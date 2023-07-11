Party of Five by Metro West
Summer Menu
Appetizers
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served w/House-Made Tortilla Chips
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
1 Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Fried Salmon Bites
Fried Salmon Bites (North Atlantic Salmon Filet Diced and Deep Fried)
Jumbo Fried Honey Hennessy Shrimp
5 Jumbo Fried Honey Hennessy Shrimp
Deep Fried Lobster Bites
7oz Deep Fried Lobster Bites Served w/a Side of Aioli Dipping Sauce
Grilled Lobster Bites
7oz Grilled Lobster Bites Served w/a Side of Aioli Dipping Sauce
Entrées
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Spicy Creamy Alfredo Linguine Pasta, Blackened Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomato & Spinach
Fried Chicken Breast and Leg Quarters
Fried Chicken Breast and Leg Quarters Served w/Macaroni & Cheese and Collard Greens
Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon
8oz Brown Sugar Glazed North Atlantic Salmon Filet served w/Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach
Fried Whole Red Snapper
Fried Red Snapper served w/Pink Beans and White Rice
Grilled Lamb Chops
2 Thick Cut Grilled Lamb Chops, Broccolini, w/Our Special Lamb Chop Sauce (Sauce Includes Soy Ingredient)
Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye Steak
18oz Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye Steak, Asparagus, Topped w/Garlic Butter (Shareable for 2)
Sandwiches
Black Bean Burger
Black Bean Burger on Toasted Brioche Bun w/Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Our Signature Burger Sauce. Served w/Zucchini Fries
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Brioche Bun w/Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Our Aioli Sauce. Served w/French Fries
Salmon Filet Sandwich
Atlantic Salmon Filet on Toasted Brioche w/Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served w/French Fries
Sides
Kids Table
Dessert
Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Three Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Shortcake (Sliced Pound Cake Topped w/Vanilla Ice-Cream, Sliced Strawberries w/a Strawberry Syrup Drizzle)
Chocolate Brownie
Chocolate Brownie (Topped w/Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Cherry, Warmed and Chocolate syrup)
Add Ons
Water (Fiji)
Signature Cocktails (Menu View)
Drink Like Dink 1
Muddle Pomegranate Mezcal Mysteriously dark and detoxifying Mezcal Margarita with charcoal and hints of Pomegranate and tajin based rim with smoke Triple Sec Tajin Rim Deep Purple in color Garnished with dried an orange slice and smoke dome.
Drink Like Dink 2
Smokey but deep and fresh blackberry Mezcal margarita with a perfect balance of sweet, tart and smokey. Garnished with a tajin rim, this cocktail will have you ordering more! Muddled Blackberries Mezcal Grand Marnier Tajin Rim Black in color Garnished with dried an orange slice and smoke dome.
Boss Lady Dreek
Drink like the boss lady herself in this Golden Reposado Lemon drop. A perfect blend of tartness and sweetness. And Can’t forget about the gold! Elevate your taste buds and you won’t regret it Reposado Grand Marnier Gold Shimmery in color Gold sugar rimmed and Flower Garnish
Girl Gurls World
A strawberry surprise is this cocktail. This sweet and fruity mix with our Blanco tequila will have you sugar rushed for more. Topped with Pink Cotton Candy and freshly sliced strawberries. If you want something sweet and fruity this is the cocktail for you
Bossy Baby Denver
Beautifully sweet purple cocktail with Pea flower Extract and Blanco tequila to magically change this shimmering cocktail into one of your favorites Blanco Tequila St. Germaine Purple Shimmery in color Flower Garnish
Money Always Khi
Blanco tequila with thyme and lime will have you having the best time. This Perfectly balanced tart and fresh cocktail will have you counting down the thyme for more Thyme Blanco Tequila St.Germaine Served on the rocks w/thyme and lime twist Garnish
The Party of Five
The Party of Five is a Flight of all our favorites. With this you will get four shots and a chaser. Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, mezcal and our lime juice chaser! You get a shot, You get a shot, You get a shot, We all get a shot... Now turn your Party of Five into an experience you don’t want to miss
The Ginger
Our spin on a classic Paloma served with Reposado Tequila and Mint. Classically refreshing
Metro ATL
Sweet and Spicy Margarita that will convert you over to a spicy lover. This is a jalapeño infused tequila based margarita with a refreshing twist of cucumber and basil. Try it, MetroATL may surprise you
