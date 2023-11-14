Strang Chef Collective on The Plaza
Khai-Noy
Shares & Sides - Khai-noy
- Beef Tartare$15.00
our take on beef laab served with fresh herbs & toasted rice
- Cucumber Salad - Khai-noy$10.00
cucumber, carrot, tossed in our green onion & basil vinaigrette, served with mixed greens
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
fried beech mushrooms seasoned in a toasted rice blend, served with our spicy mayo
- Garlic Wings$14.00+
chicken wings tossed in our sweet & savory honey garlic
- Little Egg Dumplings$13.00
tapioca dumplings stuffed with ground pork & peanuts. Served with lettuce, fired garlic & shallots
- Pumpkin Salad$15.00
roasted pumpkin with lump crab & fresh rice noodles
- Spring Rolls$10.00
lettuce, herbs, rice noodles, & shrimp all wrapped in rice paper, served with nuoc-cham. four to an order
Entree's - Khai-noy
- Banh Mi$15.00
sandwich on french baguette with pickled daikon, carrot, cilantro & house made aioli. Choice of protein.
- Crispy Chili Pork$15.00
fried pork tossed in a tangy chili sauce on a bed of cabbage served with basil vegetables & white rice
- Dry Tom-Yum$21.00
a stir fry of cod, shrimp & crab in a sour & savory coating with green onions and mushrooms. served with white rice
- Gochujang Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy chicken tossed in gochujang sauce topped with cucumbers & kimchi
- Khai-Noy Noodle Soup$15.00
deep rich chicken broth served with tapioca noodles & shredded chicken. Garnished with fried garlic and fresh herbs
- Khai-noy Tacos$15.00
three corn tacos served with kimchi aioli, pickled daikon, carrots & green onions. Served with rice & East meets West salsa
- Pork Belly Platter$23.00
crispy pork belly with our umami sauce served with fresh lettuce, vegetables, herbs & white rice
- Steak au Poivre$25.00
szechuan peppercorn crusted 10oz KC strip served with sweet soy deimi pickled mustard greens & white rice
- Tom Kha$23.00
pan seared cod served in a coconut & white soy broth with white rice & pickled mushrooms
Noodle Entree's
- Ginger Turmeric Noodles$16.00
stir fry rice noodles with ginger & turmeric served with egg, napa cabbage, shallots & green onions, garnished with fresh herbs.
- Green Curry Noodles$16.00
stir fry noodles with green curry & coconut served with egg, bamboo, onion, bell pepper & eggplant, garnished with fresh herbs.
- Khai-Noy Noodle Soup$15.00
deep rich chicken broth served with tapioca noodles & shredded chicken. Garnished with fried garlic and fresh herbs
- Pad Se Uew$16.00
stir tir fry rice noodles with sweet soy sauce & onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, yu-Choy, choice of protein
- Red Curry Noodles$16.00
stir fry noodles with red curry & coconut served with egg, bamboo, onion & bell pepper, garnished with fresh herbs.
Desserts - Khai-noy
Parma
Antipasto
- Caponata$11.00
braised eggplant, tomatoes, capers and onions, served over focaccia & buratta
- Patata Frita$9.00
fried smashed potatoes, black garlic parmesan vinaigrette, parmesan, fresh herbs
- Polpette$15.00
beef & pork meatballs, marinara, arugula pesto, pecorino
- Arancini$14.00
risotto fritters, guanciale, pea puree
- Salumi Board$20.00
Fresh Pasta
- Spaghetti$23.00
marina, pecorino, choice of meatballs or chicken parma +2
- Cacio E Pepe$15.00
bucatini pasta, pecorino, black pepper
- Cheese & eggplant ravioli$18.00
spinach pasta stuffed with cheese served with a romesco sauce
- Gnocchi$18.00
potato dumpling, bolognese & pecorino.
