Pizza Plus Menu

Choose Your Own Toppings

Giant Cheese
$22.50

16" Cheese Pizza

Giant One Topping
$25.75

16" Pizza with a topping of your choice

Giant Two Topping
$26.75

16" Pizza with two toppings of your choice

Giant Three Topping
$27.95

16" Pizza with three toppings of your choice

Large Cheese
$20.50

14" Cheese Pizza

Large One Topping
$24.75

14" Pizza with a topping of your choice

Large Two Topping
$25.75

14" Pizza with two toppings of your choice

Large Three Topping
$26.75

14" Pizza with three toppings of your choice

Medium Cheese
$16.50

12" Cheese Pizza

Medium One Topping
$19.50

12" Pizza with a topping of your choice

Medium Two Topping
$20.50

12" Pizza with two toppings of your choice

Medium Three Topping
$21.50

12" Pizza with three toppings of your choice

Small Cheese
$12.25

10" Cheese Pizza

Small One Topping
$15.35

10" Pizza with a topping of your choice

Small Two Topping
$16.35

10" Pizza with two toppings of your choice

Small Three Topping
$17.40

10" Pizza with three toppings of your choice

Personal
$9.75

8" Pizza with toppings of your choice

Special Combo's

Giant Special
$35.25

Super, Big E, All Meat, Poppeye, Vegitarian, Western, Chicken Delux

Large Special
$30.75

Super, Big E, All Meat, Poppeye, Vegitarian, Western, Chicken Delux

Medium Special
$23.25

Super, Big E, All Meat, Poppeye, Vegitarian, Western, Chicken Delux

Small Special
$18.75

Super, Big E, All Meat, Poppeye, Vegitarian, Western, Chicken Delux

Personal Special
$11.25
Small Cauliflower Crust
$20.75

Plus A Lot More!

Hot Sandwich
$10.75

Oven toasted on a 8" French Roll with mozzarella Cheese, fresh lettuce, and tomatoes; includes a small bag of chips

Half Sandwich
$6.75

Oven toasted on a 4" French Roll with mozzarella Cheese, fresh lettuce, and tomatoes; includes a small bag of chips

Calzone
$11.75

Cheese plus three toppings

Side Orders

Salad Bar
$8.75

One time build your own salad for dine in

Salad To-GO
$10.75

Large build your own salad box

Salad Bar All You Can Eat
$12.25

Build your own salad plate as many times as you can eat

Garlic Bread
$1.99

8" half loaf of garlic bread

Pizza Bread
$5.75

8" half loaf of bread built like a pizza of your choice of toppings

Pizza Bread Special Combo
$7.50

8" half loaf of bread made with the one of the special combo's toppings

Side of Fries
$4.00

8 ounces of french fries

Dessert

1 Scoop of Ice Cream
$2.99

One big scoop of your choice of ice cream

2 Scoops of Ice Cream
$4.99

Two big scoops of your choice of ice cream

Pazzookie
$8.50

Warm large chocolate chip cookie with three scoops of your chice of ice cream

Appetizers

Bread Stix
$8.50

8 bread sticks on a small dough

Wings
$12.75

10 wings and drums

Chicken Strips
$10.25

5 golden batter chicken strips

Mozzarella Sticks
$10.25

8 sticks of mozzarella battered, baked, and cheesy

Sides

$0.50

3.5 oz side cup

Drinks

Beverages

24 oz. Fountain Drink
$3.25

Soda, Lemonade, Powerade, Iced Tea

Bottle Water
$3.25
Gatorade
$3.25
Kids 12 oz. Fountain Drink
$1.00
2 Liter Soda
$4.99