Planet Pizza
Sides/Apps
Sides/Appetizers
- CHKN Tenders$10.99
Breaded chicken tenders with on dipping sauce
- Mozz Sticks$10.99
7 Fried cheese sticks served with a marinara dipping sauce
- Pickle Chips$9.99
served with a side of our ranch dipping sauce
- Onion Rings$7.99
Beer Battered and fried golden brown
- French Fries$6.99
Classic crinkle cut fries
- Cheese Fries$9.99
Our fries topped with a melted cheese blend and a side of Area 51 dipping sauce
- Cheesy Bread$7.99
Sliced loaf bread with melted cheeses and marinara sauce
- Chicken Wings$14.99
10 Wings and Flats with your choice of ONE sauce, and a side of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Subs
Hot Subs
- Philly Steak$12.99
Thinly shaved rib-eye grilled onions and peppers and white American cheese.
- Meatball Sub$12.99
Italian meatballs, marinara and provolone cheese on a sub roll.
- Chicken Philly$12.99
Thinly shaved chicken, grilled onions and peppers with American cheese on a sub roll.
- Buffalo Sub$12.99
Thinly shaved chicken, grilled onions and peppers with American cheese and our mild buffalo sauce on a sub roll.
- CHKN Parm SUB$12.99
Breaded chicken, marinara and melted provolone cheese on a sub roll.
- ITL Grinder$12.99
Salami, capicola ham, ham, toasted with provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and our house vinaigrette.
Cold Sub
- Goodfellow Sub$11.99
Cold cut sub with salami, ham, capicola ham, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, provolone cheese and choice of mayo or vinaigrette dressing.
- Turkey Bacon Ranch$11.99
Cold cut sub with sliced turkey, bacon slices, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a side of ranch
- Club Sub$11.99
Cold cut sub with sliced ham, turkey, bacon slices, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayonnaise.
- Turkey Cheese$11.99
Cold cut sub with sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of cheese and choice of mayo or vinaigrette dressing.
- Ham Cheese$11.99
Cold cut sub with sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of cheese, mayo or vinaigrette.
- Mozz Sub$11.99
Slices of Fresh Mozzarella, slice tomato, fresh spinach, and balsamic glaze on a sub roll.
- Veggie Sub$11.99
Black olives,green peppers,spinach,lettuce,tomato and onions on a sub roll with a balsamic glaze
Salads
- Ceasar Small$5.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of ceasar dresssing
- Ceasar Large$10.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons with a side of ceasar dresssing
- Greek Small$5.99
Mixed Greens, tomato , green peppers, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini and a side of our house-made Greek dressing.
- Greek Large$11.99
Mixed Greens, tomato, green peppers, cucumber, onions, feta cheese, Greek olives, pepperoncini and a side of our house-made Greek dressing.
- Garden Small$5.99
Fresh Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and carrots with your choice of a side dressing
- Garden Large$9.99
Fresh Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and carrots with your choice of a side dressing
- Thai CHKN Salad$11.99
- Chef Salad$11.99
- Italian Salad$11.99
- CHKN Fajita Salad$11.99
- Caribbean Salad$11.99
- Caprese Salad$11.99
- Spinach Salad$11.99
Kids
Kids Menu
- Kids Mac$4.99
Kraft macaroni and cheese.
- Kids CHKN$5.99
Two fried chicken tenders and fries with one choice of dipping sauce.
- Kids Corndogs$5.99
Mini hot dog bites fried with corn breading and a side of fries, One choice of dipping sauce
- Kids Ham & Cheese$5.99
Sliced ham, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a half sub roll.
- Kids Turkey & Cheese$5.99
Sliced turkey, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on a half sub roll.
Beverages
Bottle/Drinks
- Bottle Coke$2.99
20 oz
- Bottle Sprite$2.99
20 oz
- Bottle Orange$2.99
20 oz
- Bottle FR Punch$2.99
20 oz Minute Maid
- Bottle Diet Coke$2.99
20 oz
- Bottle Ginger Ale$2.99
20 oz Seagrams Ginger Ale
- Bottle Sweet Tea$2.99
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
- Bottle Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Bottle Sparkling Water$2.99
- Apple Juice Box$1.50
- Bottle Water$1.99
Mini Specialty
- Mini Mediterranean$9.99
Feta cheese, fresh spinach, tomato, red onions, oregano and mozzarella.
