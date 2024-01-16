Plaza Azteca Harrisburg
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- Queso Fundido
Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese$12.25
- Los Grantinados
Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese$9.00
- Super Queso Dip$13.25
- Street elote$7.25
- Empanadas$13.25
- Ceviche table side Fresh$15.25
- Sweet plantains$7.25
- Chicken wings (8)$14.25
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Cheese Dip$7.25
- Taquitos Mexicanos$14.00
- Coctel de camarón
Cooked shrimp with cocktail sauce , pico de gallo , avocados , cucumbers$18.00
Tacos
- Rib Eye Tacos
Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions$17.25
- Birria Tacos
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth$17.25
- Baja Fish Tacos
Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.$17.25
- Tacos de Camaron
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo$17.25
- Tacos de Pollo
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce$15.25
- Tacos de Asada
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce$15.25
- Tacos Al Pastor
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce$15.25
- Cali Fish Tacos
Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce$16.75
- Tacos Los Cabos
Three tacos with breaded white fish fillet topped creamy chipotle sauce, mango pico de gallo$17.25
Nachos
- OMG Nachos
Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos$14.25
- Nacho Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream$12.75
- Nachos Pastor
Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo$14.25
- Shrimp nachos$18.50
- Fajita nachos$11.75
- Cheese nachos$9.99
- Beans & cheese nachos$9.99
- Beef & cheese nachos$9.50
- Chicken & cheese nachos$9.50
Salads
- Taco Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream$11.99
- Super Taco Fiesta Salad
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo$15.99
- Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.$14.00
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese$13.99
- Azteca Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese$18.00
- La Flaca Salad
Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.$13.99
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$13.00
- Shrimp Tortilla Soup$14.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Jefe
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.$17.25
- Spinach & Chicken Enchi
Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.$16.25
- Enchi Suizas (3)
Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.$16.25
- Enchi Chipotle
One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.$16.25
- Enchi Supreme$15.25
- Enchi de Carnitas
Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.$15.25
- Enchi Bandera
One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.$16.25
- Enchi Rancheras$16.25
- Enchi la Doña$16.25
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$19.25
- Steak Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$20.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$21.25
- Mixed Fajitas
Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$23.50
- Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.$23.99
- Fajita Veracruz$24.00
- Fajita Chihuahua$24.99
- Fajita Vallarta$24.25
Burritos
- Burrito Ruleta
One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.$15.75
- Burrito Fajitas(2)
Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.$15.75
- Burrito Pastor
One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.$15.75
- Burrito Espinaca
One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream$15.75
- Philly Burrito
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream$15.75
- Burrito San Jose
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.$15.75
- Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans$15.75
- Burrito Texano
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo$17.25
- Burrito Mex
One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans$15.75
- Burrito Chipotle
One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.$15.75
- Burrito Carnitas
Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo$15.75
- Burrito California
Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.$15.75
- Oaxaca Bowl
Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.$13.99
Steaks
- Carne Asada
Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas$21.25
- El Paisano
Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas$23.25
- Chori Steak
Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas$23.25
- Carnitas Dinner
Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas$18.25
- Ranchero Especial
Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas$22.25
- Laredo$27.25
- Pina Loca$23.25
- Molcajete$32.99
Combos
- Combo 1
Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans$15.25
- Combo 2
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.$15.25
- Combo 3
Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.$15.25
- Combo 4
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans$15.25
- Combo 5
Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco$15.25
- Combo 6
Two tacos, side rice and beans$15.25
- Combo 7
Burrito, taco and enchilada$15.25
- Combo 8
Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans$15.25
- Combo 9
Burrito, taco, side rice and beans$15.25
- Combo 10
Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.$15.25
Chicken
- Pollo Patron
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.$16.99
- Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.$17.99
- Pollo Sonora
Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans$16.00
- Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.$15.00
Chimis
- Chimi Dinner
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans$13.75
- Chimi Texanas
tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.$16.00
Vegetarian & Veggie
- Spinach Enchiladas 3
Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.$12.25
- Enchiladas Trio
Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.$12.25
- Vegan Bowl
Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo$14.25
- Fajitas Vegetarianas
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas$15.25
- Sonora
One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce$15.25
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas
Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.$13.25
- Vegan Tacos$15.25
- Burrito vegano$16.00
- Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Seafood
- Camarones al Mojo
Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.$21.25
- Seafood Chimi
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.$21.25
- Pescado Azteca
White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice$21.25
- Plaza del Mar
White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.$21.25
- Chef's SP AguaChile Verde$30.00
- Chef's SP 7 Mares$39.00
- Chef's SP Torre de Mariscos$35.00
- Chef's SP AguaChile Roja$30.00
- Chef's SP Coctel Mixto$28.00
Fried Rice
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Pastor
One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions$15.25
- Quesadilla Ranchera
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.$15.25
- Quesadilla Rellena
Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.$14.25
- Quesadilla del Mar
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.$16.25
- Quesadilla Chicken & Spinach
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.$15.25
A La Carte tacos
DESSERTS
A la carta quesadilla
- Beef quesadilla$5.50
- cheese quesadilla$4.00
- chicken quesadilla$6.00
- Grilled Chicken quesadilla$7.00
- Mushroom quesadilla$5.50
- chorizo quesadilla$6.00
- quesadilla steak$7.50
- quesadilla camaron$7.99
- ala carta quesadilla vegetariana$6.00
- ala carta quesadilla mix steak y chicken$8.99
- ala carta spinach quesadilla$4.00
- ala carta cheese quesadilla grande$8.00