Playa Taqueria
FOOD
SINGLE TACOS
- TACO POLLO ADOBADO$4.00
Chicken thigh marinated in Yucatecan citrus adobo
- TACO SHORTRIB SUADERO$5.00
Tender flavorful short rib braised with Mexican spices in the style of Suadero
- TACO PORK BELLY CARNITAS$5.00
Pork Shoulder slowly braised in its own juices with mexican aromatics and Tamarind soda
- TACO LONGANIZA$5.00
Mildly spicy beef & pork sausage
- TACO SHRIMP MOJO DE AJO$5.00
Gulf Shrimp quickly sauteed with garlic, onion and finished with lime juice
- TACO CAMOTE$4.00
Sweet Potato roasted with Mexican spices
BURRITO
- BURRITO POLLO ADOBADO$9.00
chicken thigh marinated in Yucatecan citrus adobo
- BURRITO SHORTRIB SUADERO$10.00
Tender flavorful short rib braised with Mexican spices in the style of Suadero
- BURRITO PORK BELLY CARNITAS$10.00
Pork Belly slowly braised in its own juices with Mexican aromatics and Tamarind soda
- BURRITO LONGANIZA$10.00
Mildly spicy beef & pork sausage
- BURRITO SHRIMP MOJO DE AJO$10.00
Gulf shrimp quickly sauteed with garlic, onion and finished with lime juice.
- BURRITO CAMOTE$9.00
Sweet potato roasted with Mexican spices
- BURRITO BEANS & RICE$9.00
Annato rice with onion, garlic and avocado leaf, choice of refried pinto beans or black beans.
BOWLS
- BOWL POLLO ADOBADO$11.00
Chicken thigh marinated in Yucatecan citrus adobo
- BOWL SHORTRIB SUADERO$12.00
Tender flavorful shortrib braised with mexican spices in the style of Suadero
- BOWL PORK BELLY CARNITAS$12.00
Pork Shoulder slowly braised in its own juices with Mexican aromatics and tamarind soda
- BOWL LONGANIZA$12.00
Mildly spicy beef & pork sausage
- BOWL SHRIMP$12.00
Gulf shrimp quickly sauteed with garlic, onion, Mexican spices and finished with lime juice.
- BOWL CAMOTE$11.00
Sweet potato roasted with Mexican spices
- BOWL BEANS & RICE$10.00
Annato rice with onion, garlic and avocado leaf, choice of refried pinto beans or black beans.
TORTAS
- TORTA POLLO ADOBADO$8.00
Chicken thigh marinated in Yucatecan citrus adobo
- TORTA SHORT RIB SUADERO$9.00
Tender braised short rib braised with Mexican spices in the style of Suadero
- TORTA PORK BELLY CARNITAS$9.00
Pork belly slowly braised in its own juices with Mexican aromatics and tamarind soda
- TORTA LONGANIZA$9.00
Mildly spicy beef & pork sausage
- TORTA SHRIMP MOJO DE AJO$9.00
Gulf shrimp quickly sauteed with onion, garlic, finished with lime juice
- TORTA CAMOTE$8.00
Sweet potato roasted with Mexican spices
NACHOS
- NACHOS Pollo Adobado$12.00
Chicken thighs marinated in Yucatecan citrus adobo.
- NACHOS Short rib$13.00
Tender flavorful short rib braised with Mexican spices in the style of Suadero
- NACHOS Pork Belly Carnitas$13.00
Pork Belly slowly braised in its own juices with mexican aromatics and Tamarind soda.
- NACHOS Longaniza$13.00
Mildly spicy beef & pork sausage
- NACHOS Shrimp Mojo de Ajo$13.00
Gulf shrimp quickly sauteed with garlic, onion and finished with lime juice
- NACHOS Camote$12.00
Sweet potato roasted with Mexican spices
- NACHOS Plain$10.00
SIDES
- GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$7.00
Ripe Mexican Hass avocadoes, red onion, cilantro, citrus juice and cilantro
- SALSA & CHIPS$4.00
Choose your salsa, paired with hearty nixtamal corn chips
- QUESO & CHIPS$5.00
Creamy blend of mexican cheeses and spices. Topped with playa pico de gallo
- CUP O ESQUITES$5.00
Fresh corn off the cob, Mexican herbs, onion, garlic, chipotle-lime aioli and tajin
- RICE & BEANS$5.00
Choice of refried pinto beans or black beans
- YELLOW MEXICAN RICE$2.50
Annato rice with onion, garlic and avocado leaf
- REFRIED PINTO BEANS$2.50
fresh Pinto beans cooked until tender with mexican spices then smashed and fried with pork fat
- BLACK BEANS$2.50
Fresh black beans cooked until tender with onions, garlic, and mexican spices
- BAG OF CHIPS$2.50
100% Non GMO Artisian Corn Tortillas. We produce all of our Tortillas using ancient ancetral methods using no additives or preservatives. And we do it all right here in New Jersey
- PACK OF TORTILLAS (1 LB)$6.00
100% Non GMO Artisian Corn Tortillas. We produce all of our Tortillas using ancient ancetral methods using no additives or preservatives. And we do it all right here in New Jersey
- SIDE GUAC$3.00
- SIDE CREMA$0.50
- SIDE PICO$1.50
- SIDE QUESO$2.75
- SIDE OF SALSA VERDE$0.35
- SIDE OF SALSA CHIPOTLE$0.35
- SIDE OF SALSA HABANERO$0.35