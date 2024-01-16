Plaza Azteca Dock Landing
Featured Items
- Cheese Dip$7.50
- Burrito San Jose
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.$15.00
- Birria Tacos
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth$17.99
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- Street elote$7.25
- Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro$11.99
- Cheese Dip$7.50
- Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)
Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese$11.50
- Camarones Grantinados
Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese$15.00
- Empanadas$12.50
- Fresh ceviche$14.50
- Super Queso Dip$12.50
- Sweet plantains$7.00
- Chicken wings$13.50
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.99
- Pollo Gratinado$11.00
- Doble Chips and Salsas To go$5.99
- York$0.25
Tacos
- Rib Eye Tacos
Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions$17.25
- Birria Tacos
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth$17.99
- Baja Fish Tacos
Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.$17.00
- Tacos de Camaron
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo$17.00
- Tacos de Pollo
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce$14.50
- Tacos de Carne Asada
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce$15.50
- Tacos Al Pastor
Corn tortillas, grilled pork marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce.$15.00
- California Fish Tacos
Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce$16.00
- Tacos de carnitas$15.50
Nachos
- OMG Nachos
Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos$13.50
- Fajitas nachos$11.00
- Nacho Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream$12.00
- Shrimp nachos$18.00
- Nachos Al Pastor
Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo$14.00
- Chicken Nachos$10.25
- Beef Nachos$9.99
- Cheese nachos$9.99
- Bean Nachos$9.99
Salads
- Taco Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream$11.00
- Super Taco Fiesta Salad
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo$16.99
- Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.$14.00
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese$13.00
- Azteca Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese$19.00
- La Flaca Chopped Salad
Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.$13.50
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas El Jefe (3)
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.$16.00
- Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)
Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.$15.50
- Enchiladas Suizas (3)
Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.$14.50
- Enchiladas Chipotle (3)
One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.$16.00
- Enchiladas Supreme(4)$15.00
- Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)
Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.$15.00
- Enchiladas Bandera (3)
One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.$14.50
- Enchiladas rancheras (2)$15.50
Sizzling Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$19.00
- Steak Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$19.00
- Shrimp Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$23.00
- Mixed Fajitas
Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$21.99
- Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$22.99
- Fajitas for Two
Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$31.00
- Fajita Vallarta$22.00
- Fajita Chihuahua$23.00
- Fajita Veracruz$22.50
Burritos
- Burrito Ruleta
One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.$15.00
- Burrito Fajitas(2)
Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.$15.50
- Burrito Pastor
One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.$15.00
- Burrito de Espinaca
One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream$14.50
- Philly Steak Burrito
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream$14.50
- Burrito San Jose
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.$15.00
- Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans$15.50
- Burrito Texano
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo$19.00
- Burrito Mex
One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans$15.50
- Burrito Chipotle
One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.$15.00
- Burrito de Carnitas
Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo$15.50
- Burrito California
Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.$15.50
- Oaxaca Bowl
Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.$13.99
- Burrito Bowl dinner$13.25
Steaks
- Molcajeta Azteca
Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas$31.00
- Carne Asada
Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas$20.00
- El Paisano
Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas$22.50
- Chori Steak
Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas$24.50
- Carnitas Dinner
Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas$18.50
- Ranchero Especial
Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas$21.50
