Food Menu - Steak Feed

Menu

Chix strips & FF
Steak - Rare
Steak - Medium Rare
Steak - Medium
Steak - Medium Well
Steak - Well

Tickets - Steak Feed

tickets

Adult Ticket
$25.00
Kids Ticket
$15.00

Entrees

Dinners

2pc Chicken
$11.50
4pc Chicken
$14.00
Shrimp - 4pc
$16.50
Shrimp 8 pc
$22.50
Buffet
$25.00Out of stock
Steak - 10oz
$40.00Out of stock
10 oz tender - Shrimp 4 pc
$47.00Out of stock
10 oz Tender - Shrimp 8 pc
$52.00Out of stock

Fish Fry

Friday Specials

Baked Cod Dinner - 4 pc
$17.50
Baked Cod Dinner - 2 pc
$13.50
Broasted Cod Dinner - 2 pc
$13.50
Broasted Cod Dinner - 4 pc
$17.50
Catfish Dinner - 1 pc
$13.50
Catfish Dinner - 2 pc
$17.50
Shrimp - 4pc
$16.50
Shrimp - 8pc
$22.50

Food Menu

Appetizers

Nacho Platter - full
$15.00

Tortilla Chips topped with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives and nacho cheese.

Nacho Platter - half
$10.00

Tortilla Chips topped with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives and nacho cheese.

Combo Basket - full
$15.00

lightly battered white cheese curds, sidewinder fries, onion rings (from scratch) and deep fried portobello mushrooms (from scratch).

Combo Basket - Half
$10.00

lightly battered white cheese curds, sidewinder fries, onion rings (from scratch) and deep fried portobello mushrooms (from scratch).

White Cheese Curds
$7.50

lightly battered white cheese curds.

Boneless Wings
$15.00

Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.

Chicken Wings (Bone In)
$15.00

Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.

Chicken Strips
$9.00

Hand battered chicken tenders served plain or in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs. Also comes with a side.

Sidewinders
$5.00

Thick cut spiral fry.

French Fries
$4.00

Hand cut in house french fry.

Deep Fried Mushrooms - Full
$9.00

Large portobello mushroom hand cut and dipped in our house made batter. Served with a side of garlic mayo.

Deep Fried Mushrooms - Half
$6.00

Large portobello mushroom hand cut and dipped in our house made batter. Served with a side of garlic mayo.

Onion Rings - full
$8.00

Hand cut onion rings, hand dipped in our batter made from scratch.

Onion Rings - Half
$5.00

Hand cut onion rings, hand dipped in our batter made from scratch.

Jalapeno Poppers - Half
$10.00

Fresh jalapeno's halved, filled with our house made popper dip, wrapped in bacon and baked fresh. 4 poppers in a half order.

Jalapeno Poppers - Full
$14.00

Fresh jalapeno's halved, filled with our house made popper dip, wrapped in bacon and baked fresh. 8 poppers in a half order.

Mashed and Gravy
$5.00

Mashed potatoes covered in chicken gravy with diced chicken in the gravy!

Taco Fries - Half
$9.00
Taco Fries - Full
$11.50
Shrimp - Half
$10.00
Shrimp - Full
$15.00
Bacon fries - half
$7.00

French frys topped with nacho cheese and bacon. half order is one order of fries.

Bacon fries - full
$10.00

French frys topped with nacho cheese and bacon. Full order is two orders of fries.

PJ's Cheese Stix
$12.00

Pizza

Flatbread Cheese
$11.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Peperoni
$12.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and large peperoni's. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Sausage
$12.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and Hauber Brand Meats very own Italian Sausage. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread BLT
$15.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Taco
$16.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and dorito chips. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Meatlovers
$15.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni's. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Chicken Bacon Ranch
$15.00

Thin crispy crust, ranch sauce, minced garlic, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon and a layer of ranch drizzled on top. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Buffalo Chicken
$15.00

Thin crispy crust, buffalo and ranch sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread BBQ Chicken
$15.00

Thin crispy crust, bbq sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon, red onion and topped with bbq sauce again. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Veggie
$12.00
Flatbread Delux
$15.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese large peperoni's, italian sausagae, bacon, red onions, colored peppers, mushrooms, green olives and black olives. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Garlic Shrimp and Sausage
$18.00
Flatbread Pesto Artichoke
$18.00

Thin crispy crust, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Pesto Artichoke w Chicken
$20.00

Thin crispy crust, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

12" Cheese
$17.00

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Pepperoni
$18.00

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and large peperoni's. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Sausage
$18.00

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and Hauber Brand Meats very own Italian Sausage. Feeds 2 - 3 people

12" BLT
$21.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Taco
$23.00

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and dorito chips. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Meat Lovers
$21.50

Raise edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni's. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$21.50

Raised edge crust covered in garlic butter, Starts with a our house ranch spread across the crust, layered in cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and drizzeled in ranch after it come out of the pizza oven! Feeds 2 - 3 people

12" Buffalo Chicken
$21.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, buffalo and ranch sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" BBQ Chicken
$21.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, bbq sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon, red onion and topped with bbq sauce again. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Veggie
$18.50
12" Delux
$21.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese large peperoni's, italian sausagae, bacon, red onions, colored peppers, mushrooms, green olives and black olives. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Garlic Shrimp and Sausage
$24.00
12" Pesto Artichoke
$23.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Pesto Artichoke With Chicken
$24.50

Raised edge crust covered in garlic butter, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 2 - 3 people

1/2 LB Burger

Hamburger
$11.00

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Also comes with a side.

