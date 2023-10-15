SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

COFFEE

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

MR PIBB

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

HALF & HALF

$3.00

DASANI

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$5.00

RED BULL TROPICAL

$5.00

FOOD

STARTERS

STARTER SAMPLER

$19.99

POTATO SKINS

$9.99

potato skins with melted shredded cheese & bacon bits

CHICKEN NACHOS GRANDE

$13.99

housemade chips, grilled chicken, nacho cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, no avocado

EDAMAME

$6.99

sea salt on top

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

breaded mozzarella cheese, deep fried

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.99

cheese stuffed jalapenos, breaded & deep fried, served with raspberry dipping sauce

BAM BAM SHRIMP

$11.99

breaded, deep-fried shrimp, tossed in bam bam sauce

FRICKLES

$8.99

breaded, deep-fried pickles, served with remoulade sauce

OLD BAY FRIES

$6.99

fries tossed in old bay seasoning, served with nacho cheese

PRETZEL & BEER CHEESE

$8.99

BOILED PEANUTS

$6.00

DIPS

DIP SAMPLER

$19.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$9.99

served with veggies & pita

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE

$9.99

served with veggies & pita

HUMMUS

$9.99

served with veggies & pita

SIDES

FRIES

$5.49
ONION RINGS

$5.99
(KRAFT) MAC 'N CHEESE

$4.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.99
SAUTEED VEGGIES

$5.49

WINGS

JUMBO

$9.99+
SMOKED

$10.99+
BONELESS

$7.99+

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99+

iceberg/romaine mix, tomato, red onion, cucumbers

CAESAR

$5.99+

romaine lettuce, shredded parmasen cheese, croutons

GREEK

$13.99

romaine lettuce, pepperoncinis, olives, feta cheese, red onion, cucumbers

CHEF

$13.99

iceberg/romaine mix, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, american & swiss cheese

MAINS

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$14.00
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.49

hoagie, shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted provolone

THE CUBAN

$12.99

pressed hoagie, pulled pork, ham, salami, pickles, mustard

REUBEN

$12.99

toasted rye bread, sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.99

choice of bread, turkey, ham, bacon, american & swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

bun or wrap, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$13.99

plain or saucey

FISH & CHIPS

$13.99
CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

served as stuffed tomato or choice of bread

BLT

$12.49

choice of bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

KIDS

KIDS HAMBURGER

$9.99

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.99

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.99

KIDS MINI PIZZA

$9.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99