PJ's Pizza Co. 168 West 25th Avenue
Food
Build Your Own
- BYO Personal Pizza$10.95
8" red sauce & mozzarella topped with your favorites
- BYO Family Pizza$31.00
16" red sauce & mozzarella topped with your favorites
- BYO Half & Half Pizza$31.00
16" red sauce & mozzarella split down the middle and topped with your favorites
- BYO Calzone$12.95
loaded with ricotta, mozarella, and our sugnature red sauce
Personal Pizza Specials
- PJ's Cheese Pizza- Personal$10.95
8" mozzarella & red sauce
- PJ's Pepperoni Pizza - Personal$12.45
8" mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni
- #1 Combo - Personal$15.45
8" mozzarella, red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and bell pepper
- #2 Margherita - Personal$12.45
8" mozzarella, red sauce, sliced tomatos, basil
- #3 Hawaiian - Personal$13.20
8" mozzarella, red sauce, canadian ham, pineapple
- #4 Lamb Ricotta - Personal$16.45
8" mozzarella, red sauce, australian lamb, ricotta, bell pepper, red onions, sundried tomato
- #5 Meat Lovers - Personal$16.95
8" mozzarella, red sauce, canadian ham, italian sausage, salami, pepperoni
- #6 Italian Veggie - Personal$13.95
8" mozzarella, red sauce, ricotta, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic
- #7 Chicken Pesto - Personal$13.95
8" mozzarella, chicken thigh, artichoke, pesto. NO RED SAUCE.
- #8 BBQ Chicken - Personal$14.70
8" mozzarella, chicken thigh, pineapple, red onion, BBQ sauce. NO RED SAUCE.
- #9 Veggie Combo - Personal$14.70
8" mozzarella, red sauce, artichoke, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, sliced tomatos
- #10 Buffalo Chicken - Personal$13.95
8" mozzarella, chicken thigh, green onions, ranch. NO RED SAUCE.
Family Pizza Specials
- PJ's Cheese Pizza- Family$31.00
16" mozzarella & red sauce
- PJ's Pepperoni Pizza - Family$34.00
16" mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni
- #1 Combo - Family$40.00
16" mozzarella, red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and bell pepper
- #2 Margherita - Family$34.00
16" mozzarella, red sauce, sliced tomatos, basil
- #3 Hawaiian - Family$35.50
16" mozzarella, red sauce, canadian ham, pineapple
- #4 Lamb Ricotta - Family$41.00
16" mozzarella, red sauce, australian lamb, ricotta, bell pepper, red onions, sundried tomato
- #5 Meat Lovers - Family$43.00
16" mozzarella, red sauce, canadian ham, italian sausage, salami, pepperoni
- #6 Italian Veggie - Family$37.00
16" mozzarella, red sauce, ricotta, spinach, mushroom, roasted garlic
- #7 Chicken Pesto - Family$37.00
16" mozzarella, chicken thigh, artichoke, pesto. NO RED SAUCE.
- #8 BBQ Chicken - Family$38.50
16" mozzarella, chicken thigh, pineapple, red onion, BBQ sauce. NO RED SAUCE.
- #9 Veggie Combo - Family$38.50
16" mozzarella, red sauce, artichoke, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, sliced tomatos
- #10 Buffalo Chicken - Family$37.00
16" mozzarella, chicken thigh, green onions, ranch. NO RED SAUCE.
Pastas
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sub$14.85
Beef meatballs, Mozzarella, and our signature Red Sauce
- Chicken Pesto$14.55
Chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, pesto, mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$14.25
Chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, ranch, green onion, buffalo sauce
- Italian Sub$14.85
Canadian Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Bell Pepper, Olives, Mozzarella
Sides
- Chicken Wings (6 pc)$9.99
2 sauce sides included
- Chicken Wings (10 pc)$14.99
2 sauce sides included
- Garlic Bread (8 pc)$6.99
Add a cup of sauce for your dipping pleasure
- Cheesy Garlic Bread (8 pc)$7.99
Add a cup of sauce for your dipping pleasure
- Mozzarella Sticks (6 pc)$8.50
Cup of our signature red sauce included
- Meatball Appetizer$9.50
4 large meatballs in our signature red sauce
- Lentil Soup$7.35
Vegan with mild spice
- Caesar Salad$9.85
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing
Drinks
- Water$3.00
- Glass Bottle Coke$3.50
- Glass Bottle Fanta$3.50
- Glass Bottle Sprite$3.50
- Bottled San Pelligrino 16.9 Oz$3.50
- Bottled Diet Coke$3.50
- Bottled Coke$3.50
- Capri Sun$2.00
- Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice$3.50
- Tejava Black Tea$3.50
- C2O Coconut Water$3.50
- Prime Drink$3.50
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$3.50
- Boylan Cane Sugar Soda$3.50
- WildWonder Probiotic Sparkling Drink$4.50
- Health-Ade Kombucha$4.50
- Izze$3.00
- Flavored San Pelligrino Can$3.00
- Poppi Probiotic Soda$3.50