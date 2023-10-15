Players Grille Miramar
FOOD
STARTERS
STARTER SAMPLER
POTATO SKINS
potato skins with melted shredded cheese & bacon bits
CHICKEN NACHOS GRANDE
housemade chips, grilled chicken, nacho cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, no avocado
EDAMAME
sea salt on top
MOZZARELLA STICKS
breaded mozzarella cheese, deep fried
JALAPENO POPPERS
cheese stuffed jalapenos, breaded & deep fried, served with raspberry dipping sauce
BAM BAM SHRIMP
breaded, deep-fried shrimp, tossed in bam bam sauce
FRICKLES
breaded, deep-fried pickles, served with remoulade sauce
OLD BAY FRIES
fries tossed in old bay seasoning, served with nacho cheese
PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE
BOILED PEANUTS
DIPS
SIDES
SALADS
MAINS
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
hoagie, shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone
THE CUBAN
pressed hoagie, pulled pork, ham, salami, pickles, mustard
REUBEN
toasted rye bread, sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing
CLUB SANDWICH
choice of bread, turkey, ham, bacon, american & swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH
bun or wrap, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
plain or saucey
FISH & CHIPS
CHICKEN SALAD
served as stuffed tomato or choice of bread
BLT
choice of bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado