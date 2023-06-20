PJ Subs

Subs

Chicken Subs

Plain Jane

$10.00

Sauce. Chicken. Mayo. Cheese.

The Answer

$10.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast or steak seasoned to perfection with our house blend seasoning, grilled onions and peppers on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles topped with provolone cheese.

Green Goblin

$12.00

Freshly grilled chicken seasoned to perfection with our house blend, cilantro and lime on a bed of lettuce, mayo and pickles topped with American cheese, creamy sriracha and a cilantro sprinkle.

Buffalo solider

$12.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper on a bed lettuce, mayo and pickles topped with ranch buffalo and a lemon pepper sprinkle.

Wake N’ Bac

$12.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfections with our house blend accompanied by apple wood smoked bacon and freshly grilled onions on a bed of mayo, lettuce, and pickles topped with American cheese.

Steak subs

The Answer

$10.00

Freshly grilled 100% USDA grade A sirloin seasoned to perfection with our house blend, grilled onions and peppers on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles topped with provolone cheese.

Wake N’ Bac

$12.00

Freshly grilled sirloin seasoned to perfections with our house accompanied by apple wood smoked bacon and freshly grilled onions on a bed of mayo, lettuce, and pickles topped with American cheese.

Plain Jane

$10.00

Simple. Steak. Mayo. Cheese.

Double Up

$12.00

The best of both worlds. Freshly grilled steak and chicken seasoned to perfection with our house blend on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles.

THE LUX

$20.00Out of stock

Premium grade freshly shaved Ribeye seasoned to perfection with our house seasoning, grilled with onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with Americans and provolone cheese laid on a bed of shredded lettuce encapsulated by a foot long bun toasted in garlic butter.

Brunch Subs

The Big Breakfast

$10.00

If you can’t choose have it all. Steak and bacon season to perfection wrapped in a blanket of eggs with mayo topped with American cheese.

Shrimp Subs

Fat Boy

$14.00

Our take on a New Orléans po’boy. Jumbo fried shrimp laid on the bed of lettuce and pickles covered in Yum Yum sauce

Surf & Turf

$14.00

Chicken or steak seasoned with our house blend laid on a bed of mayo lettuce and pickle topped with American cheese 4 grilled jumbo shrimp and yum yum sauce.

Blazin Cajun

$14.00

Steak seasoned with our house blend laid on a bed of mayo lettuce and pickle topped with American cheese 4 grilled jumbo shrimp and yum yum sauce.

Burger Subs

McGangbang

$12.00

Fried chicken and burger chopped together on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles with American cheese.

Chopped Cheese

$12.00

A remix to the classic burger. Two burger patties grilled and seasoned to perfection laid on a bed of mayo lettuce and pickles with mayo, ketchup, and mustard.

Bread-less

Salad

$12.00
Wrap

$12.00

Add Ons

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Fully loaded fries

$7.00+

An order of fries smothered in cheese topped with the meat and sauce of your choice.

Desserts

cake

$3.00

Drinks

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh squeezed house mixed lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Our fresh squeezed lemonade blended with our strawberry compote

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.00

Our fresh squeezed lemonade blended with our blueberry compote