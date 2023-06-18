Plantology 931 SW 2nd Ave
Food
BURGERS
CHEEZY
House-Made Vegan Burger, House-Made Muenster Cheeze, Pickles, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Brioche bun
CLASSIC
House-made Vegan Burger, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Organic Ketchup, Organic Mustard, Brioche Bun
DELUXE
House-made Vegan Burger, House-made Cashew Chedda, House-made BBQ non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
MAC N' CHEEZY
House-made Vegan Burger, House-made Mac N' Cheeze, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
SUNSHINE
Housemade Vegan Burger, JUST egg, House-made Tempeh Bacun, House-made Muenster Cheeze, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
CHICK'N SANDWICHES
BUFFALO RANCH
House-made Tender Fried non-gmo Soy Chick'n tossed in house-made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch drizzle, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun.
CRISPY
Crispy Hand Breaded Chick’n Patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche Bun
SPICY
House-made Tender Fried non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce, Mayo, Brioche Bun
BBQ
BBQ house-made non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Slaw, Organic Lettuce, Organic Tomato, BBQ Sauce, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
LOADED FRIES
MAC BOWLS
BACUN SLAW MAC BOWL
House-made Mac N' Cheeze, House-made Tempeh Bacun, House-made Slaw with our Ranch and Special Sauces
BUFFALO RANCH CHICK'N MAC BOWL
House-made Mac N' Cheeze, House-made non-gmo Soy Chick'n, topped with our Buffalo and Ranch sauces
EVERYTHING MAC BOWL
House-made Mac n’ Cheeze, House-made non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Slaw, Croutons, Ranch, Buffalo, and Special Sauce
SALADS
SAUCES
SIDES
VALUE
Baby Burger
House-made Vegan Burger, Ketchup, Brioche Bun
Baby Burger Combo
House-made Vegan Burger, Ketchup, Brioche Bun. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.
BBQ Jr
BBQ soy chick'n, Caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, Brioche Bun
BBQ Jr Combo
BBQ soy chick'n, Caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, Brioche Bun. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.
Chick'n Tendies
Two Beyond Chick'n Tendies w/bbq sauce
Chick'n Tendies Combo
Two Beyond Chick'n Tendies w/bbq sauce. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.
Lil Hot Chick
Tender Fried Soy Chick’n, Hot sauce, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Lil Hot Chick Combo
Tender Fried Soy Chick’n, Hot sauce, Mayo, Brioche Bun. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.
Snak Wrap
Seasoned Soy Chick'n, Lettuce, Ranch, Flour Tortilla
Snak Wrap Combo
Seasoned Soy Chick'n, Lettuce, Ranch, Flour Tortilla. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.
WINGZ
2 Wingz
Fried to perfection, sauced to order. Soy-based with a sugar cane bone.
3 Wingz
Fried to perfection, sauced to order. Soy-based with a sugar cane bone.
5 Wingz
Fried to perfection, sauced to order. Soy-based with a sugar cane bone.
10 Wingz
Fried to perfection, sauced to order. Soy-based with a sugar cane bone.
WRAPS
Drinks
BEVERAGES
JUST Water
Flavorful spring water in a recycled package
Maine - Root Beer
Root Beer made with extracts of wintergreen, clove, anise and sweetened with fair trade certified organic sugar
Maine Ginger Brew
The recipe lets the WICKED spicy flavor of the ginger root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and HAPPY BUBBLES! Wicked good
Virgils - Black Cherry Soda
Creamy and smooth with the perfect cherry tang. A full flavor with a unique yet mellow cherry finish.
Virgils - Orange Cream Soda
Only the finest Spanish oranges make a sweet enough juice with just the right citrus zest to flavor this creamy, bold classic.
Buchi Kombucha - Water
Relax with a cool and effortless kombucha embodying our connection to the natural world with coconut, elderberry, and blueberry.
Buchi Kombucha - Air
Crisp and refreshing, Buchi's Air kombucha blends organic echinacea and pineapple, for a breath of fresh air. Take a deep breath. Where is that breath coming from?
Buchi Kombucha - Soverign
Sovereign kombucha blends organic peach and ginger to create a southern landscape of flavors.
Buchi Kombucha - Legacy
Legacy kombucha blends organic orange, mango and sea buckthorn, and is sure to have a lasting impression. What will your legacy be?
Buchi Kombucha - Fire
Deliciously bold with a hint of heat, Buchi's Fire kombucha blends sparkling kombucha with organic ginger and cayenne. It fires up the senses, embodying our connection to the natural world. What's fueling your fire?
Buchi Kombucha - Seed
Coconut, pineapple and turmeric come together to ground and uplift.
Sparking Water - Lemon
When life hands us lemons (from family farms in California), we make them sparkly. Our Lemon is a classic, flavorful sparkling water. It tastes just like if you ordered “sparkling” at a restaurant and squeezed several lemon slices into it.
Sparkling Water - Half Tea Half Lemon
Real-squeezed lemon juice and real brewed Argentinian black tea come together for a crisp, refreshing beverage.
Sparkling Water - Pineapple
Made with ripe, juicy pineapples grown in Costa Rica, Spindrift Pineapple is the first sparkling water made with real pineapple. It’s deliciously refreshing, like a tropical vacation for your taste buds.
Sparkling Water - Raspberry Lime
Raspberry Lime is a delight. The real fruit we use comes from the Pacific Northwest directly to you. So even if you’ve never been there, you’ve kind of been there