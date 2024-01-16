Play Arcade Downtown New Bedford
Featured Items
Food
Snacks / Desserts
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce (either on the side or can be tossed in sauce)
- Chicken Wings$16.00
One pound of crispy, bone-in wings served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with side of ranch.
- Chips & Guac$12.00
House-made corn chips and fresh guacamole garnished with pico de gallo, lime and sour cream.
- Fried Pickles$12.00
- Garlic Knots$10.00
A basket of our handmade knots brushed with garlic oil, our signature seasoning blend, and marinara.
- General Tso's Cauliflower$15.00
Deep fried cauliflower tossed in general tso sauce and topped with scallions.
- Loaded Tetris Tots$12.00
A heaping pile of puzzle pieces, topped with 3 cheese blend, bacon, sour cream and green onions.
- Next Level Nachos$16.00
House made corn chips, 3 cheese blend or vegan queso, house made pico de gallo, pickled jalepeno, green onions, sour cream and guacamole
- Plain Tots$7.00
Our signature, crispy Tetris-shaped tots. Served with ketchup.
- Pretzel Bites$12.00
Bite-sized salted, soft pretzels. Served w/ maple mustard dipping sauce. Or get them tossed in cinnamon and sugar and served with a sugary glaze.
- Violet's Mac Attack$12.00
Creamy mac & cheese, regular or vegan friendly, just like us! Topped with crispy herb crumbs. Option to add chicken or vegan seitan (+ $5)
- Cheesy Poofs$12.00
Deep fried white cheddar cheese bites served with marinara.
Sliders
- House Classic Sliders$16.00
Two mini house-seasoned ground beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with tetris tots.
- Homestyle Grilled Chicken Sliders$16.00
Two homestyle grilled chicken sliders topped with lettuce, tomato red onion and spicy mayo. Served with crispy Tetris tots.
- Lucky Manny Sliders$15.00
Gaspar’s Linguica patties with a squeeze of mustard and a side of Tetris tater tots with a drizzle of Mozambique sauce!
Pizza
- Little Mario Pizza$13.00
Red sauce and cheese
- Player's Choice Pizza$13.00
Build Your Own Pizza.
- Hot Portugee Pizza$17.00
Sweet & Spicy! Local linguica, diced jalapeno, garlic and pineapple with red sauce, fresh mozzarella and drizzled with Mozambique. NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR ADDITIONS ON SPECIALTY PIZZAS BEYOND THE MODIFIERS LISTED! If you'd like to customize it, please use the Player's Choice pizza option.
- The Luigi Pizza$16.00
Pesto, garlic, and marinated yellow tomatoes. NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR ADDITIONS ON SPECIALTY PIZZAS BEYOND THE MODIFIERS LISTED! If you'd like to customize it, please use the Player's Choice pizza option.
- Great White Buffalo$17.00
Pesto, buffalo chicken or seitan, sliced tomato, caramelized onions, banana peppers. NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR ADDITIONS ON SPECIALTY PIZZAS BEYOND THE MODIFIERS LISTED! If you'd like to customize it, please use the Player's Choice pizza option.
- The Cobra Commader$17.00
Cheese sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, banana peppers, jalapenos, ranch dressing and cheddar jack cheese. NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR ADDITIONS ON SPECIALTY PIZZAS BEYOND THE MODIFIERS LISTED! If you'd like to customize it, please use the Player's Choice pizza option.
- Green Hill Pizza$16.00
House garlic mother oil blend, cheese, topped with a crisp house salad tossed in vinaigrette dressing.
Salads
Vegan Items
- Vegan Cheesy Tots$10.00
Crispy Tetris Tots topped with vegan (nut-free) cheese sauce. Option to make them loaded with seasonal veggies.
- Vegan Garlic Not Knots$10.00
A basket of our hand-rolled dough balls (not knots) tossed in garlic oil, signature seasoning blend and vegan parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
- Vegan General Tso's Cauliflower$15.00
Hand battered cauliflower that's deep fried, tossed in general tso's sauce and sprinkled with scallions.
- Vegan Violet's Mac Attack$12.00
Creamy mac & cheese, vegan friendly (just like us). Topped with crispy herb crumbs. Option to add vegan "fried chicken" (seitan) plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, buffalo, smokey pepper, mozambique, nashville, gold fever or general tso's sauce.
- Vegan Chips and Guac - NO SOUR CREAM$10.00
House-made corn chips and fresh guacamole garnished with pico de gallo and lime.
- Vegan Next Level Nachos$16.00
House-made corn chips, vegan (nut-free) queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, green onions, and guacamole.
- Vegan Fried "Chicken" Sliders$16.00
Two fried breaded seitan "chicken" patties topped with pickles and mayo. Seitan served plain or tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, smokey pepper, buffalo, mozambique, nashville, gold fever, general tso's.
- Vegan Black Bean Sliders$16.00
Two house-made black bean patties topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, guac & spicy mayo. Served with crispy Tetris tots.