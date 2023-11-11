PJ Skidoos
Beverage Menu
NA Beverages
- Water
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Gingerale$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Soda Water$2.95
- Tonic Water$2.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Sweet Tea$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Coffee$2.95
- Decaf$2.95
- Perrier Sparkling Water$4.00
- IBC Root Beer$4.00
- Raspberry Tea$3.50
- Strawberry Tea$3.50
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
- Apple Juice Small$3.50
- Cranberry Juice Small$3.50
- Grapefuit Juice Small$3.50
- Orange Juice Small$3.50
- Tomato Juice Small$3.50
- Pineapple Juice Small$3.50
- Milk Small$3.50
- Chocolate Milk Small$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Red Bull$5.50
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.50
- Flavored Red Bull$5.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Bowl of Soup$7.95
Homemade Soup of the Day- Soup changes daily!
- French Onion Soup$7.95
Homemade Soup
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$10.95
Hand breaded and fried zucchini spears served with ranch dressing. A house speciality!
- Potato Skins$11.95
Quartered Potato Skins loaded with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and scallions. Served with ranch dressing.
- Nachos$10.95
Homemade tortilla chips, topped with melted cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, a dollop of sour cream, a dollop of guacamole.
- Fried Calamari$12.95
Fresh calamari, lightly floured & quick-fried. Served with our bistro sauce.
- Buffalo Wings$15.95
10 chicken wings fried to a crispy texture and coated with hot or mild sauce. Served with choice of dressing.
- Chicken Tenders$12.95
Thin chicken breast strips lightly breaded and fried. Served with honey dijon dressing. Or served buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing.
- Chicken Tender Platter$16.95
Thin chicken breast strips lightly breaded and fried. Served with honey dijon dressing. Or served buffalo style with bleu cheese dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$14.95
A creamy dip of shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with tortilla chip
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.95
A creamy dip of spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, Monterey Jack & Parmesan cheeses. Served with tortilla chips
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with cremini mushrooms, jack and parmesan cheeses, scallions, diced tomatoes. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Flour tortilla filled with diced chicken, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Tex Mex Eggrolls$12.95
Eggrolls with chicken, corn, black beans, cheeses and tomatoes. Served with avocado chipotle ranch dressing.
- Loaded Cheese Fries$5.95
Salads
- Large House Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, tomato, carrots and garlic croutons. Choice of dressing.
- Large Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Tossed in caesar dressing.
- Skidoos Chopped Salad$16.95
Chopped greens, grilled chicken breast, scallions, tomatoes, avocado, black beans, corn, jack and cheddar cheese. Tossed in chipotle avocado ranch dressing.
- Opa Opa Greek Salad$16.95
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini. Drizzled with our own Greek dressing.
- Harvest Salad$17.95
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, cranberries, apples, walnuts and honey Dijon dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad$17.95
Field greens, asparagus, tomatoes, walnuts and dried cranberries. Tossed with honey dijon dressing.
- Small Chopped Salad$9.95
- Small Greek Salad$9.95
- Small Garden Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, carrots, tomato and garlic croutons. Served with choice of dressing.
- Small Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Tossed in caesar dressing.
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and our chipotle avocado ranch dressing on a potato roll. Served with fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Breaded chicken breast fried and dipped in a hot or mild buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a potato roll with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Served with fries.
- Chicken Souvlaki$14.95
Marinated chicken served on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce. Served with fries.
- PJ's Cheesesteak$14.95
Thinly sliced beef smothered with sauteed onions and mushrooms, lettuce and tomato. Topped with melted white American cheese. Served on a steak roll. Served with fries.
- Reuben$14.95
Thinly sliced lean corned beef grilled with sauerkraut topped with swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on rye bread. Served with fries.
- Tuna Pita Pocket$14.95
Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on pita. Served with fries.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.95
Three floured tortillas with panko fried shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage and chipotle aoili. Served with fries.
- Cosmos Club$14.95
Triple decker sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, white american, mayo, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
- BLT$9.95
Entrees
- Drunken Rib Eye$30.95
14oz rib eye marinated in Yuengling, soy sauce, molasses and garlic. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy. Served with a small garden salad.
- London Broil$20.95
Thin slices of marinated flank steak with mushroom white sauce served over mashed potatoes. Served with a small garden salad.
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack$18.95
Served with fries and coleslaw. Served with a small garden salad.
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack$25.95
Served with fries and coleslaw. Served with a small garden salad.
- Shrimp Scampi$20.95
Shrimp, tomatoes, scallions, garlic in a lemon butter white wine sauce over linguini. Served with a small garden salad.
- Louisiana Pasta$21.95
Shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes, scallions, spicy creole cream sauce tossed with penne pasta. Served with a small garden salad.
- Chicken Scallopini$18.95
Sauteed chicken breast with lemon butter, mushrooms and capers served over linguini in a light cream sauce topped with parmesan cheese. Served with a small garden salad.
- Garden Pasta$14.95
Mushrooms, red and yellow peppers, asparagus, zucchini in a light olive oil parmesan cheese garlic sauce over penne pasta. Served with a small garden salad.
- Broiled Salmon$22.95
With honey mustard glaze or lemon butter sauce on a bed of spinach with a rice of rice pilaf. Served with a small garden salad.
Burgers
- Mayor Read Cheeseburger$14.95
8 oz burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, ketchup and our special sauce with melted cheddar cheese on a potato roll. Served with fries.
- Big Daddy Burger$15.95
8 oz burger cajun rubbed with jack cheese, sauteed onions, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a potato roll. Served with fries.
Sides
- Fries$3.95
- Mashed Potatoes$3.95
Served with gravy
- Rice$3.95
Rice pilaf with peas and carrots
- Vegetable Medley$3.95
Steamed broccoli, carrots and zucchini.
- Coleslaw$3.95
- Asparagus$5.95
- Sauteed Spinach$5.95
- Onion Rings$5.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
- Small Garden Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, carrots, tomato and garlic croutons. Served with choice of dressing.
- Small Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons. Tossed in caesar dressing.
- Applesauce$3.95
Kids Meals
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
Served with a choice of side. Served with honey dijon dressing.
- Kids Mac n Cheese$6.95
Served with a choice of side.
- Kids Broiled Salmon$7.95
Choice of lemon butter sauce or honey dijon glaze. Served with a choice of side.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Floured tortilla with cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of side.