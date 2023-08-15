Pizzeria Maki-Glen Mills 45 Baltimore Pike
Salads
Rancher
Thick cut bacon, tomatoes, cucumber over lettuce blend topped with Asiago cheese potato sticks. (Truffle Ranch dressing)
Brutus
Romaine, grated parmesan cheese, anchovies, croutons, shattered parmesan crunch. (Yuzu Caesar dressing)
Panzanella
Marinated grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and garlic knots over lettuce blend with arugula and fresh basil, served with a balsamic dressing.
Poke Salad
Lettuce blend topped with edamame, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrot, jalapeno, red peppers, Daikon spirals, crunchy shallots, served with black garlic soy sauce and our honey miso dressing.
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Tossed in butter, fresh garlic, and herbs, parmesan cheese, served with a side of tomato sauce.
Cheesy Bread
Fresh baked bread topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese served with your choice of tomato sauce, garlic butter, hemp pesto, or truffled ranch.
Rice Balls
Sushi rice wrapped around a togarashi mayo and scallion filling with your choice of fish.
Lettuce Wraps
Whole Bibb and romaine lettuce leaves, edamame guacamole, shaved cucumber, Daikon spirals, pickled carrots, chili peanuts, fresh mint and basil, lemongrass & coconut dressing along with our honey miso dressing.
Edamame Guacamole
Edamame Beans Pureed with Avocado, Jalapeno, Citrus and Fresh Herbs. Served with Fresh Bread or Tortilla Chips.
Sides
Chili Garlic Green Beans
Pickled green beans with chili garlic oil.
Wild Mushroom Seaweed Salad
Roasted mushrooms & seaweed tossed in a sesame chili dressing.
Naked Edamame
Out of the shell seasoned edamame served with black garlic soy sauce.
Sticky Rice
One quart of our cooked, seasoned sushi rice.
18 oz. Doughball
Our famous fermented dough ready for you to stretch, top, and cook at home.
10 oz. Small Dough Ball
PM Topped Knots
Garlic-Garlic Parmesan Knots
Roasted garlic and chopped fresh garlic, herbs, butter Parmesan and mozzarella.
Red Hot Knots
hot sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese, scallions.
Upside-Down Knots
Parmesan, ricotta, tomato-vodka sauce, and mozzarella.
Honey Bacon Serrano Knots
Cheese Steak Knots
Crab Rangoon Knots
Desserts
Sampler - Get a variety of 3 jars!!
Nutty Cookie Jar
Nutter Butter crushed cookie crust, chocolate ganache, peanut butter creme, chopped peanuts.
Triple Vanilla Cheesecake Jar
Cinnamon Sugar Knots
Buttered knots tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of brown butter caramel sauce for dipping or drizzling!
Blackberry Yuzu Jar
Blackberry jam and cheesecake layered with Yuzu scented cookies.
Pizza
Medium Pizzas
Bayside Crab & Shrimp 12"
Old Bay Alfredo cream sauce topped with mozzarella and Swiss cheeses, scallions, crab, shrimp, fresh garlic, and shredded Asiago.
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 12"
Chopped steak, caramelized onions, Cooper sharp, mozzarella, and provolone cheese on garlic confit and drizzled with beer cheese.
Philly Phanatic 12"
Spicy tomato sauce and pepperoni on top of mozzarella (upside down).
Cheese 12"
Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
White 12"
Garlic confit, sweet ricotta, fresh and shredded mozzarella.
Tri Color 12"
Tomato, vodka, and pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Vodka 12"
Vodka cream sauce on top of sliced mozzarella cheese. Upside down pie.
Margherita 12"
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, evoo, fresh basil finish.
Veggie 12"
Roasted mushroom medley, bitter greens, red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Asiago finish.
The Standard 12"
Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Hot Honey 12"
Ricotta, honey, chopped Philly style hot cherry peppers, shredded mozzarella.
The Royale 12"
Brandied mushroom cream topped with roasted mushroom medley, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, and fried shallots.
Buffalo Chicken12"
Creamy Buffalo sauce topped with spicy marinated chicken, scallions, Korean chili flakes, fresh and shredded mozzarella. Served with a side of truffle ranch.
No Cheese Pizza 12"
Large Pizzas
Bayside Crab & Shrimp 16"
Old Bay Alfredo cream sauce topped with mozzarella and Swiss cheeses, scallions, crab, shrimp, fresh garlic, and shredded Asiago.
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza 16"
Chopped steak, caramelized onions, Cooper sharp, mozzarella, and provolone cheese on garlic confit and drizzled with beer cheese.
Philly Phanatic 16"
Spicy tomato sauce and pepperoni on top of mozzarella (upside down).
Cheese 16"
Topped with fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
White 16"
Garlic confit, sweet ricotta, fresh and shredded mozzarella.
Tri Color 16"
Tomato, vodka, and pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Vodka 16"
Vodka cream sauce on top of sliced mozzarella. Upside down pie.
Margherita 16"
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, evoo, fresh basil finish.
Veggie 16"
Roasted mushroom medley, bitter greens, red peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Asiago finish.
The Standard 16"
Old world pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, minced garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Hot Honey 16"
Ricotta, honey, chopped Philly style hot cherry peppers, shredded mozzarella.
