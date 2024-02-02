Plant Minage - South Florida
Minage Pizzas
Plant Minage Pizzas
- Florida Cheese Steak Pizza$22.00
Grilled sweet peppers, onions, portobellos, oyster mushrooms, lions mane mushrooms, vegan steak, vegan cheese.
- Purple Haze Cauliflower Pizza$22.00
Grilled purple onions, purple cabbage, purple guinea squash, purple cauliflower, vegan cheese, and organic seeded sprouts.
- Cheese Pasta Pizza$22.00
Penne pasta made in a creamy cashew cheese sauce with spices.
Minage Famous Sub
Minage Sub
Minage Bites
Mushroom Tacos
Chickn Salad
Lions Mane Nuggets
Minage Wingz
Minage 1 - Oyster Mushrooms
Minage 2 - Broccoli
Minage 3 - Cauliflower
Main Courses
Fried Fish Dinner
Sunday Dinner South Side Chick’n & Waffle
Sunday Dinner Soul Food Platter
Minage Sides
Mac & Cheese
Seasoned Fries
Quinoa Veggie Lintel Mix
PLANT MINAGE VEGAN STREET PARTY MENUE
The Vegan Street Party Menu
- Purple Haze Cauliflower Pizza$22.00
Grilled oyster and portobello mushrooms, onion, pepper, vegan steak and cheese.
- Sweet & Spicy Burger w/ Fries$19.22
Fried oyster mushroom dipped in spicy agave sauce w/ leafy greens
- BBQ Oyster Mushroom Wings w/ Mac & Cheese$19.22
Fried oyster mushrooms dipped in BBQ sauce w/ mac & cheese made from cashews hempseeds and pumpkin seeds w/ salad & PM dressing
- Rap Tea Strawberry Lemonade$13.00
- HempLade Mango Seamoss$13.00
- HempLade Passion Fruit$13.00
- Juicy Tea Elderberry$10.00
- Acqua Panna Spring Water$5.00
- Kosmic Blue Berry Pie$7.00
- Infused Brownie 100 mg
- Add Cannabis Infusion 50mg$10.00
- Pre Rolls - Strain Pink Runtz
THE VEGAN STREET PARTY (Copy)
The Vegan Street Party Menu
- Purple Haze Cauliflower Pizza$22.00
Grilled oyster and portobello mushrooms, onion, pepper, vegan steak and cheese.
- Sweet & Spicy Burger w/ Fries$19.22
Fried oyster mushroom dipped in spicy agave sauce w/ leafy greens
- BBQ Oyster Mushroom Wings w/ Mac & Cheese$19.22
Fried oyster mushrooms dipped in BBQ sauce w/ mac & cheese made from cashews hempseeds and pumpkin seeds w/ salad & PM dressing
- Rap Tea Strawberry Lemonade$13.00
- HempLade Mango Seamoss$13.00
- HempLade Passion Fruit$13.00
- Juicy Tea Elderberry$10.00
- Acqua Panna Spring Water$5.00