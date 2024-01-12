Pizzeria Leopold
PIZZA
- Cheese (Classic Red Sauce)$11.00
- Cheese (White Sauce)$14.00
- Cheese (Pesto Sauce)$14.00
- Cheese (NO SAUCE)$10.00
- Diavola$17.00
Red Sauce, Fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, sweety drop peppers, calabrese salami, calabrian chili oil, basil and pecorino.
- Roasted Eggplant$17.00
Red sauce, roasted eggplant, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic reduction and evoo
- Fungi Bunch$19.00
Red sauce, cheese, roasted mushrooms, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula and EVOO
- Inspecktah Speck$18.00
Garlic sauce, speck, spinach, pecorino, cheese blend, goat cheese and pepperoncini
- Marky Marg$15.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, basil, EVOO and pecorino
- Pesto Olive$18.00
House made basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, pine nuts and kalamata olives
- PWA$19.00
Red Sauce, Cheese, Pineapple, pepperoni, jalapenos, speck, pineapple chili marinated onions and house made hot honey
- Queen La Meat-Ah$17.00
Red Sauce, Cheese, Local sausage, pepperoni, sweet sopressata and Calabrese salami
- Sausage Ricky$17.00
Red Sauce, Cheese, Local sausage, red onion and ricotta
- The Parm$17.00
Marinara, cheese, chicken cutlet, meatball and pecorino
- White Pie$15.00
Garlic sauce, oregano, cheese blend, goat cheese and pecorino romano
- NO CHEESE (Classic Red Sauce)$10.00
- NO CHEESE (White Sauce)$13.00
SANDWICHES
- Italian Hero$13.00
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, pepperoncini and red wine vinaigrette
- Veggie Grindaaaahhhh$9.00
Cheese, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, House Dressing
- Notorious PIG$15.00
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, arugula, cipollini onion gastrique, prosciutto butter and EVOO
- The Godfather$16.00
Speck, prosciutto, mortadella, sweet sopressata, sharp provolone, arugula, tomatoes, pepperoncini and red wine vinaigrette
- Alotta Bologna$15.00
Mortadella with pistachios, sharp provolone, fennel mayo, pickled fennel, arugula, tomatoes
- Eazy Caprese$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto, tomatoes, arugula and balsamic glaze
- Pastrami$17.00Out of stock
River Bear Pastrami, Swiss, Mustard
- Turkey Pesto$14.00
Shaved turkey, pesto, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and red wine vinaigrette
- The Cutlet$16.00
House breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, arugula, mayo and red wine vinaigrette
- The OG$15.00
Rare roast beef, cheddar, horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato and red wine vinaigrette
- Meatball$15.00
House made meatballs, melted cheese, pecorino and marinara sauce
- Chicken Parm$16.00
House breaded chicken cutlet, melted cheese, marinara sauce and pecorino
- SPICY BEEF$17.00Out of stock
SALADS\SOUP
- Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula, shaved fennel, goat cheese, dried fruit, pistachios, parmesan, croutons, and lemon honey vinaigrette
- Caeser Salad$14.00
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Caprese Salad$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze, EVOO, salt and pepper. Served with bread.
- Greek Salad$13.00
alamata olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, croutons, and Greek dressing
- House Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, provolone, genoa salami, tomatoes, pepperoncini, croutons, and house dressing
- Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, toasted pine nut, goat cheese, arugula, and raspberry balsamic vinaigrette
- Side Salad$3.75
Greens, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, house vinaigrette
- BEEF CHILI$8.00
APPETIZERS
- Charcuterie Board$18.00
Rotating Selection of meats, cheeses and charcuterie accompaniments
- Little Leo (Meatball App)$15.00
House made meatballs, with marinara, melted cheese and house made bread
- Burrata di Bufala (Chefs Burrata)$16.00
Rotating seasonal burrata served with house bread
- Little Snack (Olives And Nuts)$7.00
Assorted Olives and Nuts
- Focaccia Appetizer$6.00
House made focaccia bread with sauce and EVOO
SIDES
- Chips$2.00
- Pasta Salad Side$3.00
- Mixed Olives Side$3.00
- Side of Froccia Bread$3.00
- Side of Dante$2.00
- Side of Dragon$2.00
- Side of Muffuleta$2.00
- Side Of Pesto$3.00
- Side Roasted Eggplant$2.00
- Side of Roasted reds$2.00
- Side Calabrian Chili Oil$2.00
- Side of Hot Honey$2.00
- Side Marinara$3.00
- Side of Caesar Dressing$2.00
- Side of House Ranch$0.50
- Side of House Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side of Lemon Honey Vinaigrette$1.00