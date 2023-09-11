Planted Flag Brewing 3594 Pearl Rd
Fall Food Menu
Starters
Evan's Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Four pretzel sticks served with spicy brown mustard, scratch made cheese sauce & our BBQ ranch
Barbecue Chicken Flatbread
Slow smoked Amish chicken breast, red onion, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on an oven baked flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Dip
House made dip with Ohio Amish chicken served with celery, carrot & warm pita
Crispy Sandwiches
Tillie's Crushable Reuben
Beer-infused corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on marble rye baked to perfection
The Juice Bomb
Raspberry, turkey & Swiss collide on perfectly baked white bread under a syrupy drizzle of balsamic glaze
Ellis Approves Cheese Crispy
Three cheese blend of American, Swiss, & cheddar on perfectly baked white bread
Medina Beef Burgers
Just the Beef
Third pound patty on brioche bun
Destiny Deluxe
Third pound patty with pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, ketchup & mayo on a brioche bun
The Bridger
Third pound patty with cheddar, bacon, grilled onions, & our BBQ ranch on a brioche bun
The Sweet & Spicy
Third pound patty with mozzarella, bacon, french fried onion, jalapenos, with our spicy house slaw & sweet BBQ on a brioche bun
Ohio Amish Chicken
Ohio Sausages
Family Recipe Chili
Destiny Farmhouse Chili
Seasoned beef slow cooked with veggies & spicy beans served with saltines or jalapeno cornbread
Chili & Crispy Combo
Destiny farmhouse chili served with a cheese crispy baked sandwich
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili served over oven baked waffle fries & topped with cheese sauce
Additional Sides
Kettle Chips
Bagged chip flavors are sea salt, salt & vinegar, jalapeno, & BBQ
Pasta Salad
Fresh veggies & cavatappi tossed in our house white balsamic dressing
Spicy Slaw
Shredded cabbage & carrots tossed in our spicy vinegar dressing
Jalapeno Cornbread
Warm sweet cornbread with a jalapeno kick
Waffle Fries
Seasoned oven baked waffle fries with your choice of BBQ ranch or ketchup
Cup of Chili
Seasoned beef slow cooked with veggies & spicy beans
Additional Sauce
Add additional sauce or dressing to your order