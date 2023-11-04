Platedbyd
- pesto chips$10.00
- Jennifers crackers$6.00
- olive oil$60.00
- fruit & nut mox$7.00
- mini honey$3.90
- 3 little figs$16.00
- Eat this Jam LARGE$16.00
- pecans$5.75
- EAT this jam SMALL$7.00
- Fig jam$10.00
- Fig orange jam$10.00
- Mikes Hot Honey$8.00
- Cranberry sauce$10.00
- pumpkin puree$16.00
- Cheese knife set of 3$28.00
- cheese knife set of 2$50.00
- skinny decanter$60.00
- bowl decanter$75.00
Large charcuteries
Pre order
- Mini Arugula Melon Salads$45.00
- Mini Iceberg Salads$39.00
- Fruit Cups$30.00
- Artisan Sandwiches$225.00
- Brioche Sandwiches$175.00
- Tea Sandwiches$115.00
- Peach Burrata Crostinis$30.00
- Fig Goat Cheese Crostinis$30.00
- Caprese Picks$20.00
- Melon Proscuito Picks$20.00
- Melon Speck Skewers$40.00
- Caprese Skewers$25.00
- Charcuterie Cups$75.00
Half a Dozen Charcuterie Cups
- Dessert For 15-20$220.00
19" Round platter
- Dessert For 10-12$186.00
14x19 gift box
- Dessert For 6-8$128.00
14x10 gift box
- Dessert For 4$86.00
12x10 gift box
- Crudites For 15-20$185.00
19" round Platter
- Crudites For 10-12$145.00
14x19 gift box
- Crudites For 6-8$90.00
14x10 gift box
- Crudites For 4$70.00
12x10 gift box
- Fruit Platter For 15-20$185.00
19" Round Platter
- Fruit Platter For 10-12$145.00
14x19 gift box
- Fruit Platter For 6-8$90.00
14x10 gift box
- Fruit Platter For 4$70.00
12x10 gift box
- Mini Charcuterie$15.00
5x5 gift box
- Charcuterie For 4$88.00
12x10 Gift Box
- Charcuterie For 6-8$112.00
14x10 Gift Box
- Charcuterie For 15-20$220.00
19" round platter
- Charcuterie For 10-12$165.00
14x19 gift boc
Platedbyd Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 741-0595
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 9AM