- Lasagna$23.00
bolognese, white sauce, marinara, mozzarella
- Pasta By You$16.00
- Wild mushroom & braised beef ragu$23.00
pappardelle, goat cheese, fresh herbs, basil pesto
Entrees - Parma
- Chicken Diavolo$21.00
roasted chicken leg marinated in chilis, served with polenta, Chef's vegetable and a spiced tomato sauce
- Chicken Parma - Entrée$21.00
parmesan crusted chicken breast, risotto, chefs vegetables
- Chicken Parma Sandwich$17.00
parmesan crusted chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, marinara, on focaccia, side house salad
- KC Strip$25.00
smashed yukons, Chef’s vegetables, Marsala compound butter
- Meatball Grinder$17.00
house made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella served on a hoagie roll. Served with house salad
- Black cod & Squash Seed Risotto$23.00
topped with citrus herb butter
- Shrimp and Polenta$25.00
Salads - Parma
Desserts - Parma
Verde
Greens - verde
- Adobo Shrimp Salad$9.00+
Mixed greens, grilled adobo shrimp, mango, fire roasted red pepper, avocado, rice crisps, roasted poblano dressing
- Chicken Elote Salad$8.00+
Mixed greens, grilled jerk chicken, charred corn, pickled tomatillo, cotija, corn crips,watermelon radish, creamy smoked tomato dressing
- House Verde Salad$6.00+
Mixed greens, rainbow slaw, pickled jicama, cotija, corn crisp, watermelon radish. Choice of dressing. (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free on request, Vegan on request)
Handhelds & Tacos - Verde
- Adobo Shrimp Tacos - Lunch$15.00
Blue corn tortillas, grilled adobo shrimp, smoked chipotle aioli, honey lime slaw, avocado. Side of salsa verde
- Birria Grilled Cheese$15.00
Toasted Sourdough, braised birria beef, herb chermoula, chihuahua cheese, side of birria consomme for dipping
- Chicken Smashburger$16.00
Jerk seasoned chicken burger, chihuahua cheese, heirloom tomato, mixed greens, chimichurri aioli, potato bun. (Gluten-Free on request)
- Chimichurri Steak Tacos - Lunch$15.00
Blue Corn tortillas ,chimichurri steak, roasted poblano, garlic aioli, cotija, pickled red onion. Side of salsa verde
- Pastor Chicken Tacos - Lunch$13.00
Flour tortillas, Adobo pineapple chicken, smoked chipotle aioli, pineapple salsa, grilled jalapeno. Side of salsa verde
- Roasted papas Taco - Lunch$15.00
Roasted yukon and sweet potato, poblano, cotija, chipotle aioli, p.red onion. Side salsa verde
- Torta Verde$14.00
Toasted baguette, choice of chicken , steak, or tofu, chihuahua cheese, smashed avocado, garlic aioli, pickled veggies, greens
Dinner Entree's - verde
- Biria Shortrib$27.00
Braised short rib, birria demi, smoked green chili mashed potatoes, chefs vegetable. (Gluten-Free)
- Chimichurri Steak$26.00
Grilled flank marinated in chimichurri, roasted potatoes with cotija, pickled red onion, chefs vegetable. (Gluten-Free)
- Cuban Arroz Bowl$16.00
Chimichurri rice, cuban style beans, mango, pickled red onion, tostones, cilantro. Choice of jerk chicken, chimi steak or crispy tofu - upgrade to Biria beef +2
- Fried stuffed poblano$19.00
Stuffed with quinoa and veggies, breaded and deep fried. Topped with creamy poblano drizzle, cotija, pickled red onion. (vegetarian, Vegan on request)
- Jerk Chicken$25.00
Grilled jerk chicken, Potato hash, corn cream, pickled corn relish, chefs vegetable. (Gluten-Free)
- Pastor Chicken Tacos - Dinner$16.00
flour tortillas, adobo chicken, chipotle aioli, pineapple salsa, grilled jalapeño. served with chimichurri rice, tortilla chips & salsa verde.
