Party of Five by Metro West

Summer Menu

Appetizers

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served w/House-Made Tortilla Chips

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$15.00

1 Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Fried Salmon Bites

$20.00

Fried Salmon Bites (North Atlantic Salmon Filet Diced and Deep Fried)

Jumbo Fried Honey Hennessy Shrimp

$18.00

5 Jumbo Fried Honey Hennessy Shrimp

Deep Fried Lobster Bites

$27.00

7oz Deep Fried Lobster Bites Served w/a Side of Aioli Dipping Sauce

Grilled Lobster Bites

$27.00

7oz Grilled Lobster Bites Served w/a Side of Aioli Dipping Sauce

Entrées

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Spicy Creamy Alfredo Linguine Pasta, Blackened Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomato & Spinach

Fried Chicken Breast and Leg Quarters

$27.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Breast and Leg Quarters Served w/Macaroni & Cheese and Collard Greens

Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon

$33.00

8oz Brown Sugar Glazed North Atlantic Salmon Filet served w/Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach

Fried Whole Red Snapper

$37.00Out of stock

Fried Red Snapper served w/Pink Beans and White Rice

Grilled Lamb Chops

$55.00

2 Thick Cut Grilled Lamb Chops, Broccolini, w/Our Special Lamb Chop Sauce (Sauce Includes Soy Ingredient)

Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye Steak

$75.00

18oz Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye Steak, Asparagus, Topped w/Garlic Butter (Shareable for 2)

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Black Bean Burger on Toasted Brioche Bun w/Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Our Signature Burger Sauce. Served w/Zucchini Fries

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Brioche Bun w/Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Our Aioli Sauce. Served w/French Fries

Salmon Filet Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Atlantic Salmon Filet on Toasted Brioche w/Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served w/French Fries

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad Romaine Lettuce w/Shaved Parmesan Cheese w/Caesar Dressing

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Collard Greens w/Turkey

$7.00Out of stock

French Fries

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00Out of stock

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Spinach

$7.00

Kids Table

Beef Corn Dog

$8.00

Beef Corn Dog (French Fries & Fruit)

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

3 Chicken Tenders (French Fries & Fruit)

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.00

3 Jumbo Shrimp (French Fries & Fruit)

Dessert

Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.00

Three Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Strawberry Shortcake

$14.00

Strawberry Shortcake (Sliced Pound Cake Topped w/Vanilla Ice-Cream, Sliced Strawberries w/a Strawberry Syrup Drizzle)

Chocolate Brownie

$14.00

Chocolate Brownie (Topped w/Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Cherry, Warmed and Chocolate syrup)

Add Ons

5 Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

5 Pan-Seared Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

8oz Salmon Filet

$18.00

7oz Fried Lobster Tail

$27.00

7oz Pan-Seared Lobster Tail

$27.00

Drinks

Sprite

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade flavor strawberry/mango

$0.50

Water (Fiji)

Water (Fiji)

$6.00

Bar Menu

Signature Cocktails

Drink Like Dink 1

$18.00

Muddle Pomegranate Mezcal Mysteriously dark and detoxifying Mezcal Margarita with charcoal and hints of Pomegranate and tajin based rim with smoke Triple Sec Tajin Rim Deep Purple in color Garnished with dried an orange slice and smoke dome.

Drink Like Dink 2

$17.00

Smokey but deep and fresh blackberry Mezcal margarita with a perfect balance of sweet, tart and smokey. Garnished with a tajin rim, this cocktail will have you ordering more! Muddled Blackberries Mezcal Grand Marnier Tajin Rim Black in color Garnished with dried an orange slice and smoke dome.

Boss Lady Dreek

$19.00

Drink like the boss lady herself in this Golden Reposado Lemon drop. A perfect blend of tartness and sweetness. And Can’t forget about the gold! Elevate your taste buds and you won’t regret it Reposado Grand Marnier Gold Shimmery in color Gold sugar rimmed and Flower Garnish

Girl Gurls World

$17.00

A strawberry surprise is this cocktail. This sweet and fruity mix with our Blanco tequila will have you sugar rushed for more. Topped with Pink Cotton Candy and freshly sliced strawberries. If you want something sweet and fruity this is the cocktail for you

Bossy Baby Denver

$17.00

Beautifully sweet purple cocktail with Pea flower Extract and Blanco tequila to magically change this shimmering cocktail into one of your favorites Blanco Tequila St. Germaine Purple Shimmery in color Flower Garnish

Money Always Khi

$18.00

Blanco tequila with thyme and lime will have you having the best time. This Perfectly balanced tart and fresh cocktail will have you counting down the thyme for more Thyme Blanco Tequila St.Germaine Served on the rocks w/thyme and lime twist Garnish

The Party of Five

$59.00

The Party of Five is a Flight of all our favorites. With this you will get four shots and a chaser. Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, mezcal and our lime juice chaser! You get a shot, You get a shot, You get a shot, We all get a shot... Now turn your Party of Five into an experience you don’t want to miss

The Ginger

$16.00

Our spin on a classic Paloma served with Reposado Tequila and Mint. Classically refreshing

Metro ATL

$16.00

Sweet and Spicy Margarita that will convert you over to a spicy lover. This is a jalapeño infused tequila based margarita with a refreshing twist of cucumber and basil. Try it, MetroATL may surprise you

Wine

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

La Marca Splits

$16.00

Peach Moscato

$11.00

Dona Paula Malbec

$14.00

St. Michelle Reisling

$15.00

St. Michelle Pinot Grig

$16.00

Grandial Brut

$12.00

Grandial Rose

$14.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$14.00

Absolute

$11.00

DuNord Vodka

$12.00

Deep Eddys

$10.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Gin

Botanist Gin

$13.00

DuNord Gin

$12.00

Aviation Gin

$14.00

Empress Gin

$16.00

Rum

Myers Dark

Don Q

Captain Morgan

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$21.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

Altos Blanco

$12.00

Patron

$16.00Out of stock

1800

$16.00

1800 Jalapeno

$16.00

Herradura Blanco

$17.00

Herradura Resposado

$21.00

Casa Dragones

$58.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00

Lobos Blanco

$10.00

Lobos Reposado

$14.00

Lobos Mezcal

$17.00

Teremana Blanco

$13.00

Teremana Reposado

$15.00

Lunazul Blanco (House)

$9.00

Lunazul Reposado (House)

$11.00

Vago Elote Mezcal

Banhez Mezcal

$14.00

Bosscal Mezcal

$16.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$14.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Triple Sec

Peach Schnapps

Blue Curacao

Chambord

$11.00

DuNord Coffee Liquor

Cognac/Whiskey/Bourbon

Dusse

$16.00

Dewars White Label Scotch

$11.00

Uncle Nearest

$14.00

Bullet Rye

$17.00

Bullet Bourbon

$16.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Glenlevit

$18.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$19.00

Remy 1738

$22.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$7.00

Sweet Water 420

$8.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Scofflaw cans

$6.00

Blue Moon

$8.00