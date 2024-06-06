Thai Quinoa Salad

red cabbage, green cabbage, white quinoa, carrot, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, mint/basil, toasted peanuts, tamari dressing (rice vinegar, tamari, brown sugar, ginger, sriracha, sesame oil, avocado oil, sesame seeds). option to add chicken, steak or crispy tofu Contains: Peanuts, Soy, and Sesame