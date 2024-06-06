Plenty Goods - Damen 1000 N Damen Ave
Featured Items
Food
Salads
- Best Ever Caesar Salad
green kale, romaine, crispy shiitakes, cucumber, radish, shredded vegan parmesan (potato, rice, water, coconut oil, vegan parmesan flavor, olive extract), gluten-free garlic croutons (rice flour, water, corn, psyllium seed husk, sunflower oil, pea protein, yeast, millet, quinoa flour, salt, corn flour), creamy mushroom Caesar dressing (dried porcini mushrooms, cashews, garlic, salt, nori, rice vinegar), option to add grilled chicken OR Caesar chickpeas Contains: Cashews, Coconut$10.00
- Thai Quinoa Salad
red cabbage, green cabbage, white quinoa, carrot, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, mint/basil, toasted peanuts, tamari dressing (rice vinegar, tamari, brown sugar, ginger, sriracha, sesame oil, avocado oil, sesame seeds). option to add chicken, steak or crispy tofu Contains: Peanuts, Soy, and Sesame$10.00
- Turmeric Tahini Buddha Bowl
buckwheat groats, kale, blanched broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted red onion, roasted sweet potato, sunflower seeds, turmeric tahini dressing (fresh turmeric, tahini (sesame), salt, lemon, maple syrup, olive oil, white wine vinegar) . option to add turmeric maple chicken or turmeric maple chickpeas (ground turmeric, maple syrup, salt, olive oil) Contains: Sesame$10.00
- Chopped Kale Taco Salad
green kale, Mexican rice (jasmine rice, tomatoes, garlic, chili powder, cayenne, cumin, oregano), radish, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn chips, habanero ranch dressing (cashews, lemon juice, garlic, salt, black pepper, onion powder, chives, parsley, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, habanero hot sauce - carrots, onions, habanero peppers, vinegar, garlic, cane sugar, tangerine juice, lime juice). option to add shredded taco chicken or seasoned black beans (cumin, chili powder, coriander, cayenne, salt, olive oil) Contains: Cashews$10.00
- Shawarma Salad
brown rice, green leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mint, vegan feta cheese (organic coconut oil, potato starch, potato protein, salt, cane sugar, lactic acid), pita chips (cassava flour, salt, olive oil, garlic powder), lemon tahini dressing (lemon juice, olive oil, tahini (sesame), salt, pepper). option to add shawarma chicken thighs or shawarma cauliflower (olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, red pepper flake, turmeric) Contains: Sesame, Coconut$10.00
- Roasted Strawberry Rhubarb Salad
Swiss chard, roasted rhubarb, strawberries, fennel, mint, vegan feta cheese (organic coconut oil, potato starch, potato protein, salt, cane sugar, lactic acid), candied walnuts (walnuts, maple syrup, olive oil), roasted strawberry balsamic vinaigrette (strawberries, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, salt, pepper). option to add balsamic glazed chicken or balsamic glazed chickpeas. Contains: Walnuts, coconut$10.00
- BBQ Pineapple Salad
Swiss chard, spinach, pineapple, coleslaw (cabbage, jalapenos, sugar, salt, white wine vinegar), red onion, microgreens, cornbread croutons (almond flour, cornmeal, lakanto sweetener, salt, chia seeds, almond milk), creamy bbq ranch (cashews, garlic, salt, onion powder, bbq sauce - brown sugar, tomato paste, smoked paprika, liquid smoke, dijon mustard, garlic, onions, crushed tomatoes, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, chili powder, black pepper, cinnamon . option to add bbq chicken or bbq jackfruit Contains: Almonds, Cashews$10.00
- Burmese Salad
Cabbage, microgreens, cucumbers, jalapeno, lime, fried onions (onion, organic palm oil, buckwheat, salt), garam masala sunflower seeds (sunflower seeds, olive oil, salt), creamy lime dressing (lime, olive oil, coconut aminos, sriracha, cashews, salt, pepper, rice vinegar, maple syrup). option to add grilled chicken or crispy tofu CONTAINS: Coconut, Cashews, Soy (tofu only)$10.00
- Mango Coconut Rice Bowl
Sweet coconut rice (jasmine rice, coconut cream, shredded coconut, coconut oil, salt), mixed greens, red bell peppers, mango, red onion, mint, cilantro, peanuts, coconut lime ginger dressing (coconut milk, lime juice, cashews, fresh ginger, toasted rice powder, rice vinegar, salt, maple syrup). option to add coconut breaded chicken or tofu (coconut, almond flour, cassava flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt, pepper, almond milk, sriracha (jalapenos, sugar, vinegar, garlic). Contains: Peanuts, Coconut, Cashews, Almonds.$10.00
- Grilled Ratatouille Pasta Salad
Chickpea pasta (chickpeas, pea starch, tapioca, xantham gum), spinach, grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, basil, pine nuts, champagne vinaigrette (champagne vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, garlic, maple syrup, salt). option to add: grilled chicken or roasted chickpeas. Contains: Pine nuts$10.00
Soups
- Golden Chicken & Rice Soup
carrot, turmeric, ginger, coconut milk, chicken broth, jasmine rice, celery, onion, shredded chicken breast, salt Contains: Coconut$8.00
- Smokey Turkey Chili
ground turkey, chipotle chilis in adobo, carrot, celery, onion, chili powder, cayenne, cumin, onion powder, cacao, cinnamon, smoked paprika, dried chipotle powder, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, black beans, kidney beans, white beans Contains:$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ginger Carrot Soup with Green Lentils
