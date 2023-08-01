Skip to Main content
Plates Restaurant
Patatas Bravas
$9.00
Serrano & Manchego
$14.00
Charred Okra
$10.00
Bread
$6.00
Puff-Puffs
$10.00
Scones
$9.00
Tuna Crudo
$18.00
Little Gem Salad
$16.00
White Anchovies
$11.00
Roasted Squash Salad
$14.00
Crab Claws
$19.00
Greek Yogurt
$12.00
Oysters
$18.00
Wild Mushrooms
$17.00
Seared Scallops
$22.00
Seared Tuna
$21.00
Garlic Shrimp
$17.00
Braised Beef Bombas
$14.00
Lamb Skewer
$18.00
Saffron Pork Ragu
$18.00
After the Boil
$15.00
Baked Cheese
$17.00
Out of stock
Spanish Tortilla
$16.00
Bocadillo
$18.00
Chorizo Hash
$19.00
Baked Goat cheese
$17.00
Gulf Fish
$34.00
Wagyu Flank Steak
$43.00
Pork Porterhouse
$35.00
Crispy Coq au Vin
$31.00
Vegan Entree
$20.00
Steak & Eggs
$34.00
Burger
$18.00
Greens
$7.00
Cheesecake
$10.00
Chocolate pate
$12.00
Almond cake
$11.00
Mexican Coke
$5.00
Barqs
$5.00
Fanta
$5.00
Sprite
$3.50
Iced Tea
$4.00
Still Water
$7.00
Sparkling Water
$7.00
Hot Tea
$3.50
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Fentimans Tonic
$5.00
Plates Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 200-3193
1051 Annunciation St, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
Open now
• Closes at 9:30PM
All hours
Order online