- Chimichurri Steak Tacos - Dinner$18.00
- Adobo Shrimp Tacos - Dinner$18.00
- Roasted Papas Tacos - Dinner$16.00
Shareable's - Verde
- Adobo Shrimp Tostada$15.00
Crisp tortilla, smashed avocado, grilled adobo shrimp, aioli, pickled red onion, radish, microgreen. Side salsa verde. (Gluten-Free on request)
- Chips and queso blanco$8.00
- Cilantro pepita pesto Bruschetta$9.00
Toasted baguette, cilantro pepita pesto, blistered tomato, balsamic salt, microgreen. (Vegan)
- Fried Yuca$11.00
Crispy yuca fries, pickled slaw, chipotle aioli, hot sauce. (Vegetarian, Vegan on request)
- Poblano Pimento Cheese$10.00
House made pimento cheese topped with roasted corn, pickled jicama, and watermelon radish. Served with toasted flatbread. (Vegetarian)
- Quinoa Jalapeno Poppers$12.00
Crispy poppers with a unique blend of quinoa, cheeses and roasted jalapeno. Smoked paprika aioli drizzle. (Vegetarian)
- Short Rib Tostones$15.00
Fried plantains, Biria braised short rib, poblano crema, cotija, pickled veggie. (Gluten-Free on request)
Sides - Verde
Desserts - Verde
- Fried plantain$9.00
strawberry agave jam, nutella. (Vegan & Gluten-Free)
- Grilled brown sugar Pineapple$8.00
with house made vanilla ice cream & candied pistachios. (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)
- Mexican hot chocolate cookie A La Mode$10.00
with house made vanilla bean ice cream
- Seasonal Ice Cream - Verde$4.00
- Mexican hot chocolate cookie$4.00
Breakfast - Verde
Gasthaus
Starters - Gasthaus
- Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Spiced pumpkin seeds, obatzda cheese & German style mustard (Veg)
- Curry Wurst$9.00
Seared sausage curry ketchup, goat cheese & curry seasoned fries
- Duck Poutine$11.00
Roasted Duck, cheese curds, mushroom gravy, organic fried egg, beer onions & fries
- Fried Olives$9.00
Crispy green olives, tossed in parmesan cheese and artichoke aioli (Vegetarian)
- Käse Kurds$10.00
fried cheese curds, tossed with Parmesan served with green sauce
Hand-Helds - Gasthaus
- Alavanzare$11.00
Sliced salami, artichoke aioli, spicy eggplant, tomato, parmesan cream cheese on pumpernickel bread
- Bratwurst$12.00
Grilled beef & pork bratwurst, toasted bun, beer onions, german style mustard, sauerkraut
- Burger au Poivre$12.00
75/25 Wagyu crispy onions, peppercorn sauce, havarti cheese, kaiser bun
- Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese$8.00
Boursin & cream cheese blend, fresh jalapenos, sour-dough bread, cheddar cheese, bacon
- Schnitzel Sandwich$9.00
Crispy pork, house remoulade, sauerkraut, herb roasted mushrooms, kaiser bun
- Beer Bratwurst$13.00
- Weisswurst$13.00
Salads - Gasthaus
- Cucumber Salad - Gasthaus$11.00
Sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, arugula, dill vinaigrette. (Veg)
- Pharaoh$12.00
Golden faro, seasonal artisan blend, strawberries, toasted pecans, balsamic vinaigrette & glaze, goat cheese crumbles
- Tattoo Salad$12.00
Roasted beets, arugula, citrus vinaigrette, coconut yogurt, and toasted pumpkin seeds. (Vegetarian & Dairy Free)
- Sticky Chicken Salad$11.00
Sides - Gasthaus
- Cucumber Side Salad - Gasthaus$6.00
Side | Sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, arugula, dill vinaigrette (Gluten-Free)
- Curry Fries$5.00
House fries, curry ketchup. (Gluten Free)
- German Potato Salad$6.00
Yukon gold potatoes, bacon, German style mustard, minced garlic, vinegar served warm. (Gluten Free)
- Spaetzle - Side$6.00
German pasta, nutmeg, garlic cream sauce
Mains - Gasthaus
- Das Chicken$21.00
Roasted chicken breast, crispy potatoes, golden stock sauce, olives, and oregano. (Gluten-Free)
- Jagerschnitzel (Hunter Schnitzel)$18.00
Breaded pork, mushroom gravy, sauerkraut and hashbrowns
- Sauerbraten$19.00
Roasted beef, red wine gravy, crispy curry potatoes, fried onion straws
- Spaetzle - entrée$16.00
German pasta, garlic cream sauce, salami, and arugula
Desserts - Gasthaus
Breakfast - Gasthaus
- Dutch Pancake$9.00
Local Jam, Cream Seasonal Topping (Veg)
- Fried Egg Sando$16.00
2 eggs fried, onion jam, bacon, havarti cheese, mayo brioche bread (Veg2
- Biscuits and Gravy$12.00
Black Pepper Gravy, over medium egg, chili verde (Veg 2)
- Nora’s French Toast$11.00
Oat-milk cinnamon base, pecans, banana foster sauce (DF Veg)
- Apple Crumble Yogurt$11.00
Cinnamon apples, honey coconut yogurt, salted caramel, spiced topping (Veg, DF, GF)
- Florentine Omelette$9.00
Seasonal tomatoes, spinach, herb mushrooms, organic eggs, havarti cheese (Veg)