- Laredo$29.00
- Steak And Fries$20.00
- Chile Colorado$18.00
Combos
- #1 Combo
Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans$15.50
- #2 Combo
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.$15.50
- #3 Combo
Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.$15.50
- #4 Combo
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans$15.50
- #5 Combo
Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco$15.50
- #6 Combo
Two tacos, side rice and beans$15.50
- #7 Combo
Burrito, taco and enchilada$15.50
- #8 Combo
Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans$15.50
- #9 Combo
Burrito, taco, side rice and beans$15.50
- #10 Combo
Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.$15.50
Chicken
- Pollo Patron
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.$15.50
- Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.$18.00
- Pollo Sonora
Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans$16.00
- Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.$15.00
- Chicken and Spinach
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.$17.50
Chimis
- Chimichangas Dinner
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans$14.50
- Chimichangas Texanas
tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.$17.50
- Chimichanga Supreme$15.50
Vegetarian & Veggie
- Spinach Enchiladas (3)
Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.$12.00
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)
Corn Tortillas, One Cheese, One Beans, One Spinach, Topped With Cheese Sauce. Side of Rice.$12.00
- Vegan Bowl
Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo$13.00
- Fajitas Vegetarianas
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas$15.00
- Sonora
One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce$15.50
- Enchiladas Trio (3)
Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.$12.00
- Burrito Vegano$14.50
- Vegan Tacos
Three Corn Tortillas filled with grilled Soy meat, onion, tomato, mushrooms,poblano peppers,corn, vegan cheese and guacamole. Served with rice and black beans.$14.00
Seafood
- Mojarra Frita$21.99
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.$19.50
- Seafood Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.$20.50
- Pescado Azteca
White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice$21.50
- Plaza del Mar
White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.$22.00
- Cocktel Camaron$18.99
- Fajita Taco Salad Camaron$16.99
Fried Rice
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Al Pastor
One quesadilla, pastor, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions.$15.00
- Quesadilla Ranchera
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.$15.00
- Quesadillas Rellenas
Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.$15.00
- Quesadillas del Mar
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.$17.00
- Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.$15.00
SIDES
- Avocado slices side$3.75
- Corn Tortillas (3)$1.99
- Flour Tortillas (3)$1.99
- Crema Salad$3.99
- Guacamole Salad$5.99
- Guacamole Side$7.50
- Pico de Gallo Side$3.00
- Sour Cream Side$1.99
- Shredded Cheese Side$1.99
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side Refried Beans$3.00
- Side of Black Beans$3.00
- Side of Rice and Beans$5.50
- Rice With Cheese Dip$4.99
- Side of French Fries$3.99
- Lettuce Side$2.75
- Side of fresh Jalapeños$2.50
- Side tomato$1.99
- Side cilantro$1.00
- Side raw onion$1.00
- Chiles Toreados(3)$3.99
- Grill Onions Side$2.75
- Grill Veggies Patron Side$5.25
- Grill Shrimp side (6)$5.99
- Chile Relleno
One Poblano Pepper Stuffed With Cheese and Sauce On Top.$6.50
- Tamal$4.99
- Tostada (1)$4.99
- Extra Ensalada Fajita$4.99
- Side of cheese dip (4oz)$1.99
- Grill Peppers side$2.75
- Side pobleno sauce 2oz.$1.99
- Side Rice+Ajo+Jala.$5.75
- Side Chorizo$2.99
DESSERTS
A la carta quesadilla
- 1 Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- 2 Cheese Quesadillas$6.99
- 1 Chicken Quesadilla$4.99
- 2 Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
- 1 Ground Beef Quesadilla$4.99
- 2 Ground Beef Quesadillas$8.99
- 1 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
- 1 Steak Quesadilla$6.99
- 1 Chorizo Quesadilla$6.25
- 1 Ala Carte Chicken & Steak Quesadilla$7.99
- 1 Ala Carte Vegetarian Quesadilla$5.99
- 1 Mushroom Quesadilla$5.99
- 1 Ala Carte Spinach Quesadilla$5.75
A la carta enchiladas
A la carta burritos
Kids
- 1. KIDS Mac and Cheese$8.00
- 2. KIDS Meat Quesadilla and Rice$8.00
- 3. KIDS Chicken Fingers and Fries$8.00
- 4. KIDS Quesadilla and Fries$8.00
- 5. KIDS Enchilada, Rice, Beans$8.00
- 6. KIDS Combo
Ground beef burrito & soft taco$8.00
- 7. KIDS Nachos Locos$8.00
- 8. kids chicken fried rice$8.00
- 9.KIDS Taco, Rice, Beans$8.00
- 10.KIDS Taco Salad$8.00
*TAKE OUT* Margaritas
Margaritas To Go
- Regular Lime Margarita
All Margaritas are 16 ounces on the rocks.$5.99
- Texas Margarita
All Margaritas are 16 ounces on The Rocks Only.$9.99
- Skinny Margarita
All Margaritas are 16 ounces on The Rocks Only.$8.99
- Patron Lime Margarita
All Margaritas are 16 ounces on The Rocks Only.$11.99
- Flavored Margarita$9.99