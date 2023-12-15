Pizzeria Boema 84 Main Street
- Boema Board$23.00
Gorgonzola, brie, burrata, soppressata, capicola, pickled red onions, habañero bacon jam, cornichons, and garlic crostini
- Salad Special$14.00
Equinox Farm mixed greens, dried apricot and cranberries, gruyere, apple, mango habañero vinaigrette
- Pizza of the Day$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, chorizo, peppers and onions, mozz
- Veggie Pizza of the Day$19.00
Pesto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, balsamic drizzle
- Dessert Special$11.00
Italian Lemon Cream Cake served with a chocolate drizzle
Appetizers
- Herbed Wood Fired Focaccia Bread$9.00
House-made pesto
- Warm White Bean Antipasto$13.00
Marinated white beans, roasted peppers, and focaccia bread
- Meatballs$16.00
Beef and chorizo meatballs, san marzano marinara sauce, lemon ricotta, and side of wood fired Foccacia bread
- Wood Fired Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Garlic butter, fresh parsley, mozzarella, and with san marzano tomato dipping sauce
- Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
Oven roasted spiced cauliflower, shaved parmigiano, and fresh parsley
- Burrata Appetizer$17.00
Burrata, long stem artichokes on a bed of arugula, balsamic drizzle.
Salads
- Garden Salad$11.00
Equinox farm mixed greens and cherry tomatoes tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, wood fired croutons, shaved parmigiano, lemon wedge, and house Caesar dressing
- Autumn Salad$15.00
Equinox farm mixed greens, sliced red onion, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Pear Gorgonzola Salad$16.00
Equinox farm arugula, sliced pear, crumbled gorgonzola, candied walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette
Desserts
- 8" Banana Marshmallow Nutella Pizza$13.00
Our amazing pizza topped with a banana s'mores delight. This doesn't need much explaining!
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$11.00
Served with a scoop of vanilla gelato
- Citrus Olive Oil Cake$11.00
Served with a scoop of vanilla gelato
- Seasonal Fruit Tart$12.00
Served on a mixed nut crust with a scoop of raspberry sorbet
- Gelato & Italian Sorbetti$10.00
2 scoops. Ask your server about our available flavors!
- Olive Oil Citrus Cake$11.00
Served with vanilla gelato
- Seasonal Vegan Berry Tart$11.00
Served on a mixed nut crust with raspberry coulis
- S'mores Kit$4.00
Kids
Pizzas
White Pizza
- Gorgonzola$19.00
Gorgonzola, pulled pork, sliced pears, mozzarella, and hot honey drizzle
- BBQ Chicken$19.00
Bourbon BBQ sauce, wood fired chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and fresh oregano
- Tartufo$20.00
Truffle marinated wild mushrooms, garlic, fontina, and topped with fresh arugula
- Allium$17.00
Whole roasted garlic cloves, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with fresh arugula, and hot honey drizzle
- Bianca$19.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, pulled pork, butternut squash, fresh arugula, and hot honey drizzle
- Carciofo$18.00
Chopped artichokes, roasted garlic cloves, fontina cheese, fresh arugula, and calabrian chili oil drizzle
- Out West$20.00
Mozzarella cheese, roasted corn, chicken, jalapeño, and chipotle ranch drizzle
Red Pizza
- Marinara$16.00
San marzano tomato, garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh oregano and basil, extra virgin olive oil. (No cheese)
- Margherita DOC$21.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella di bufala, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Margherita$19.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Formaggi$17.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano, fontina, and fresh oregano
- Pepperoni$19.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano, provolone, and pepperoni, and hot honey drizzle
- Proscuitto$24.00
Our traditional margherita finished with prosciutto and crumbled burrata
- Vegetariana$19.00
San marzano tomato, mozzarella, chopped artichokes, truffle marinated wild mushroom, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and calabrian chili oil drizzle
