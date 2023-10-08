Lunch (Online)

Fajitas

L-Lunch fajitas

$12.50

your choice of steak or grilled chicken with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas. Make it gluten free with corn tortillas.

Burritos

L-Burrito espinaca

$10.50

One flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Topped with pico de gallo and creamy spinach sauce. Served with a side of rice and beans.

L-Fajita burrito

$11.50

One Burrito with your choice of either grilled chicken or steak, with sauteed onions. Topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

L-Burrito deluxe

$11.50

One beef or chicken burrito with beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, creese and pico de gallo. served with a side of either rice or beans.

L-Burrito San Jose

$11.75

Filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

L-Burrito carnitas

$11.50

One Burrito filled with pork carnitas and topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished with avocado sauce and pico de gallo.

L-Burrito texano

$11.50

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Topped with creamy chipotle sauce, mango sauce. Garnished with sour cream and pico de gallo.

L-Burrito bowl

$13.25

Your Choice of either grilled chicken or steak, rice, black beans, guacamole dip, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

L-chimichanga

$11.50

Flour tortilla, fried or soft with your choice of either shredded beef or shredded chicken topped with sour cream and cheese sauce. served with a side of rice and beans.

Chicken

L-Pollo patron

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, squash. Topped with creamy cheese sauce. served with a side of rice.

Enchiladas

L-Enchiladas el jefe

$12.00

Two enchiladas with steak, grilled corn and onions. Topped with cheese, sour cream, our house creamy corn sauce over a bed of rice.

L-enchiladas suizas

$10.50

Two chicken enchiladas topped with our creamy green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with your choice of either rice or beans.

L-Spinach enchiladas

$10.50

Two sauteed spinach enchiladas. Topped with creamy poblano pepper sauce, queso fresco. Served with a side of rice.

Quesadillas

L-Quesadilla rellena

$10.50

One quesadilla with your choice of either shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with a side of crema salad.

Tacos

L-Birria tacos

$11.50

Two tacos dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, cheese, chopped raw onion and cilantro.

All Day Menu (Online)

Appetizers

Fresh Table Side Guacamole

$12.25

Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro

Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)

$11.50

Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese

Los Gratinados

$14.00

Your choice of grilled shrimp, steak or grilled chicken. With sauteed onions and poblano peppers, covered with melted cheese.

Super Queso Dip

$12.50

steak, grilled chicken and shrimp covered with melted cheese

Street elote

$7.25

Mexican style corn on the cob.

Empanadas

$12.50

Four empanadas filled with chicken and cheese or beef and cheese. served with pico de gallo and guacamole.

Fresh table side ceviche

$14.50

lime and orange marinated fish and shrimp, avocado, jalapeno, tomato, onions, lime juice, salt and cilantro

Sweet plantains

$7.00

sweet plantains deep fried and topped with queso fresco and sour cream.

Chicken wings (8)

$13.50

Bean Dip

$6.99

Refried beans mixed with melted cheese.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.00

Four stuffed and deep fried corn tortillas. 2 shredded chicken and 2 beef, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Regular Cheese Dip

$7.50

Tacos

Rib Eye Tacos

$17.25

Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions

Birria Tacos

$17.99

Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.

Tacos de Camaron

$17.00

Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo

Tacos de Pollo

$14.50

Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.50

Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce

California Fish Tacos

$16.00

Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce

Nachos

OMG Nachos

$13.50

Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Nachos Al Pastor

$14.00

Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo

Shrimp nachos

$18.00

Fajitas nachos

$11.00+

Cheese nachos

$9.99

Beans and cheese nachos

$9.99

Beef and cheese nachos

$9.99

Chicken and cheese nachos

$10.25

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.00

Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Super Taco Fiesta Salad

$16.99

Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese

Azteca Salad

$19.00

Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

La Flaca Chopped Salad

$13.50

Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.

Chiken tortilla Soup

$13.00

Our traditional chicken broth with rice, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, vegetables and avocado.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas El Jefe (3)

$16.00

Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.

Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)

$15.50

Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.

Enchiladas Suizas (3)

$14.50

Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.

Enchiladas Chipotle (3)

$16.00

One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.

Enchiladas Supreme(4)

$15.00

one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one shredded beef and one cheese enchilada. topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)

$15.00

Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.

Enchiladas Bandera (3)

$14.50

One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas rancheras (2)

$15.50

2 cheese enchiladas topped with pork carnitas, cooked onions, bell peppers. served with rice and beans.

Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$20.50

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$21.99

Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$22.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajita Veracruz

$22.00

Steak, grilled chicken and chorizo with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas. Make it gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajita Vallarta

$22.50

Grilled chicken and shrimp with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas. Make it gluten free with corn tortillas.

Burritos

Burrito Ruleta

$15.00

One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.

Burrito Fajitas(2)

$15.50

Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.

Burrito Pastor

$15.00

One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.

Burrito de Espinaca

$14.50

One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream

Philly Steak Burrito

$14.50

One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream

Burrito San Jose

$15.00

One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burrito Deluxe

$15.50

Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans

Burrito Texano

$19.00

Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo

Burrito Mex

$15.50

One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans

Burrito Chipotle

$15.00

One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burrito de Carnitas

$15.50

Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo

Burrito California

$15.50

Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.

