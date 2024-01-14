Plaka Grill 110 Lawyers Rd Vienna
Popular Items
FOOD
Appetizers
- Zucchini Fritters$8.50
Fried patties of zucchini with feta, mozzarella, mint, garlic (V)
- Falafel Appetizer$8.50
Fried chickpea patties with lemon and herbs (D/V)
- Dolmadakia$9.25
Grape leaves stuffed with lamb, beef, and rice, topped with Avgolemeno sauce (G/D)
- Calamari$13.25
Flash fried calamari served with garlic aioli
- Spanakopites$8.75
Flaky layers of phyllo dough wrapped around a spinach and feta filling (V)
- Kotopoulaki$8.75
Fried chicken tenders served with honey mustard
Dips
- Taramosalata$7.95
Creamy blended caviar with lemon and oil (G/D/E)
- Tzatziki$7.95
Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic, and dill (G/E/V)
- Hummus$7.95
Pureed chickpeas with garlic, lemon, and oil (G/D/E/V)
- Tyrokafteri$7.95
Feta cheese blended with spicy and sweet peppers (G/E/V)
- Melitzanosalata$7.95
Creamy roasted eggplant with lemon and garlic (G/V/D)
- Greek Olives & Feta$7.95
Whole Kalamata Olives with cubed Greek Feta (G/E/V)
- Dip Sampler$14.50
Salads
- Small Plaka Salad$6.95
Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)
- Small Village Salad$8.50
Traditional Greek Salad with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers
- Small Peter’s Special Salad$7.50
Baby arugula served over a warm feta gallette, Kalamata Olives, shaved parmesan, grape & sun-dried tomatoes, and red onions (G/D/E/V)
- Plaka Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce topped with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumber (G/D/E/V)
- Village Salad$13.50
Traditional Greek Salad with Greek Feta, Kalamata Olives, pepperoncini, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers (G/D/E/V)
- Peter’s Special Salad$11.95
Baby arugula served over a warm feta gallette, Kalamata Olives, shaved parmesan, grape & sun-dried tomatoes, and red onions (G/D/E/V)
Wraps
- Chicago Gyro Wrap$10.50
Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)
- Plaka Gyro Wrap$10.95
Authentic Greek Style gyro with house-made shaved pork gyro meat wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries (G/D/E)
- Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$10.50
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/E)
- Pork Souvlaki Wrap$10.50
Grilled marinated pork skewer wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (G/D/E)
- Beef Souvlaki Wrap$11.25
- Bifteki Wrap$10.50
House-made lamb & beef patty with garlic, onions and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, and feta
- Loukaniko Wrap$10.50
Greek Style pork sausage wrapped in pita with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and fries
- Zucchini Wrap$10.50
Fried zucchini patties with garlic and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki (V)
- Falafel Wrap$10.50
Fried chick pea patties with garlic and herbs wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki (V)
- Roasted Veggie Wrap$10.50
Roasted veggies including eggplant, peppers, zucchini, squash and onions wrapped in pita with feta and tzatziki (G/D/E/V)
- Shrimp Souvlaki Wrap$11.25
Build a Bowl
Main Courses
- Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$17.25
Grilled marinated all-white chicken skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/E)
- Pork Souvlaki Dinner$17.25
Grilled marinated pork skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)
- Plaka Gyro Dinner$17.75
Shaved pork gyro meat over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)
- Chicago Gyro Dinner$17.25
Shaved lamb & beef gyro meat over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita
- Bifteki Dinner$17.25
Grilled house-made lamb & beef patty over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D)
- Beef Souvlaki Dinner$18.25
Grilled marinated beef skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)
- Shrimp Souvlaki Dinner$18.25
Grilled marinated shrimp skewer over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/D/E)
- Falafel Dinner$17.25
- Zucchini Dinner$17.25
Roasted Chicken
- Quarter Roasted Chicken Meal$10.25
Quarter chicken served with two sides and pita (G/D/E)
- Half Roasted Chicken Meal$14.50
Half chicken served with two sides and pita (G/D/E)
- Whole Roasted Chicken Meal$35.50
Whole chicken served with two double sides and pita (G/D/E)
- Quarter Chicken Only$7.25
Quarter roast chicken (G/D/E)
- Half Chicken Only$9.95
- Whole Chicken Only$19.00
Whole chicken served with pita (G/D/E)
Signature Courses
- Lamb Kapama$18.95
Slow cooked lamb cubes in our house marinara sauce, served with orzo pasta and Parmesan cheese with a Plaka Salad and pita (G/E)
- Pastitsio$17.95
Layers of spiced beef and pasta topped with a creamy layer of béchamel. Served with oven roasted potatoes, Plaka Salad, and pita
- Moussaka$17.95
Layers of spiced beef and roasted eggplant topped with a creamy layer of béchamel. Served with oven roasted potatoes, Plaka Salad, and pita
- Mixed Grill$22.95
Meat sampler platter with chicken souvlaki, pork souvlaki, loukaniko and bifteki. Served with pita and tzatziki (G/D/E)
Sides
- Fries$5.50
Hand-cut fries tossed in our house seasoning (V)
- Roasted Potatoes$6.50
Oven roasted potatoes cooked in lemon juice, rosemary, garlic and oil (G/D/E/V)
- Rice Pilaf$5.95
Rice cooked with garlic, onions, herbs and butter (G/E/V)
- Greek Style Green Beans$6.95
Green beans cooked in our house marinara sauce (G/D/E/V)
- Gigantes$6.95
Greek style giant lima beans cooked in our house marinara sauce (G/D/E/V)
- Mixed Veggies$6.95
Sauteed zucchini, squash and carrots with garlic butter and white wine (G/E/V)
Meats Only
- Plaka Gyro Meat$7.70
Greek style pork gyro meat (G/D/E)
- Chicago Gyro Meat$6.95
Shaved lamb & beef gyro meat
- Chicken Souvlaki Skewer$6.95
Grilled marinated all-white meat chicken (G/E)
- Pork Souvlaki Skewer$6.95
Grilled marinated pork skewer (G/D/E)
- Bifteki$6.95
House-made lamb & beef patty
- Loukaniko$6.95
Greek style pork sausage
- Beef Souvlaki Skewer$8.70
Grilled marinated beef skewer (G/D/E)
- Shrimp Souvlaki Skewer$8.70
Grilled marinated shrimp skewer (G/D/E)
- Roasted Veggies Only$6.95
Kids
Extras
- Small Tzatziki$1.35
- Small Taramosalata$1.35
- Small Hummus$1.35
- Small Tyrokafteri$1.35
- Small Melitzanosalata$1.35
- Small Olives & Feta$1.35
- Small Feta$1.35
- Small Olives$1.35
- Calamari Sauce$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Medium Dressing$0.75
- Medium Tzatziki$2.50
- Medium Taramosalata$2.50
- Medium Hummus$2.50
- Medium Tyrokafteri$2.50
- Medium Melitzanosalata$2.50
- Medium Olives & Feta$2.50
- Side Of Cucumbers$2.25
- Pita$1.35
- Medium Feta$2.50
- Plaka Style$1.50
- Medium Jalepenos$1.00
- Medium Pepperoncini$0.75
- Lemons$0.75
- Utensils$0.35
- Medium Olives$2.50