Vegan
Vegan Small Plates & Salads
- Warm White Bean Antipasto$13.00
Marinated white beans, roasted peppers, and focaccia bread
- Vegan Focaccia Bread$9.00
Served with our san marzano tomato sauce
- Vegan Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
Oven roasted spiced cauliflower, fresh parsley
- Vegan Garden Salad$11.00
Equinox farm mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Vegan Arugula$14.00
Equinox farm arugula with long stem artichokes, toasted almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Vegan Autumn$14.00
Equinox farm mixed greens, sliced red onion, roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, and balsamic vinaigrette
Vegan Speciality Pizza
- Vegan Vegetariana$19.00
San marzano tomato, vegan mozzarella, chopped artichokes, truffle marinated wild mushroom, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and calabrian chili oil drizzle
- Vegan Margherita$19.00
San marzano tomato, vegan mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Vegan Carciofo$18.00
Chopped artichokes, roasted garlic cloves, vegan cheese, fresh arugula, and calabrian chili oil drizzle
- Vegan Tartufo$20.00
Truffle marinated wild mushrooms, whole roasted garlic cloves, and vegan mozzarella, topped with fresh arugula
- Vegan Marinara$15.00
San marzano tomato, garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh oregano, and basil, extra virgin olive oil. (No cheese)
Vegan Dessert
Wine
White
- GL House White$10.00
Crisp and refreshing with a lovely balance of mineral, floral, and tropical notes
- GL Pinot Grigio Zensa$13.00
"Zensa" means "Without, "--Nothing is added or taken away, giving the grape full reign of expression. Zesty acidity, elegant lemon-lime
- GL Sauv Blanc$14.00
Certified organic: lean, crisp, and refreshing!
- GL Chard No Es Pituko$12.00
"No es pituko" roughly translates to "Nothin' fancy" in Spanish. A highly gulpable natural chard--lively and richly textured
- GL WOW White$13.00
- 1/2 Carafe House Wine$25.00
Crisp and refreshing with a lovely balance of mineral, floral, and tropical notes
- 1/2 Carafe Pinot Grigio$34.00
"Zensa" means "Without, "--Nothing is added or taken away, giving the grape full reign of expression. Zesty acidity, elegant lemon-lime
- 1/2 Carafe Sauvignon Blanc$37.00
Certified organic: lean, crisp, and refreshing!
- 1/2 Carafe Chardonnay$31.00
"No es pituko" roughly translates to "Nothin' fancy" in Spanish. A highly gulpable natural chard--lively and richly textured
- 1/2 Carafe WOW White$34.00
- Full Carafe House White$50.00
Crisp and refreshing with a lovely balance of mineral, floral, and tropical notes
- BTL Pinot Grigio Zensa$49.00
- BTL Sauv Blanc Delaunay$52.00
- BTL Chard No Es Pituko$42.00
- BTL WOW White$50.00
- #67 Sauvignon Blanc, Her$40.00
Hints of green apple and freshly cut grass. The her collective is made up of highly skilled Black women with a passion for empowering and providing educational & social support to other black female winemakers through mentorship programs. Sustainable!
- #52 Malvasia Bianca, Birichino$54.00
This outrageously aromatic white Italian varietal creates a wine that exudes freshness. Flowers, sweet citrus, and a touch of mint
- #522 Dry Riesling Blend, "Big Salt", Ovum$45.00
This is beach day wine. Fresh, bright aromas of sea spray typify this texturally rich proprietary blend. Best of Oregon!
- #51 Xarel-lo, Mont Rubi$38.00
A youthful and vibrantly fruited wine with green apple, pear, and tropical pineapple aromas, notes of white flowers such as jasmine
- #66 Catarratto, Valdibella$38.00
Golden and fruity with white flowers, citrus, and a light touch of vanilla
- #5 Chardonnay Blend, Martha Stoumen$75.00
Honeysuckle, beeswax, preserved lemon, candied ginger, and chamomile
- #11 Chenin Blanc, Opstal$40.00
- #30 Chardonnay Luc Cholot$30.00
Bubbly
- Glass Prosecco$12.00
Dry, complex, and elegant, with tropical fruit notes
- 1/2 Carafe Prosecco$31.00
Dry, complex, and elegant, with tropical fruit notes
- BTL Prosecco Ca di Rajo$42.00
An easy-drinking Spanish Grenache/tempranillo blend
- #44 Pét-nat: Osmote$58.00
Made from an heirloom NY state wine grape. Striking acidity and true verve!
