz can
- Lagunitas IPNA$9.00
Hard Kombucha, gluten free, grapefruit and hibiscus flavor. 7% ALC in a 12oz can
- War Bond$9.00
N/A B&C Drinks
- Apple Juice$4.00
Martinellis apple juice 10 oz bottle
- Root Beer$4.00
Boylan Rootbeer 12oz bottle
- Sparkling Water$6.00
375ml Refreshing sparkling water
- Ginger Beer$4.00
Cock 'n' Bull Ginger beer 12oz bottle
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange$4.00
San Pellegrino's blood orange soda 12oz can
- San Pellegrino Limonata$4.00
- TO-GO Cup$0.25