Oaxaca Bowl

$13.99

Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.

Steaks

Carne Asada

$20.00

Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

El Paisano

$24.50+

Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas

Chori Steak

$24.50

Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas

Ranchero Especial

$21.50

Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas

Piña loca

$22.99

Carnitas dinner

$22.00

Combos

#1 Combo

$15.50

Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans

#2 Combo

$15.50

Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.

#3 Combo

$15.50

Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.

#4 Combo

$15.50

Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans

#5 Combo

$15.50

Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco

#6 Combo

$15.50

Two tacos, side rice and beans

#7 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, taco and enchilada

#8 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans

#9 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, taco, side rice and beans

#10 Combo

$15.50

Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.

Chicken

Pollo Patron

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.

Chori Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.

Pollo Sonora

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.

Chicken and Spinach

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.

Chimis

Chimichangas Dinner

$14.50

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans

Chimichangas Texanas

$17.50

tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.

Vegetarian & Veggie

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$12.00

Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.

Enchiladas Trio (3)

$12.00

Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.

Vegan Bowl

$13.00

Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$15.00

Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Sonora

$15.50

One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce

Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)

$12.00

Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.

Burrito Vegano

$14.50

10 inch tortilla filled with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, and vegan cheese. topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Vegan Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos with soy meat, onion, tomato, mushrooms, poblano peppers, corn, vegan cheese and guacamole. served with a side of white rice and black beans.

Seafood

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.50

Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.

Seafood Chimichangas

$20.50

Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.

Pescado Azteca

$21.50

White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice

Plaza del Mar

$22.00

White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.

Fried Rice

Mexican Fried Rice

$12.25

Mexican fried rice with our delicious cheese sauce on top.

Fried rice chicken and beef

$19.00

Fried rice chicken and shrimp

$20.25

Fried rice chicken beef shrimp

$21.50

Fried rice beef

$18.50

Fried rice chicken

$17.50

Fried rice Grilled vegetales

$14.50

Fried rice Shrimp

$19.50

Fried rice beef and shrimp

$21.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$15.00

One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions

Quesadilla Ranchera

$15.00

One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.

Quesadillas Rellenas

$15.00

Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.

Quesadillas del Mar

$17.00

One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$15.00

One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.

SIDES

Guacamole dip

$7.50

Side of Sour Cream

$3.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Side of Sredded Cheese

$3.25

Side of Lettuce

$2.75

Side of Pico de Gallo

$4.75

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice and Refried Beans

$5.00

Side of French Fries

$3.50

Chiles Toreados(3)

$3.75

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Side of Steak

$8.99

Side of Grilled Shrimp (6)

$9.99

Avocado slices

$3.75

Side of Grilled Veggies

$5.50

Side of grilled onions

$1.50

Side of fresh Jalapeños

$2.50

Small chips

$3.00

Large Chips

$6.00

Crema Salad

$5.00

Small Sauce

$2.25

Large sauce

$4.50

Medium sauce

$3.50

tostada (1)

$3.99

side tomate

$1.00

side cilantro

$1.00

side raw onion

$1.00

1 Tamal

$5.50

Ensalada Fajita

$5.75

1 Chile Relleno

$6.50

Medium Chips

$4.50

A La Carte tacos

1 Beef Hard Taco

$2.99

1 Beef soft taco

$2.99

1 chicken hard taco

$2.99

1 chicken soft taco

$2.99

1 steak taco

$5.75

1 grilled chicken taco

$5.50

DESSERTS

Churros

$6.99

Fried Ice-cream

$7.25

Flan

$7.99

Xangos

$7.50

Sopapillas

$6.99

A la carta quesadilla

Beef quesadilla

$5.50

cheese quesadilla

$4.00

chicken quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Chicken quesadilla

$7.00

Mushroom quesadilla

$5.50

chorizo quesadilla

$6.00

steak quesadilla

$7.50

ala carta steak and chicken quesadilla

$8.99

ala carta spinach quesadilla

$4.00

ala carta enchiladas

1 cheese enchilada

$3.25

1 chicken enchilada

$3.99

1 beef enchilada

$3.99

1 beans enchilada

$3.50

1 spinach enchilada

$3.99

ala carta burritos

1 chicken soft chimi

$5.00

1 chicken fried chimi

$5.00

1 beef soft chimi

$5.00

1 beef fried chimi

$5.00

1 bean burrito

$5.00

1 chicken burrito

$6.00

1 beef burrito

$6.00

1 ala carta burrito deluxe

$7.00

Kids (Online)

Kids

1. KIDS Mac and Cheese

$8.00

2. KIDS Meat Quesadilla and Rice

$9.00

3. KIDS Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.00

4. KIDS Quesadilla and Fries

$8.00

5. KIDS Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$8.00

6. KIDS Combo

$8.25

Ground beef burrito & soft taco

7. KIDS Nachos Locos

$8.00

8. KIDS Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids cheese burger

$8.00

N/A Beverages (Online)

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Fanta

$3.00

Pibb exra

$3.00