PJ's Pub
Food Menu - Steak Feed
Tickets - Steak Feed
Food Menu
Appetizers
Tortilla Chips topped with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives and nacho cheese.
Tortilla Chips topped with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives and nacho cheese.
lightly battered white cheese curds, sidewinder fries, onion rings (from scratch) and deep fried portobello mushrooms (from scratch).
lightly battered white cheese curds, sidewinder fries, onion rings (from scratch) and deep fried portobello mushrooms (from scratch).
lightly battered white cheese curds.
Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.
Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.
Hand battered chicken tenders served plain or in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs. Also comes with a side.
Thick cut spiral fry.
Hand cut in house french fry.
Large portobello mushroom hand cut and dipped in our house made batter. Served with a side of garlic mayo.
Large portobello mushroom hand cut and dipped in our house made batter. Served with a side of garlic mayo.
Hand cut onion rings, hand dipped in our batter made from scratch.
Hand cut onion rings, hand dipped in our batter made from scratch.
Fresh jalapeno's halved, filled with our house made popper dip, wrapped in bacon and baked fresh. 4 poppers in a half order.
Fresh jalapeno's halved, filled with our house made popper dip, wrapped in bacon and baked fresh. 8 poppers in a half order.
Mashed potatoes covered in chicken gravy with diced chicken in the gravy!
French frys topped with nacho cheese and bacon. half order is one order of fries.
French frys topped with nacho cheese and bacon. Full order is two orders of fries.
Pizza
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and large peperoni's. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and Hauber Brand Meats very own Italian Sausage. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and dorito chips. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni's. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, ranch sauce, minced garlic, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon and a layer of ranch drizzled on top. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, buffalo and ranch sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, bbq sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon, red onion and topped with bbq sauce again. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese large peperoni's, italian sausagae, bacon, red onions, colored peppers, mushrooms, green olives and black olives. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Thin crispy crust, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and large peperoni's. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and Hauber Brand Meats very own Italian Sausage. Feeds 2 - 3 people
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and dorito chips. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raise edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni's. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raised edge crust covered in garlic butter, Starts with a our house ranch spread across the crust, layered in cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and drizzeled in ranch after it come out of the pizza oven! Feeds 2 - 3 people
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, buffalo and ranch sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, bbq sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon, red onion and topped with bbq sauce again. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese large peperoni's, italian sausagae, bacon, red onions, colored peppers, mushrooms, green olives and black olives. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
Raised edge crust covered in garlic butter, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 2 - 3 people
1/2 LB Burger
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onion and BBQ sauce. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, egg and bacon. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with blue cheese sauce and crumbles. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms and a spread of garlic mayo. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Pattied with pepper jack cheese and steak seasoning inside the burger itself. Also comes with a side.
1/4 LB Burger
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onion and BBQ sauce. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with blue cheese sauce and crumbles. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms and a spread of garlic mayo. Also comes with a side.
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Pattied with pepper jack cheese and steak seasoning inside the burger itself. Also comes with a side.