PLANTA Inman Park
SUSHI
CHILLED & RAW
SNACK & SHARE
BAO SLIDER
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (contains gluten)
WHIPPED RICOTTA
warm bread, shaved truffle, agave drizzle
BANG BANG BROCCOLI
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (contains nuts)
1,000 LAYER POTATOES
caviar, sour cream, chives
SPINACH DUMPLINGS
black bean, chili ginger vinaigrette (allergies: sesame, gluten, celiac, soy, garlic, onion, mushroom, nightshade, legume)
MAITAKE YAKITORI
soy glaze, ginger, scallions
SIGNATURES
AVOCADO TARTARE
beetroot tuna, pine nuts, capers, citrus soy, sesame, cilantro, taro chips (allergies: nuts/tree-nuts, sesame, celiac, soy, onion, nightshade, legume)
LETTUCE WRAPS
shiitake mushrooms, tofu, lemongrass, crispy rice noodles, cilantro, nuance cham
THE ITALIAN
focaccia, maitake, eggplant, red peppers, grilled onions, ricotta, arugula, basil, balsamic
PLANTA BURGER
lettuce, tomato, queso, onion, pickle, mustard, mayo, truffle fries (fries contain nuts)
SPICY LUMACONI
cashew mozzarella, almond parmesan, calabrese chilli (contains gluten and nuts)
THE BIG GREEN
focaccia, hummus, avocado, sprouts, zucchini, pepperoncini