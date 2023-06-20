PJ Subs
Subs
Chicken Subs
Plain Jane
Sauce. Chicken. Mayo. Cheese.
The Answer
Freshly grilled chicken breast or steak seasoned to perfection with our house blend seasoning, grilled onions and peppers on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles topped with provolone cheese.
Green Goblin
Freshly grilled chicken seasoned to perfection with our house blend, cilantro and lime on a bed of lettuce, mayo and pickles topped with American cheese, creamy sriracha and a cilantro sprinkle.
Buffalo solider
Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned with lemon pepper on a bed lettuce, mayo and pickles topped with ranch buffalo and a lemon pepper sprinkle.
Wake N’ Bac
Freshly grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfections with our house blend accompanied by apple wood smoked bacon and freshly grilled onions on a bed of mayo, lettuce, and pickles topped with American cheese.
Steak subs
The Answer
Freshly grilled 100% USDA grade A sirloin seasoned to perfection with our house blend, grilled onions and peppers on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles topped with provolone cheese.
Wake N’ Bac
Freshly grilled sirloin seasoned to perfections with our house accompanied by apple wood smoked bacon and freshly grilled onions on a bed of mayo, lettuce, and pickles topped with American cheese.
Plain Jane
Simple. Steak. Mayo. Cheese.
Double Up
The best of both worlds. Freshly grilled steak and chicken seasoned to perfection with our house blend on a bed of lettuce mayo and pickles.
THE LUX
Premium grade freshly shaved Ribeye seasoned to perfection with our house seasoning, grilled with onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with Americans and provolone cheese laid on a bed of shredded lettuce encapsulated by a foot long bun toasted in garlic butter.
Brunch Subs
Shrimp Subs
Fat Boy
Our take on a New Orléans po’boy. Jumbo fried shrimp laid on the bed of lettuce and pickles covered in Yum Yum sauce
Surf & Turf
Chicken or steak seasoned with our house blend laid on a bed of mayo lettuce and pickle topped with American cheese 4 grilled jumbo shrimp and yum yum sauce.
Blazin Cajun
Steak seasoned with our house blend laid on a bed of mayo lettuce and pickle topped with American cheese 4 grilled jumbo shrimp and yum yum sauce.