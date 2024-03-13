Puffs&Treats Playground 16711 Hawthorne blvd, Lawndale, CA 90260
Combos
à la carte
- PIZZA PUFF❤️$7.00
This is the reason we exist we wanted to bring you a product that will become a staple across the U.S. as we progress The OG PIZZA PUFF- imagine a fried pastry with pizza toppings inside, while melting in your mouth (Pause) with lemon pepper on top.
- The cowboy 🤠$12.95
Our Cowboy dog has that good bbq you been wantin it comes with BBQ, FRIED ONION CHIPS, BACON, BANANA PEPPERS
- The Mac daddy ❤️$15.95
The Mac daddy ❤️is for the Mac n cheese lovers Comes with Mac n cheese, bacon you can add buffalo and ranch if you'd like yolo try it once at least.
- Chili cheese 🌶️🌭$12.95
Who doesn't love a good chili dog? you can add things to max this bad boy out I'm just saying Comes with Chili all the way from Chicago.Bacon, Raw onions, Shredded Cheese, Cheese Sauce We don't hold back with our toppings just so you know.
- Place of Chicago🖤$12.95
Place of Chicago🖤 Is the supreme pizza of a hot dog Loaded with the works (Pause) Raw onion, yellow mustard, Super green relish, sports peppers, pickle, tomato
- PLAIN JANE 😐$8.95
Ketchup and Mustard with a jumbo dog
- PLAIN JANE BUILD UP😐$8.95
Sides
- Seasoned Fries$5.95
House seasoned fries
- Bacon Lover Fries$8.00
House seasoning, 2 scoops of bacon, shredded cheese or cheese sauce
- Buffalo Ranch Fries$8.00
salt, buffalo, ranch, shredded Cheddar cheese
- Mac N Cheese Playground$11.00
bacon, buffalo, ranch
- Traditional Mac$7.95
OG MAC N CHEESE with plenty flavor
- BBQ Lover fries$8.00
Fries tossed in bbq, bacon, banana peppers
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Classic Chicago Chili and Cheese
Sweets
- Fried Oreo's 6 Pack$15.95
we use a special batter mix then deep fry the Oreos.
- Fried Oreo's 2 Pack$6.50
we use a special batter mix then deep fry the Oreos.
- Deep Fried Snickers$6.95
we use a special batter mix then deep fry the Snickers.
- Deep Fried Reeses(2)$6.95
we use a special batter mix then deep fry the Reeses.