- Mini Alfredo$9.99
Parmesan cream sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- Mini BBQ CHKN$9.99
Smoked gouda cheese, BBQ sauce, red onions, chicken and mozzarella.
- Mini Buff CHKN$9.99
Spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella.
- Mini Works$9.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef crumbles, bacon, red onions, and mozzarella.
- Mini Margherita$9.99
Our tomato pizza sauce, fresh slices of mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Mini Kahuna$9.99
Pineapple chunks, bacon, ham and mozzarella.
- Mini Area51$9.99
Your Choice of any 4 traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
- Mini Cosmic Veg$9.99
Choose any 5 Vegetable toppings from or traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
Small Specialty
- Small Mediterranean$16.99
Feta cheese, fresh spinach, tomato, red onions, oregano and mozzarella.
- Small Alfredo$16.99
Parmesan cream sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- Small BBQ CHKN$16.99
Smoked gouda cheese, BBQ sauce, red onions, chicken and mozzarella.
- Small Buffalo CHKN$16.99
Spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella.
- Small Works$16.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef crumbles, bacon, red onions, and mozzarella.
- Small Margherita$16.99
Our tomato pizza sauce, fresh slices of mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Small Kahuna$16.99
Pineapple chunks, bacon, ham and mozzarella.
- Small Area51$16.99
Your Choice of any 4 traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
- Small Cosmic Veg$16.99
Choose any 5 Vegetable toppings from or traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
Medium Specialty
- Medium Mediterranean$20.99
Feta cheese, fresh spinach, tomato, red onions, oregano and mozzarella.
- Medium Alfredo$20.99
Parmesan cream sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- Medium BBQ CHKN$20.99
Smoked gouda cheese, BBQ sauce, red onions, chicken and mozzarella.
- Medium Buffalo CHKN$20.99
Spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella.
- Medium Works$20.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef crumbles, bacon, red onions, and mozzarella.
- Medium Margherita$20.99
Our tomato pizza sauce, fresh slices of mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Medium Kahuna$20.99
Pineapple chunks, bacon, ham and mozzarella.
- Medium Area51$20.99
Your Choice of any 4 traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
- Medium Cosmic Veg$20.99
Choose any 5 Vegetable toppings from or traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
Large Specialty
- Large Mediterranean$24.99
Feta cheese, fresh spinach, tomato, red onions, oregano and mozzarella.
- Large Alfredo$24.99
Parmesan cream sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- Large BBQ CHKN$24.99
Smoked gouda cheese, BBQ sauce, red onions, chicken and mozzarella.
- Large Buffalo CHKN$24.99
Spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella.
- Large Works$24.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef crumbles, bacon, red onions, and mozzarella.
- Margherita Pizza Large$24.99
Our tomato pizza sauce, fresh slices of mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Large Kahuna$24.99
Pineapple chunks, bacon, ham and mozzarella.
- Large Area51$24.99
Your Choice of any 4 traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
- Large Cosmic Veg$24.99
Choose any 5 Vegetable toppings from or traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Specialty
- Gluten Mediterranean$15.99
Feta cheese, fresh spinach, tomato, red onions, oregano and mozzarella.
- Gluten Alfredo$15.99
Parmesan cream sauce, chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- Gluten BBQ CHKN$15.99
Smoked gouda cheese, BBQ sauce, red onions, chicken and mozzarella.
- Gluten Buffalo CHKN$15.99
Spicy buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella.
- Gluten Works$15.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef crumbles, bacon, red onions, and mozzarella.
- Gluten Margherita$15.99
Our tomato pizza sauce, fresh slices of mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Gluten Kahuna$15.99
Pineapple chunks, bacon, ham and mozzarella.
- Gluten Area51$15.99
Your Choice of any 4 traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.
- Gluten Cosmic Veg$15.99
Choose any 5 Vegetable toppings from or traditional toppings and mozzarella cheese.