Pizzeria Sportiva
Appetizers
- Garlic Pizza Bread$5.00
Fresh baked with garlic & herbs
- Olives$7.00
Marinated olives with garlic & lemon
- Acciughe$10.00
White anchovies and lemon oil with pizza bread
- Shrooms$11.00
Baby portobello mushrooms baked in red wine
- Cavalfiore$12.00
Roasted cauliflower with balsamic Parmesan
- Avapro$14.00
Prosciutto-wrapped avocado with aged balsamic
- Brie$15.00
Toasted almonds and fig jam with pizza bread
- Antipasto$18.00
Cold cuts & cheeses with pizza bread
Soup & Salads
- Soup$8.00
Tuscan white beans
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, & crostini
- Greco Salad$10.00
Romaine, tomatoes, onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, and lemon dressing
- Spinaci Salad$13.00
Spinach, pancetta, Gorgonzola, red onion, cucumbers, eggs, caramelized pecan, & balsamic dressing
- Caprese Salad$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, & balsamic
Lasagna
Pizza - Nuovo
- Small Sciara$16.00
Pesto, burrata, prosciutto & zucchini
- Large Sciara$29.00
Pesto, burrata, prosciutto & zucchini
- Small Sogna$11.00
White pizza with garlic & fresh mozzarella
- Large Sogna$19.00
White pizza with garlic & fresh mozzarella
- Small Gamberi$16.00
Shrimp, asparagus, garlic butter, & Parmesan
- Large Gamberi$29.00
Shrimp, asparagus, garlic butter, & Parmesan
- Small Funghi$14.00
Truffled pecorino Romano & wild mushrooms
- Large Funghi$25.00
Truffled pecorino Romano & wild mushrooms
- Small Toscano$16.00
Fig spread, goat cheese, ham, pears, and onion
- Large Toscano$29.00
Fig spread, goat cheese, ham, pears, and onion
- Small Texan$13.00
BBQ sauce, sausage, red onion, pickles, and Cheddar cheese
- Large Texan$23.00
BBQ sauce, sausage, red onion, pickles, and Cheddar cheese
Pizza - Classico
- Small Formaggi$10.00
Mozzarella & tomato sauce
- Large Formaggi$17.00
Mozzarella & tomato sauce
- Small Pepperoni$11.00
Grande pepperoni, mozzarella & tomato sauce
- Large Pepperoni$19.00
Grande pepperoni, mozzarella & tomato sauce
- Small Margherita$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano, & basil
- Large Margherita$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano, & basil
- Small Parma$15.00
Prosciutto, arugula & shaved Parmesan
- Large Parma$27.00
Prosciutto, arugula & shaved Parmesan
- Small Capricciosa$15.00
Ham, mushrooms, olives, and artichokes
- Large Capricciosa$27.00
Ham, mushrooms, olives, and artichokes
- Small Calabrese$13.00
Spicy calabrian peppers, pancetta, and zucchini
- Large Calabrese$23.00
Spicy calabrian peppers, pancetta, and zucchini
- Small Tutti Carni$15.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta, and sausage
- Large Tutti Carni$27.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto, pancetta, and sausage
- Small Vegetali$14.00
Mushrooms, broccolini, olives, tomatoes, and onion
- Large Vegetali$25.00
Mushrooms, broccolini, olives, tomatoes, and onion
- Small Suprema$16.00
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, olives, onion, and arugula
- Large Suprema$29.00
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, olives, onion, and arugula
Desserts
- Tiramisu$10.00
Layers of mascarpone cream & ladyfingers, soaked in espresso and finished with cocoa powder, topped with hazelnut milk chocolate
- NY Cheesecake$10.00
With strawberry puree
- Chocolate Fondant$11.00
Belgian semi sweet flourless chocolate cake topped with gianduia chocolate hazelnut a Gluten free sensation