- #33 Orange Pét-nat: Sauvignon Blanc, Viña Echevarria$54.00
"Romi orange," a lightly sparkling skin contact wine. Unfined and unfiltered, honeyed aromas of rosehip and orange blossom
- #86 Rosé Champagne: J M Sélèque, Champagne$100.00
Bottled elegance! Super small production. Fresh and bright with good fruit
- #27 Blueberry "Lambrusco, " Source Decay$50.00
Made from wild Maine blueberries, 2.5 whole lbs per bottle! Dry, intriguing, drinks like a new England lambrusco!
Orange (Skin Contact)
Rosé
- GL House Rosé$10.00
- GL Dark Rosé Cerasuolo$13.00Out of stock
- GL WOW Dark Rosé$14.00
- Half Liter House Rosé$25.00
- Half Liter Dark Rosé Cerasuolo$34.00Out of stock
- Half Liter WOW Dark Rosé$40.00
- Full Carafe House Rosé$50.00
- BTL Dark Rosé Cerasuolo$49.00Out of stock
- BTL WOW Dark Rosé$52.00
- #42 Birichino Vin Gris Rosé$53.00
- #41 Moillard Rosé du Beaujolais$45.00
- #28 Cascina San Michele Dark Rosé$45.00
Red
- GL House Red$10.00
Easy drinking red blend from Spain
- GL Nebbiolo La Kiuva$14.00
Our lightest by the glass offering, served with a chill! Blackberry, red currant, cherry, and pomegranate
- GL Chianti$12.00
A modern sangiovese with nice brightness and structure
- GL Cab Sauv Sidekick$13.00
A nod to classic Cali cabs, but not a fruit and oak bomb!
- GL WOW Red$16.00
- 1/2 Carafe House Red$25.00
Easy drinking red blend from Spain
- 1/2 Carafe Nebbiolo$37.00
Our lightest by the glass offering, served with a chill! Blackberry, red currant, cherry, and pomegranate
- 1/2 Carafe Chianti$31.00
A modern sangiovese with nice brightness and structure
- 1/2 Carafe Cabernet Sauvignon$34.00
A nod to classic Cali cabs, but not a fruit and oak bomb!
- Full Carafe House Red$50.00
Easy drinking red blend from Spain
- BTL Nebbiolo La Kiuva$50.00
- BTL Chianti Villa di Vetrice$42.00
- BTL Cab Sauv Sidekick$49.00
- BTL WOW Red$60.00
- #77 Pinot Noir, Illahe$55.00
- #37 Zweigelt Blend, Puszta Libre$60.00
Light, zingy, funky! Complex, yet approachable: think austria's answer to pinot noir
- #15 Criolla, Matias Riccitelli, "This is Not Another Lovely Criolla$58.00
The winemaker uses this grape to showcase what the land is doing. Raw earth, wet soil, bright, vibrant acidity, and eucalyptus
- # 6 Cabernet Franc Lo Fi$55.00
Black currant, blackberry and almond. Bright flavors of cranberry, pomegranate, and roasted yellow pepper mingle with deeper notes of dark chocolate, thyme and oregano set into glossy tannins that peel away to reveal a clementine finish
- #22 Malbec "Now or Never"$50.00
- #49 Sangiovese, Tanganelli "Cibreo$50.00
Black currant, blackberry and almond. Bright flavors of cranberry, pomegranate, and roasted yellow pepper mingle with deeper notes of dark chocolate, thyme, and oregano set into glossy tannins that peel away to reveal a clementine finish
- #7 Merlot/Cab Franc Guerila$62.00
- #4 Cabernet Franc/Merlot Elian Da Ros$62.00
This ripe and easy-drinking zinfandel oozes with flavors of jammy red fruits, strawberry compote, pepper, and sweet spice. Young winemaker, old vines!
