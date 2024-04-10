Plaka Souvlaki - Newark St.
Platters
Pita Wraps
- Pork Souvlaki Pita Wrap$11.50
Pork Skewer,Tomatoes, Red onions, Fries, and Tzatziki sauce.
- Chicken Souvlaki Pita Wrap$11.50
Chicken Skewer,Romaine, tomato, fries, and mustard sauce.
- Lamb Souvlaki Pita Wrap$13.00
Grass fed Lamb meat seasoned and Skewered, served with tzatziki, red onion, tomato, Fries, in a warm Pita Bread
- Falafel Pita Wrap$11.50
Falafels, Eggplant chutney, signature Greek harissa sauce and Tzatziki served in a warm Pita
- Loukaniko Pita Wrap$11.50
Greek Village sausage, Tomatoes, red onions, fries, and tzatziki sauce.
- Pork Yeero Pita Wrap$11.50
Shaved Pork, Tomatoes, red onions, fries, and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Yeero Pita Wrap$11.50
Marinated Shaved Chicken, tomato, romaine, Fries, Mustard Sauce
- Kotobacon Souvlaki Pita Wrap$12.50
Chicken wrapped in smoked bacon, Romaine, tomato, fries, and smoked yogurt sauce.
- Beef Kebob Pita Wrap$11.50
Our special blend of ground beef and lamb Kebob, served with Red onion, tomato, fries, Romaine, Mustard Sauce
Kalamakia
Salads
- Greek Salad$13.00
Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, feta cheese, dill and Greek dressing
- Horiatiki Salad$13.00
Vine Tomato, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese, Capers, EVOO & Red Wine Vinegar Dressing
- Avocado "Prasini" Salad$13.00
Chopped Romaine, Spring Green Onions, Fresh Dill, Pepperoncini, Crumbled Feta, Champagne Vinegar Vinaigrette, topped with Avocados
- Spinach Pie"Spanakopita" Salad$13.00
Baby Spinach, Green Onion, Dill, Phyllo Crunch and our Feta Creamy Dressing
- Arugula"Roka" Salad$13.00
Arugula, Grilled Haloumi Cheese, Drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
- SuperFood Salad$13.00
Quinoa, lentils, caramelized onions, grilled veggies, balsamic reduction and feta cheese
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped Romaine, bacon, parmesan, pita croutons and Caesar Dressing
Appetizers
- Grilled Haloumi Cheese$12.00
Served over warm pita and topped with our lemon, emulsion sauce
- Trio of Dips$11.00
Eggplant, Tzatziki, Spicy feta served with pita bread and pita chips
- Greek Village Sausage Appetizer$13.00
Grilled village sausage infused with orange spice and leeks, served over Red Giant Beans with thin red onion, and 1 Pita bread
- Artisinal Spanakopita$9.50
Traditional Greek Spinach Pie
- Artisinal Tiropita$9.50
Cheese pie made from barrel aged imported feta cheese, in a rustic village phyllo crust
- Chicken Orzo Soup$8.00
Organic Chicken prepared with garden vegetables and Greek orzo in a delicious broth
- Cheese Croquettes$9.50
Served with Hot Honey
Specials
- Kebab Giaourtlou$15.00
2 Lamb/Beef Kebobs served over fries and Pita bread, topped with our special Harissa sauce and Greek yogurt.
- Pita Club "Skepasti"$15.00
Grilled Pita sandwich made with Chicken Yeero, Kefalograviera cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Seasonings, and our famous smoked Yogurt Sauce, served with fries
- Paidakia$30.00
Marinated in our own special herb blend, char grilled, served with lemon fries, salad, & tzatziki sauce
- Mix Grill for Two$55.00
Pork Souvlaki, Chicken Souvlaki, KotoBacon Souvlaki, Loukaniko, Beef Lamb Kebob, Lamb Chops, served with Lemon Fries, Grilled Haloumi Cheese, Roasted Green Pepper & tomato, 2 Pitas, Tzatziki, and a greek salad with feta