PLANTA Burger West Palm Beach
BURGERS
- CLASSIC BURGER$10.25
patty (mushroom, lentils & black beans), cheese, mushroom bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, secret saucesides not included
- CALIFORNIA BURGER$11.50
patty (mushroom, lentils & black beans), cheese, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, smashed avocado, secret saucesides not included
- KENTUCKY BURGER$11.25
chick'n fried mushrooms, buffalo sauce, lettuce, pickles, ranch, pickled peppers sides not included
- FIRE HOUSE BURGER$12.25
patty (mushroom, lentils & black beans), bbq jackfruit, pickled jalapeños, queso, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli sides not included
PLANTA Burger West Palm Beach Location and Ordering Hours
(561) 208-5222
Open now • Closes at 9PM