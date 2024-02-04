PJay’s kitchen
SOFT OPENING
PJK Faves
- PJK Crab Cake 6oz$22.95
- PJK Crab Cake 8oz$34.99
Dive into pure seafood bliss with our 4-ounce Maryland Crab Cake. Impeccably crafted, it boasts generous amounts of sweet crab meat, delicately seasoned and broiled to golden perfection. Served with a zesty remoulade and your choice of two sides, each bite delivers a taste of the Chesapeake Bay's finest flavors.
- PJK Ocean Trio Basket$27.99
Create your perfect seafood symphony with our Ocean Trio Platter. Dive into a selection of three from our sea of treasures: tender Flounder, succulent Whiting, crispy Oysters, and flavorful Shrimp. Indulge in a customized seafood feast, expertly prepared and served with your choice of sides. A maritime medley that promises a tidal wave of satisfaction.
- Catfish & Grits$18.99
Savor the South with our Cajun Catfish & Grits. Golden-fried catfish meets creamy and cheesy grits, all draped in a zesty Cajun cream sauce. A harmony of flavors in every bite, delivering a taste of Southern comfort.
- Rasta Pasta$16.99
Savor the rhythm of the Caribbean with our Rasta Pasta. Al dente pasta meets creamy jerk sauce, harmonized with vibrant bell peppers, and red onions. Crowned with grilled jerk-spiced chicken or shrimp, it's a flavorful celebration on your plate, Jamaican style.
- Steakhouse Mac & Cheese$16.99
Our Steakhouse Mac & Cheese features al dente pasta enveloped in a rich, house made velvety cheese sauce. Topped with succulent cuts of jerk chicken, pulled oxtail, shrimp or chopped breaded chicken tenders. Every bite is a symphony of creamy delight and savory indulgence.
- Pulled Oxtail Sandwhich$24.00
Get ready for a flavor party with our 6 hour braised Pulled Oxtail Sandwhich! Tender oxtail meets balsamic onion jam and mayo all topped with torch finished smoked provolone, all cozy in a brioche bun. It's not just a sandwich; it's a taste adventure!
Baskets w/ Fries
- Fried Catfish Basket$15.99
Indulge in the Southern comfort of our Fried Catfish Basket. Savor the golden perfection of tender catfish fillets, delicately coated and fried to crispy perfection. Accompanied by a generous serving of perfectly seasoned fries, this basket is a delightful symphony of textures and flavors. Immerse yourself in the savory crunch of the catfish paired with the comforting warmth of the fries, creating a satisfying and classic culinary experience that will transport you to the heart of Southern hospitality.
- Fried Shrimp Basket$16.99
Dive into a delectable experience with our Fried Shrimp Basket. Enjoy the succulence of plump shrimp, delicately coated and fried to a golden crisp. Paired perfectly with a generous serving of seasoned fries, this basket is a harmonious blend of crispy and tender textures. Immerse yourself in the savory satisfaction of each bite, as the flavors of the perfectly fried shrimp and crispy fries come together in a delightful seafood symphony. A classic treat that promises a taste of coastal indulgence with every mouthful.
- Whiting Basket$15.99+
Savor the simplicity of our Whiting Basket. Delight in the tender and flaky goodness of whole whiting fillets, expertly fried to a golden perfection. Accompanied by a generous portion of seasoned fries, this basket offers a classic seafood experience that celebrates the natural flavors of the fish.
- Fried Oysters Basket$21.99
Experience homestyle comfort with our Breaded Fried Oyster Basket. Indulge in plump oysters, coated in a classic homestyle breading and fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with a generous portion of fries, this basket combines the crispy satisfaction of the breading with the succulent tenderness of the oysters.
- Chicken Tenders Basket$14.99
Satisfy your cravings with our Chicken Tender Basket. Enjoy golden-brown, crispy chicken tenders, perfectly seasoned and fried to perfection. Paired with a generous serving of fries, this basket delivers a delightful combination of crunchy exterior and tender, flavorful chicken.
Á la Carte Tacos
- Breaded Shrimp Taco$5.99
Succulent & lightly breaded shrimp nestled in a warm tortilla, topped with crisp red cabbage slaw, corn and mango salsa, and a zesty chipotle crema. A burst of flavor in every bite, delivering taco perfection.
- Battered Fish Taco$5.99
Dive into a culinary voyage with our Battered Fish Taco. Immerse yourself in the crispiness of golden-brown, beer-battered fish encased in warm tortillas. Delight in the harmony of textures as you enjoy the tender flakiness of the fish, complemented by a medley of red cabbage slaw, mango salsa and our zesty Chesapeake Cocktail sauce.
- Battered Oyster Taco$6.99
Experience the sea's finest with our Battered Oyster Taco. Crispy oysters, tender and flavorful, are nestled in a warm tortilla with zesty slaw and tangy aioli, creating a perfect harmony of textures and flavors. Dive into coastal bliss with this seafood sensation.
- Breaded Chicken Taco$4.99
Savor the extraordinary with our Crispy-Coated Chicken Taco. Revel in the succulence of breaded chicken strips, red cabbage slaw, mango salsa and PJK Sauce all impeccably nestled in warm tortillas.
- Pulled Oxtail Taco$7.00
A 6hr braised pulled oxtail taco with balsamic onion jam, red cabbage slaw, and crispy onions is a tantalizing culinary creation that combines rich, savory flavors and diverse textures.
Po' Boy w/ Fries
- Shrimp Po' Boy w/ Fries$14.99
Indulge in a Mumbo Sauce-infused delight with our Shrimp Po' Boy—a sub-cultural fusion masterpiece! Plump fried shrimp tossed in Capital City Mumbo Sauce, nestled in a crusty French baguette with a zesty red cabbage slaw, creamy remoulade and tomatoes. Served with Cajun Fries and a side of our house Boom Boom Sauce. Elevate your taste experience with this bold and flavorful twist on the classic po' boy.
- Battered Catfish Po' Boy$13.99
Delight in the crispy perfection of our Battered Catfish Po' Boy. A succulent catfish fillet, lightly battered and fried, nestled in a crispy baguette with fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and our house made boom boom sauce. Served with Cajun fries for an irresistible Southern indulgence.
- Fried Oyster Po' Boy$15.99
Savor the taste of the coast with our Fried Oyster Po' Boy. Plump, crispy oysters are nestled in a crispy French baguette with fresh lettuce and ripe tomatoes. Elevating the experience is our signature Chesapeake cocktail sauce, a zesty complement to the succulent oysters.
- Chicken Po' Boy$12.99
Treat your taste buds to our Chicken Po' Boy, a mouthwatering delight featuring crispy chicken nestled in a crispy French baguette. Topped with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes, this sandwich offers a satisfying blend of textures and flavors. Elevating the experience is our exclusive PJK Sauce, adding a perfect balance of tanginess and savory notes to each bite.
PJK Crab Cake Available for Pre-orders only (24 hour notice required)
