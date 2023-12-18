Plaka Greek Cafe 115 N I-35
Plaka MENU
GREEK SPECIALITES
- 1- Plaka Chicken Salad$8.99+
Roasted Chicken Breast, Tomatos, Red Onions, Feta Cheese and Kalamata olives on a bed of mixed lettucewith dressing and Tzatziki
- 2- Feta Salad$6.00+
Tomatoes, cucumber, onions, feta cheese and Kalamata olives on a bed of mixed lettuce. topped with house dressing
- 3- Greek Village Salad$6.00+
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese and Kalamata olives, mixed lettuce, topped with extra virgin olive oil
- 4- Gyro Wrap Combo$12.59
Roasted lamb & beef wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki with choice of soup or feta salad
- 5- Chicken Wrap Combo$12.59
Roasted chicken breast wrapped in warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki with choice of soup or feta salad
- 6- Gyro Plate$14.99
Roasted lamb & beef served with feta salad, rice pilof, greek style meatball and tzatziki
- 7- Chicken Plate$14.99
Roasted chicken breast served with feta salad, lima beans, mashed potatoes and spanakopita
- 8- Combination Plate$14.99
Combination of Roasted chicken and Gyro, served with feta salad, rice pilaf, Greek style meatballsand tiropita
- 9- Spaghetti and Meatballs$14.99
Greek style meatballs served over pasta. Served with feta salad
- 10- Pot Roast Plate$14.99
Tender beef, carrots, potatoes and gravy over rice pilaf.
- 11- Vegetarian Combo #1$12.99
Steamed vegetables, lentil soup, hummus, spanakopita and rice pilaf
- 12- Vegetarian Combo #2$12.99
Feta sa;ad, lima beans, veggie dolmas, rice pilaf and tiropita
- 13- Plaka Sampler$14.99
Roasted chicken, gyro, spanakopita, dolmades, lima beans and taztziki
- 14- Pastichio$14.99
Macaroni noodles layered with cheese, ground beef, topped with bechmel sauce
- 15- Musaka$14.99
Eggplant layers, potato and ground beef topped with bechamel sauce, served with avgolemono soup, spanakopita, tiropita and tzatziki
- 16- Make your own plate$14.99
Choice of one meat item, 3 sides, soup or feta salad
- 26- Wraps$9.99
One choice of Gyro, Chicken or Falafel with lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce
- LAMB SHANKS$20.99
Served with lima beans and dill rice and side feta salad
- 17- 1/2 Chicken Salad$8.99
- Falafel Wrap Combo$12.49
DESSERTS
- Baklava$3.49
Sweet Pastry with phyllo dough, walnuts and lightly spiced with Cinnamon and clove
- Chocklava$3.49
Greek pastry with phyllo dough, walnuts and light chocklate
- Galaktoboureko$3.49
Creamy custard topped with flaky phyllo dough
- Koulourakia$1.25+
Traditional Greek batter pastry, sweet delicate flavor with a hint of Vanilla
- Rizogalo$3.49
Traditional Greek Rice pudding sprinked with Cinnamon
- Meze$9.99
