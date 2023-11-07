PJ's Smoke n Grill 112 Main St
Non-Alcoholic
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Boneless$12.00+
- Frickles$14.00
Ranch dressing
- Onion String App$13.00
House rub, pub sauce
- Pig Pile$17.00
House chips, cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork, cole slaw, cherry peppers, scallions, ranch
- PJs Wing$12.00+
- Potato Planks$13.00
Steak fries, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, scallions
- Sausage App$16.00
Cheese sauce
- Smoked Wing$14.00+
- Sweet Heat Pork Belly$15.00
Sweet heat, sriracha aioli, scallions
Soups
Salads
- Addies Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, smoked brussels, pickled red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
- BBQ Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, smoked corn, black beans, avocado, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, onion strings, BBQ ranch dressing
- BLT Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, bacon bits, shaved parmesan, parm peppercorn dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, hardboiled egg, avocado, bacon bits, diced tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
- Cran Apple$13.00
Mixed greens, craisins, apples, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, cherry tomato, apple cider vinaigrette
- Key West$13.00
Mixed greens, pickled red onion, feta cheese, cucumbers, avocado, black beans, scallions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro ranch dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
- Large Garden Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, cheddar cheese
- Southwest Caesar$13.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan, CB croutons, chipotle caesar
- Winter Salad$17.00
- Side Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
- Side Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, cheddar cheese
Sandwiches
- Boston Hog$16.00
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, Texas toast
- Brisket Philly$17.00
Brisket, onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheddar cheese, sub roll
- Brisket Reuben$17.00
Brisket, swiss cheese, coleslaw, pub sauce, honey wheat bread
- Honey Hot Chicken$17.00
Fried chicken, sweet heat, coleslaw, pickles, ranch, brioche bun
- Logan's Melt$17.00
Roast beef, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, sub roll, aujus
- Pastrami Sandwich$17.00
Pastrami, swiss cheese, honey dijon, pretzel bun
- Sausage Sub$17.00
Jalapeño cheddar sausage, roasted red pepper, cherry pepper, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, sub roll
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Brisket, house q, brioche bun
- Smokehouse Club$17.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked garlic aioli, focaccia
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Choice of fried chicken or grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing, parm cheese
- Firecracker Chicken$16.00
Crispy chicken, pepper jack cheese, habanero jam, lettuce, tomato, fried cherry peppers, sriracha aioli
- Flaherty$17.00
Pastrami, bacon, tater tots, cheddar cheese, American cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato, pub sauce
- Nelly's Roast Beef$17.00
Roast beef, horseradish aioli, swiss cheese, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, roasted peppers
Mac Bowls
- Plain Mac Bowl$17.00
Cracker crumbs, shaved parmesan cheese
- BBQ Mac Bowl$20.00
- Brisket Mac Bowl$21.00
Cracker crumbs, shaved parmesan cheese, brisket
- Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl$20.00
Cracker crumbs, shaved parmesan cheese, buffalo sauce, popcorn chicken
- Pulled Pork Mac Bowl$19.00
Cracker crumbs, shaved parmesan cheese, pulled pork
- Sausage Mac Bowl$20.00
Cracker crumbs, shaved parmesan cheese, smoked sausage
- Short Rib Mac Bowl$22.00
Cracker crumbs, shaved parmesan cheese, short ribs
Burgers
- Antiburger$14.00
Bean patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ ranch, onion strings, brioche bun
- Barn Burner$17.00
Pepper jack cheese, habanero jam, sriracha aioli, fried cherry peppers, brioche bun
- Bubba's$20.00
American cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, brisket, mac & cheese, brioche bun
- Hangover$17.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, American cheese, egg, bloody Mary ketchup, brioche bun
- Lone Star$17.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, onion strings, brioche bun
- New Yorker$17.00
Swiss cheese, pastrami, pickles, honey dijon, onion strings, brioche bun
- PJ's Classic$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, brioche bun
Signatures
- Bourbon Street Steak Tips$25.00
Onions, mushrooms, bourbon sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, red bliss mashed potatoes
- Panko Fish N Chips$20.00
Panko breading, fries, coleslaw, tartar, lemon wedge
- Root Beer Braised Short Ribs$25.00
Demi glaze, red bliss mashed potatoes, onion strings
- Salmon$23.00
Lemon dill butter, jasmine rice
- Steak Tips$23.00
Served with two side choices
- Tips and Tenders$27.00
Choice of one sauce and choice of two sides
Our Meats
Sides
- Baked Beans$4.50
- Brussels Sprouts$4.50
- CB Croutons$5.00
- Coleslaw$4.50
- Collard Greens$4.50
- Dirty Rice$4.50
- Green Beans$4.50
- Grilled Cornbread$5.00
- Hand Cut Fries$4.50
- Homemade Chips$4.50
- Jasmine Rice$4.50
- Mac & Cheese$4.50
- Onion String Side$5.00
- Pasta Salad$4.50
- Plain Cornbread$5.00
- Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes$4.50
- Steak Fries$4.50
- Sweet Fries$4.50
- Tater Tots$4.50
Misc.
Kids Menu
- Kids Fish$9.00
Choice of one side
- Kids Burger$9.00
Choice of one side
- Kid Chicken Tenders$8.00
Choice of one side
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Choice of one side
- Kids Pasta$7.00
Choice of: marinara, butter, plain / dry add choice: parm cheese (+50 cents)
- Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Shaved parmesan cheese add choice: cracker crumbs (+50 cents)
- Kids Steak Tips$10.00
Choice of one side