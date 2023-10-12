SUSHI

CRISPY RICE

CRISPY RICE

$15.75

Spicy ahi watermelon, avocado

DRAGON ROLL

DRAGON ROLL

$16.75

Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)

SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$15.75

Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)

CHILLED & RAW

BABY GEM CAESAR

BABY GEM CAESAR

$17.50

mushroom bacon, smoked tempeh, almond parmesan, pickled onion (contains nuts)

PAD THAI SLAW

PAD THAI SLAW

$18.25

kelp noodles, green papaya slaw, lemongrass, coconut, cilantro, peanut sauce (contains nuts)

SNACK & SHARE

BAO SLIDER

BAO SLIDER

$6.25

Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (contains gluten)

WHIPPED RICOTTA

WHIPPED RICOTTA

$16.25

warm bread, shaved truffle, agave drizzle

BANG BANG BROCCOLI

BANG BANG BROCCOLI

$14.50

Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (contains nuts)

1,000 LAYER POTATOES

1,000 LAYER POTATOES

$14.25

caviar, sour cream, chives

SPINACH DUMPLINGS

SPINACH DUMPLINGS

$14.75Out of stock

black bean, chili ginger vinaigrette (allergies: sesame, gluten, celiac, soy, garlic, onion, mushroom, nightshade, legume)

MAITAKE YAKITORI

MAITAKE YAKITORI

$14.75

soy glaze, ginger, scallions

SIGNATURES

AVOCADO TARTARE

AVOCADO TARTARE

$18.50

beetroot tuna, pine nuts, capers, citrus soy, sesame, cilantro, taro chips (allergies: nuts/tree-nuts, sesame, celiac, soy, onion, nightshade, legume)

LETTUCE WRAPS

LETTUCE WRAPS

$19.95

shiitake mushrooms, tofu, lemongrass, crispy rice noodles, cilantro, nuance cham

THE ITALIAN

THE ITALIAN

$18.95

focaccia, maitake, eggplant, red peppers, grilled onions, ricotta, arugula, basil, balsamic

PLANTA BURGER

PLANTA BURGER

$21.50

lettuce, tomato, queso, onion, pickle, mustard, mayo, truffle fries (fries contain nuts)

SPICY LUMACONI

SPICY LUMACONI

$24.25

cashew mozzarella, almond parmesan, calabrese chilli (contains gluten and nuts)

THE BIG GREEN

THE BIG GREEN

$17.50

focaccia, hummus, avocado, sprouts, zucchini, pepperoncini

PIZZA

VODKA PIZZA

VODKA PIZZA

$21.00

tomato sauce, cashew mozzarella, pesto, basil, chili bomba

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$21.00

bbq sauce, pineapple, cashew mozzarella, smoked tempeh, red onion, pickled jalapeño, ranch

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$14.00

Warm chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, coconut cream, peanuts, and hot fudge (contains nuts and gluten)

KEY LIME CHEESECAKE

KEY LIME CHEESECAKE

$12.00

coconut whip, lime zest, oat crust

BIG COOKIE

BIG COOKIE

$7.00

dark chocolate chips

ICE CREAM

$10.00

STILL & SPARKLING

JUST WATER*

JUST WATER*

$9.00

1 Liter, Still Water

SARATOGA SPARKLING*

SARATOGA SPARKLING*

$8.50

1 Liter, Sparkling Water

UTENSILS

Fork & Knife

Chopsticks

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$14.00

Warm chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, coconut cream, peanuts, and hot fudge (contains nuts and gluten)

KEY LIME CHEESECAKE

KEY LIME CHEESECAKE

$12.00

coconut whip, lime zest, oat crust

BIG COOKIE

BIG COOKIE

$7.00

dark chocolate chips

ICE CREAM

$10.00