The Royale 16"
Brandied mushroom cream topped with mushroom medley, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, and fried shallots.
Buffalo Chicken 16"
Creamy Buffalo sauce topped with spicy marinated chicken, scallions, Korean chili flakes, fresh and shredded mozzarella. Served with a side of truffle ranch.
No Cheese PIzza 16"
Sushi
Chef's Specialties
Bowls
Sweet Green Bowl
Greens, rice, kale, seaweed-mushroom salad, avocado, cucumbers, red peppers, asian pear, edamame, sesame seed garnish. miso ponzu & truffle ranch.
Fire and Rice Bowl
PM Classic Bowl
Greens, Rice, Cucumbers, Avocado, Seaweed Mushroom Salad, Pickled Red Onions, Edamame, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger & Wasabi. Black Garlic Soy & Togarashi Mayo.
Maki
Bluefin Fatty Tuna Roll
Big Eye Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna and togarashi mayo.
Philly Roll
Smoked Salmon and Masago Whipped Cream Cheese
Crab and Avocado Roll
Lump crab and Asparagus.
Shrimp and Cucumber Roll
Shrimp and Cucumber
Yellowtail and Scallion Roll
Yellowtail and Scallion
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna and Avocado
Salmon Roll
Salmon
Kalifornia Roll
Kanikama, cucumber, avacado
BBQ Eel and Cucumber Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber
Roasted Mushroom Medley Cucumber Roll
Roasted Mushroom Medley, Cucumber
Cucumber Roll
Roll with just cucumbers.
Avocado Roll
Roll with just Avocado
Oki Maki
The Boss Shrimp
Boston bibb lettuce and shrimp roll topped with tuna, edamame guacamole, and a yum yum drizzle.
Golden Crab
Ebi shrimp, edamame guacamole, and kani roll topped with lump crab, yum yum sauce, black garlic soy, gold dusted bonito flakes, and scallions.
Yellowtail Al Pastor
Chili seared yellowtail, pickled onion, and cilantro roll topped with pineapple, yellowtail, serranos, & chili pineapple glaze. Finished with a tequila mist.
Sparkly Salmon
Smoked salmon, avocado , cucumber, & caper aioli roll topped with fresh salmon, gold dusted bonito flakes, and yum yum drizzle.
Kali Rainbow Roll
Kalifornia Roll topped with Hamachi, Salmon, Tuna, & Avocado.
Yummy Tuna Roll
Tuna and avocado roll topped with scallop, tobiko, and yum yum sauce.
Shaggy Shrimp
Butter Toast Crunch Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Mayo roll topped with Kanikama and Black Garlic Soy.
Everything Bagel Yama
Smoked salmon and masago cream cheese roll topped with salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion, everything bagel chip dust. Served with caper aioli.
Tuna Poke Yama
Tuna & edamame guacamole roll topped with tuna, cucumber, scallions, pickled carrots, Daikon spirals, and crunchy shallots. Served with miso honey ponzu.
Thai-Dye Crab
Crab, serrano pepper, basil and cilantro roll topped with a shrimp and creamy coconut lemongrass glaze, chili peanuts.
Crabocado Yama
Blue crab and avocado roll topped with cucumber, kanikama, avocado, scallions, old bay potato crunch. Served with yuzu Caesar.
Tuna Volcano
Butter crunch coated spicy tuna & avocado roll topped with a spicy tuna, kanikama, and red tobiko salad.
Pressed Nigiri
Tuna Pressed Nigiri
4 piece
Salmon Pressed Nigiri
4 piece
Smoked Salmon Pressed Nigiri
4 piece
Yellowtail Pressed Nigiri
4 piece
Kanikama Pressed Nigiri
4 piece
Octopus Pressed Nigiri
4 piece
BBQ Eel Pressed Nigiri
4 piece
Ebi Shrimp Pressed Nigiri
Roasted Mushroom Medley Pressed Nigiri
4 piece
Scallop Nigiri
Sashimi
Monster Boxes
PM Omakase Monster Box
1 Each: Shaggy Shrimp & Krazy Kali 1 Each: Spicy Tuna, Kalifornia, Philly 2 Each: Hamachi, Tuna, & Salmon Sashimi 1 Each: Shrimp & Smoked Salmon Nigiri
PM Omakase MEGA Monster Box
1 Each: Crunchy Crab, Goddess, Shaggy Shrimp & Krazy Kali 1 Each: Spicy Tuna, Kalifornia, Philly, Yellowtail and Jalapeno, Crab & Asparagus, Salmon roll 3 pcs Each: Hamachi, Tuna, Octopus & Salmon Sashimi 1 Each: Shrimp, Eel, Tuna & Smoked Salmon Nigiri
CYO Monster Box
Choice of: Any 2 Oki Rolls, Any 3 Maki Rolls, Any 3 Sashimi (2 pcs each), Any 2 Nigiri
CYO Mega Monster Box
Choice of 4 Oki Rolls, 6 Maki Rolls, 4 Sashimi (three pcs each), and 4 orders of Nigiri.
Monster Maki Box
Pick 3 Oki Maki and 5 Maki Rolls and we will build you a custom box!
Mega Monster Maki Box
Choice of 6 Oki Maki and 10 Maki Rolls