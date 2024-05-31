Plaza Tapatia Restaurant 707 Main St
Food
Appetizer
- Nachos mexicanos$12.00
fried tortillas coverd with beans , cheese , meat , pico de gallo lettuce , souercream and jalapeno
- Guacamole$13.00+
fresh avoacdo mixed with onions , tomatoes , cilantro and jalapenos
- Flautas$17.00
4 rolled fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and topped with sourcream,cheese,lettuce,avocado and pico de gallo ,rice and beans
Salad
Especialidades de la casa
- Molcajete Tradicional$30.00
Grilled chicken,steak,chorizo and carne enchilada , red and green pepers , choice of salsa , fresh cheese ,avocado rice and beans
- Bistec encebollado$19.00
grilled steak sauteed with onions , served with rice , beans and tortillas
- Carnitas de puerco$16.00
slow cooked pork wtih onions , jalapenos , served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Cecina Ranchera$19.00
Salted grilled beef-thin steak with mexican cactus,jalapeno,onion,toamto,cucumber,fresh mexican cheese, rice and beans
- Carne Asada$18.00
Grilled steak with lettuce,tomato,cucumbers,onions and mexican cheese
- Tlayuda Mixta Oaxaquena$19.00
Corn Tortilla covered with beans,cabbage,grilled chicken ,steak,chorizo , jalapeno,avocado,and oaxaca cheese
- Huachinango a lo macho$38.00
fried whole red snapper topped with seafood mixed and mexican salsa with onions , cilantro and jalapeno sereved with rice , beans and tortillas
Entrees
- Burrito$15.00
Rolled flour tortilla stuffed with choice of meat , cheeese and coved with your choice of salsa served with pico de gallo , sour cream , rice and beans
- Chimichanga$15.00
deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with choice of meat , cheese and covered with choice of salsa , served with pico de gallo , sour cream , rice and beans
- Enchiladas$15.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with choice of meat and cheese ,topped with choice of salsa and served with pico de gallo , sour cream , rice and beans
- Fajitas
Mexican dish with choice of meat sauteed with onions , red and green peppers served with rice , beans , pico de gallo ,sour cream and tortillas
- Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese and choice of meat served with rice , beans , pico de gallo and sour cream
- Tostadas
3 deep fried corn tortillas topped with choice of meat , beans , cheese , lettuce , pico de gallo ,sour cream , avocado and served with riice
- Sopes
Three hand-made fried corn tortillas topped with beans , lettuce , sour cream mexican cheese , pico de gallo and choice of meat served with rice
- Parrillada Plaza Tapatia$28.00
sauteed chicken , steak,chorizo , shrimp , onions , green and red peppers served with rice , beans ,pico de gallo , sour cream and tortillas