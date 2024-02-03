Plern Thai Cafe 22611 Lake Forest Dr c6
Food Menu
Starter
- Crispy Chive Cake$6.95
Fried Golden Brown Chive Cake topped with Fried Garlic and Dipping Sauce
- Wagyu Roti Mataba$9.95
Puff Stuffed with Minced 100% USDA Grass-Fed Wagyu Beef, Dutch Potato, Cilantro, Onions Served with Refreshing Cucumber Salad
- Pork Toro$8.95
Grilled Marinated Pork Jowl served with Spicy Tamarind Sauce *Contains Dairy Product
- Crispy Tofu$6.95
Fried Tofu served with Spicy Sweet Dipping Sauce Topped with Crushed Peanut *Contains PEANUTS
Soup
- Coconut Soup$12.95
Rich Aromatics Flavored from Coconut Milk and Galangal, Cilantro, Culantro, Green Onion, tomatoes and King Oyster Mushrooms ( Gluten Free )
- Lemongrass Soup$12.95
Spicy and Zesty Broth infused with Kaffir Lime Leaves and Lemongrass also Cilantro, Culantro, Green Onion, King Oyster Mushrooms, Cream and Drops of Chili oil *Contains Dairy Products and Shellfish
- Zaap Beef Shanks Soup$16.95
Savory Spicy and Zesty Tender Braised Beef Shanks Soup Infused Lemongrass, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Shallots, Cilantro, Scallions, Culantro (Gluten Free)
Chef's Specialties
- " PLERN " Signature$15.95
Thai Purple RiceBerry , Assorted Vegetables and Signature Sauce * Contains Dairy Products and Shellfish
- Crunchy Chicken Lemongrass Salad$12.95
Lemongrass, Mint Leaves, Shallots, Scallions, Cilantro and Peanuts Served with Tomatoes and Romaine Hearts with Special dressing *Contains Egg as an ingredient and PEANUTS
Curries
- Green Curry KA-NOM-JEEN$12.95
Spicy Green Curry paste mixed in Coconut milk with fresh scent of basil, Asian Melon, Thai Eggplant (Seasonal) served with Steamed Vermicelli or Jasmine Rice ( Gluten Free ) *No VEGETARIAN option
- Beef Shanks Panaeng Stew$17.95
Tender Braised Beef Shanks Soaked in Rich Coconut milk and Panaeng Curry Paste topped with Kaffir Lime Leaves *No VEGETARIAN option
- The Swimming Pig Tay Po$15.95
Tender Pork Belly and Morning Glory cooked in a Savory and Tangy Red curry served with Fried Egg and Jasmine Rice
Main Dishes
- Chicken N Rice$13.95
Steamed Chicken Served with Fresh Garlic Ginger Rice, Cucumber and Melon Soup with Our Style Spicy Bean Paste Sauce
- Crispy Chicken N Rice$13.95
Crispy Fried Chicken Served with Fresh Garlic Ginger Rice, Cucumber, Melon Soup with Sweet & Sour sauce
- GAI YA-A-ANG !$14.95
Savory Grilled Chicken, Romaine Hearts, Cucumber, Tomato and Spicy Tamarine Dressing Served with Garlic Ginger Rice or Jasmine Rice
- Crispy Pork Brussel Sprout$15.95
Crispy Pork Belly Tossed in Caramelized Garlic Sauce with Brussels Sprout Served with Jasmine Rice
- Crispy Tofu Brussel Sprout$13.95
Crispy Tofu Tossed in Caramelized Garlic Sauce with Brussels Sprout Served with Jasmine Rice *No VEGETARIAN option
- The Basil Wagyu$17.95
Minced 100% USDA Grass-Fed Wagyu Beef stir Fried with Basil Leaves, Green Beans Served with Crispy Fried Egg and Jasmine Rice
- "SEN-JAN" Pad Thai$12.95
Stir Fried Small Thin Rice Noodle with Egg, Chives, Fermented Tiny Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Tiny Dried Shrimp, Preserved Radish and Roasted Crushed Peanut Coated in Our Style Sweet and Tangy Sauce ( Available with Crispy Tofu without Dried Shrimp ) *No VEGETARIAN option *Contains Peanuts (Gluten Free)
- Double Egg Pad Thai$9.95
Stir Fried Small Thin Rice Noodle with 2X Egg, Chives, Fermented Tiny Tofu, Bean Sprouts Preserved Radish and Roasted Crushed Peanut Coated in Our Style Sweet and Tangy Sauce *No VEGETARIAN option *Contains Peanuts (Gluten Free)
- Grilled Steak "NAAMTOK"$19.95
Grilled 100% USDA Grass-Fed RIBEYE Tossed with Roasted Aromatic Rice Powder, Mints, Shallots, Scallions in Spicy Chili and Lime Dressing Served with Tomatoes and Fresh Baby Arugula (Gluten Free)
- Grilled Pork Jowl Salad$14.95
Grilled Pork Jowl Tossed with Roasted Aromatic Rice Powder, Shallots, Mints, Scallions in Spicy Chili and Lime Dressing Served with Tomatoes and Romaine Hearts *Contains Dairy Product
- Fried Rice$12.95
Egg, Green Onion stirred Fried with Jasmine rice served with cucumber and lime