Cheeseburger
$12.00

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.

Little Jube
$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onion and BBQ sauce. Also comes with a side.

Godfather
$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.

Velma Jean
$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, egg and bacon. Also comes with a side.

Black & Blue
$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with blue cheese sauce and crumbles. Also comes with a side.

Uncle Billy
$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms and a spread of garlic mayo. Also comes with a side.

PJ's Steak Burger
$15.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Pattied with pepper jack cheese and steak seasoning inside the burger itself. Also comes with a side.

1/4 LB Burger

1/4 Hamburger
$8.00Out of stock

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Cheeseburger
$9.00Out of stock

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Little Jube
$9.50Out of stock

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onion and BBQ sauce. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Godfather
$9.50Out of stock

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Black & Blue
$9.50Out of stock

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with blue cheese sauce and crumbles. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Uncle Billy
$9.50Out of stock

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms and a spread of garlic mayo. Also comes with a side.

1/4 PJ's Steak Burger
$12.00

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Pattied with pepper jack cheese and steak seasoning inside the burger itself. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Velma Jean
$9.50Out of stock

Wraps

Wrap - Buffalo Chicken
$14.00
Wrap- Chicken
$14.50
Wrap- Veggie
$12.00
Wrap- BLT
$14.00
Wrap- Chicken Caesar
$14.00

Spinach wrap, PJ's wrap sauce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing and baked parmesan cheese. Served with a side of your choice.

Salads

Side Salad
$5.00
Pub Salad
$10.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Taco Salad
$12.00
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
$16.00
Garlic Shirmp Salad
$16.00
Coleslaw
$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips (2) And Fries
$7.00
Mac N Cheese (Plain) & Fies
$6.00
1/4 Hamburger and Fries
$7.25
1/4 Cheeseburger and Fries
$8.00
Mini Corn Dogs & Fries
$7.00

Chicken Sandwhich

Chix Sand - Plain
$8.00
Chix Sand - With Cheese
$9.00
Chix Sand - Little Jube
$11.95
Chick Sand - Godfather
$11.95
Chix Sand - Velma Jean
$11.95
Chix Sand - Black & Blue
$11.95
Chix Sand - Uncle Billy
$11.95

Soup

Cup - Steak & Mushroom
$4.00Out of stock
Bowl - Steak & Mushroom
$8.00Out of stock
Cup - Ham and Potato
$3.00
Bowl - Ham and potato
$6.00
Cup - Red Pepper Bisque
$4.50
Bowl - Red Pepper Bisque
$9.00

Dressings and Sauces

2 oz cup

2 oz Ranch
$0.50
2 oz Blue Cheese
$0.50
2 oz French
$0.50
2 oz 1000 Island
$0.50
2 oz Ceasar
$0.50
2 oz vinegar
$0.50
2 oz oil
$0.50
2 oz honey mustard
$0.50
2 oz Italian
$0.50
2 oz Wrap Dip
$1.00

16 oz foam container

16 oz Ranch
$4.00
16 oz Blue Cheese
$4.00
16 oz French
$4.00
16 oz 1000 Island
$4.00
16 oz Ceasar
$4.00
16 oz Vinegar
$4.00
16 oz Oil
$4.00
16 oz Honey Mustard
$4.00
16 oz Italian
$4.00
16 oz Wrap Dip
$8.00

16 oz Squeeze Bottle

Squeeze Bottle Ranch
$8.00
Squeeze Bottle Blue Cheese
$8.00
Squeeze Bottle French
$8.00
Squeeze Bottle 1000 Island
$8.00
Squeeze Bottle Ceasar
$8.00
Squeeze Bottle Vinegar
$8.00
Squeeze Bottle Oil
$8.00
Squeeze Bottle Warp Dip
$16.00

Clothing

Hoodie
$45.00
Tee shirt
$20.00
Hat
$25.00

Banquet

Dinners

2 pc chicken
$14.00
2pc Chicken and ham
$17.00
Chicken and beef
$20.00

Drinks

Domestic Beer
$3.50
Premium Beer/Seltzer
$5.00
Bottom Shelf Mixer
$4.00
Middle Shelf Mixer
$5.00
Top Shelf Mixer
$6.00
High Noon Seltzer
$6.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00