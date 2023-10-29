Plantita's Kitchen 1950 West Willow Street
Food
Appetizer
avocado, cilantro, red onion, fresh tortilla chips
tomatoes, serrano peppers, jalapenos, garlic, roma tomatoes, white onions, cilantro, fresh tortilla chips
steak cut fries topped with our house queso, chipotle veganaise, braised soyrizo and our house drunken beans, and a yellow chile aioli
hearts of palm, white onion, celery, garlic, serrano peppers, cucumber, aguachile sauce, imitation shrimp
tender elote ribs fried to perfection, garnished with our house chili seasoning and drizzled with our creamy chipotle veganise, and vegan parm
Entree
2 tacos (your choice of protein) served with a side of rice and beans
your choice of protein, rice, beans, pickled onions, and our house chipotle mayo
red mole enmoladas filled with potato, and cheese topped with pickled onions, drizzled with our house chile aioli sauce and crushed almonds, served with a side of rice and beans
jackfruit, homney, poblano peppers, corn braised and tomatillos