- #3 Chianti Riserva Docg, Renzo Masi$60.00
Black currant, blackberry, and almond. Bright flavors of cranberry, pomegranate, and roasted yellow pepper mingle with deeper notes of dark chocolate, thyme, and oregano set into glossy tannins that peel away to reveal a clementine finish
- #10 Barolo, Oddero$95.00
A beautiful barolo from a prestigious and iconic winemaker. Intense yet ethereal. Brilliant ruby with truffle aromas
- #9 Tempranillo El Olvidado$50.00
Half Bottles
Cocktails & Not-Tails
Cocktails
- Cocktail Special$15.00
- Cider & Amari Highball$15.00
Bad seed dry hard cider, Averna amaro siciliano, orange twist
- Boemarita Verde$15.00
Tequila Blanco, lime, ancho Reyes, salt, and tajiín chile-lime rim
- Regular Boemarita$15.00
- Mezcal Ella Bella$15.00
Peloton de la muerte mezcal, blood orange liqueur, campari, and lime. (Ask for a regular Ella Bella if you prefer it with tequila Blanco)
- Regular Ella Bella$15.00
- Greylock 75$15.00
BMD greylock gin, lemon, sugar, and sparkling wine of the moment
- Paper Plane$15.00
BMD bourbon, aperol, lemon, and Amaro nonino
- Mai Tai$15.00
Plantation light, dark, and oftd rums, lime, almond orgeat, and orange curacao
- Classic Sazerac$15.00
Sazerac rye whiskey, sugar, angostura and peychaud bitters, absinthe, lemon
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
- Bohemian$15.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Bijou$15.00
- Ferrari$11.00
- Firlock$15.00
Not-Tails
- Our Mocktail$11.00
Ghia non-alcoholic apéritif, lemon, agave, sparkling water, and sage
- Mexican Coca-Cola$5.00
Made with real cane sugar
- Coke$5.00
- Casamara Club Alta$6.00
Negroni-inspired non-alc soda
- Athletic Brewing N/A Beer$7.00
Free wave n/a IPA or wit's peak n/a witbier
- Lemonade and Iced Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
Bottles & Cans
Cider
Beer
- Schilling "Alexandr Czech Pilsner"$9.00
A super clean, crisp, and delicious pilsner from Littleton, new Hampshire. 5%. 16 oz can
- Aeronaut "Hop Hop & Away" Session IPA$11.00
New england-style hazy session IPA from Boston. 4.6%. 16 oz can
- Finback "Rolling in Clouds" IPA$11.00
New england-style hazy IPA from Brooklyn. 7.1%. 16 oz can
- Great Marsh West Coast IPA$9.00
San Pedro, ca. Notes of grapefruit, pine, and Passionfruit thanks to the dank combination of Citra, mosaic, and centennial hops. While not overpoweringly bitter, bounce IPA maintains an approachability for every type of IPA lover. Dedicated to the hop wiza
- Fiddlehead "Second Fiddle" Double Ipa$13.00
Burlington, vt. Big, juicy, and aromatic. 8.2%. 16 oz can
- Burlington Beer Co. "Magenta Mountain" Prickly Pear Gose$10.00
Vt. Pink guava, prickly pear, pink sea salt. 16 oz can
- Peroni Italian Beer$8.00
Easy drinking Italian lager. 4.7%. 12 oz glass bottle
- Birra Moretti$8.00
Pale European lager. 4.6%. 12 oz glass bottle
- Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic IPA$7.00
A crisp and refreshing non-alcoholic IPA-style beverage. 12 oz can
- Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Copper Cerveza$7.00
Citrus, corriander. Light bodied, but energetic! 12 oz can
- Hot Plate Chamomile Blonde Ale$12.00
- Four Quarters Oktoberfest$11.00
- Banded Coffee Stout$12.00
Wine in a Can
Spirits
Amaro, Digestif
- Fernet Branca$11.00
- Fernet Branca Menta$11.00
- Amaro Montenegro$11.00
- Amaro Nonino$13.00
- Amaro Dell'Etna$10.00
- Amaro Averna$12.00
- Braulio Amaro Alpino$14.00
- Cardamaro$12.00
- Cynar$10.00
- Bully Boy Amaro$12.00
- Bully Boy Amaro Rabarbaro$12.00
- Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro$10.00
- Forthave Amaro Marseille$13.00
- Green Chartreuse$15.00
- Sambuca Regular$11.00
- Sambuca Black$11.00
- Limoncello$11.00
- Yellow Chartreuse$14.00