carrots, ginger, coconut milk, cumin, cinnamon, onion, vegetable broth, green lentils Contains: Coconut$8.00
Dessert
- Browned Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies (gluten-free)
gluten-free flour (rice flour, whole grain brown rice flour, potato starch, whole grain sorghum flour, tapioca flour, xanthan gum), grass-fed butter, egg, brown sugar, vanilla, chocolate chunks$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Trail Mix Cookies
gluten-free flour (rice flour, whole grain brown rice flour, potato starch, whole grain sorghum flour, tapioca flour, xanthan gum), grass-fed butter, egg, brown sugar, vanilla, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, dried cranberries, raisins$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Snickerdoodle Collagen Cookies
gluten-free flour (rice flour, whole grain brown rice flour, potato starch, whole grain sorghum flour, tapioca flour, xanthan gum), grass-fed butter, egg, cane sugar, vanilla, powdered collagen, cinnamon$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Snacks & Chips
- BOULDER CANYON - Potato Chips (Avocado oil)$2.50
- TERRA - Veggie Chips$3.50
- Brownie Energy Bites (3)
walnuts, almond flour, dates, cacao, vanilla, salt Allergens: Walnuts, almonds$4.00
- PB Chia Oat Energy Bites (3)
peanut butter, chia seeds, oats, maple syrup, salt Allergens: Peanuts$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tart Cherry and Beet Energy Bites (3)
tart dried cherries, beet powder, dates, coconut, almonds, lemon juice, salt, vanilla Allergens: Coconut, Almonds$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Beverage
Drinks
- BREW DOCTOR KOMBUCHA - Clear Mind$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- ESSENTIA BOTTLED WATER$3.00
- HEALTH ADE KOMBUCHA - Pink Lady Apple$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- OLIPOP - Classic Rootbeer$4.00
- OLIPOP - Ginger Lemon$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- OLIPOP - Strawberry Vanilla$4.00
- WATERLOO - Blackberry Lemonade$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- WATERLOO - Cherry Limeade$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- WATERLOO - Lemon Lime$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- WATERLOO - Peach$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- WATERLOO - Strawberry$2.00
- WATERLOO - Summer Berry$2.00
- WATERLOO - Tropical Fruits$2.00
Smoothies & Shakes
- Plenty Green
kale, coconut water, almond milk, almond butter, banana, maple syrup, cinnamon, lemon juice, salt Contains: Almonds$10.99
- Four B's
beet juice, frozen berries, banana, fresh basil, fresh ginger, lime, freeze dried berries$10.99
- White Lotus
pineapple, mango, coconut milk, banana, almond milk, lemon juice, salt Contains: Almond + Coconut$10.99
- Horchata Shake
cashews, almond milk, oats, collagen, maple syrup, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, toasted rice powder Contains: Cashews + Almonds$12.99
- PB & M Shake
banana, chaga mushroom powder, almond milk, maple syrup, water, peanut butter, chia seeds, cocoa powder, salt Contains: Peanuts + Almonds$12.99
- Cold Brew and Cream Shake
cold brew concentrate, almond milk, oats, almond butter, maple, instant espresso powder, vegan vanilla protein powder (pea protein, brown rice protein, chia seeds, sunflower, erythritol, salt, stevia), chia seeds, salt Contains: Almonds$12.99
Coffee and Tea
Breakfast
Waffles
- Cinnamon Roll Waffle w/ Lemon Cream Cheese
cassava flour, almond flour, salt, almond milk, apple cider vinegar, baking powder, extra virgin olive oil, egg, maple syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla Contains: Almonds + Egg$11.00
- Lemon Apricot Poppyseed Waffle with Apricot Jam
cassava flour, almond flour, almond milk, salt, baking powder, egg, maple syrup, poppyseed, dried apricot, lemon juice Contains: Almonds + Egg$11.00
- Cocoa Raspberry Waffle with Hazelnut Chocolate Spread
almond flour, cassava flour, cocao powder, freeze dried raspberries, almond milk, baking powder, apple cider vinegar, salt, egg, extra virgin olive oil Contains: Almonds + Egg$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Oatmeal
- Blueberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, salt, vanilla bean, blueberries, sliced almonds Contains: Almonds$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Superfood Overnight Oats
rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, salt, maple syrup, cinnamon, goji berries, pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes, cacao nibs Contains: Almonds + Coconut$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Horchata Overnight Oats
rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, rice powder, cardamom, maple syrup, coconut milk Contains: Almonds + Coconut$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Sandwiches
- The Biscuit (gf)
sausage, egg, and jam on gluten-free cheddar and chive biscuit (contains dairy)$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Muffin (gf)
Spinach Omelette Egg, peppered bacon, kale aioli (df), tomato jam, gluten-free english muffin$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Brioche
pickled ginger tamagoyaki egg roll, furikake mayo, on brioche bun$12.00OUT OF STOCK