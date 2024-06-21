Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Poblano's
Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole Chico$8.81
- Guacamole Grande$14.01
- Chile Con Queso Chico$8.81
- Chile Con Queso Grande$14.01
- Queso Flameado$11.93
- Sopes
3 thick corn flat tortillas, beans, your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese and salsa on top$11.93
- Shrimp Ratones
6 pieces. Grilled jumbo shrimp wrapped with mixed cheese, jalapeño and bacon$15.05
- Poblano Botana
Mixed appetizer platter with nachos, quesadillas, and flautas. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$15.05
- (6) Nachos - Chicken Fajita$9.85
- (12) Nachos - Chicken Fajita$12.97
- (6) Nachos - Beef$10.89
- (12) Nachos - Beef$15.05
- (6) Nachos - Mix$10.89
- (12) Nachos - Mix$15.05
- (6) Nachos - Shrimp$11.93
- (12) Nachos - Shrimp$18.17
- Nachos Poblanos$11.93
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Plates
- Barbacoa and Egg Plate$11.93
- Machaca and Egg Plate$8.81
- Chilaquiles and Eggs Plate$9.85
- Ham and Eggs Plate$8.81
- Chorizo and Eggs Plate$8.81
- Potato and Eggs Plate$7.77
- Bacon and Eggs Plate$8.81
- Migas Plate$9.85
- Beef Fajita and Ranchero Eggs Plate$11.99
- Pancakes and Bacon Plate$6.73
- Huevos Divorciados Plate$11.93
- Huevos Rancheros Plate$11.93
- BYO Breakfast Plate$12.97
Omelettes
- Beef Fajita Omelette
Fire-roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms, and tomato$12.97
- Chicken Fajita Omelette
Fire-roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms, and tomato$11.93
- Supreme Omelette
Sausage, bacon, ham, fire-roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms, and tomato$12.97
- Veggie Omelette
Spinach, fire-roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms and tomato$10.89
Soups and Salads
- Seafood Soup
Large$16.09
- Caldo De Res Chico
Beef and vegetables$10.89
- Caldo De Res Grande
Beef and vegetables$14.01
- Caldo De Pollo Chico
Chicken and vegetables$9.85
- Caldo De Pollo Grande
Chicken and vegetables$12.97
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Chico
Chicken, tortilla strips, and vegetables$9.85
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Grande
Chicken, tortilla strips, and vegetables$12.97
- Menudo Chico
Beef tripe soup$9.85
- Menudo Grande
Beef tripe soup$15.05
- Poblano Salad
Fresh greens, purple cabbage, carrots, tomato, green bell pepper, cilantro, shredded mixed cheese and avocado slices, cherry tomato, topped with your choice of dressing$10.89
Tacos
Little Champs
A La Carta
- ALC Gordita$5.19
- ALC Chimichanga$9.35
- ALC Quesadilla$7.27
- ALC Burrito$8.31
- ALC Torta Beef Fajita$9.35
- ALC Torta Chicken Fajita$8.31
- ALC Torta De Pastor$8.31
- ALC Torta De Barbacoa$8.31
- ALC Torta Shredded Chicken$7.27
- ALC French Fries$3.11
- Pancakes & Bacon$6.23
- ALC Bean Tostada$4.99
- ALC Beef Fajita Tostada$5.99
- ALC Shrimp Tostada$6.99
- ALC Chicken Tostada$5.50
- Molida Tostada
Desserts
Sides
- Side Pico De Gallo$1.55
- Side Queso Mix$1.55
- Side Guacamole$2.59
- Avocado Slices$3.11
- Sour Cream$1.55
- Jalapeño Picado$1.03
- Arroz Chico$2.59
- Arroz Grande$5.19
- Charro Beans Chico$2.59
- Charro Beans Grande$5.19
- Refritos Chico$2.59
- Refritos Grande$5.19
- Side Chile Con Queso$3.11
- Flour Tortillas$1.55
- Corn Tortillas$1.55
- Chips & Salsa$3.11
- Jalapeño Toreado$2.00
- Side Queso Mozzarella
- Serrano Picado$1.03
Combos
- Del Rio
Two enchiladas and one beef or chicken fajita taco al carbón. Served with rice and beans$14.01
- Ribs Platter
Prime ribs on a bed of grilled onion and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, salad, and guacamole$23.37
- Los Cabos
Two beef or chicken enchiladas and one crispy taco with your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans$14.01
- Tampiqueña
Beef fajita, cheese enchilada, crispy taco with your choice of meat. Served with french fries and salad$16.09
Sizzling Fajitas
House Specialties
- Bistec a La Mexicana
Chopped beef fajita with tomato, red and green bell pepper, and onion. Served with rice, beans, and salad$16.99
- Fajita Ranchero
Beef fajita steak smothered in ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and pico de gallo$16.09
- Fajita Rellena Platter
Fajita stuffed with ham, mushrooms, and Monterey jack cheese, topped with shrimp. Served with rice and black beans$19.21
- Salsa Fajitas
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita smothered and topped with homemade sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and pico de gallo$15.05
- Carne Asada
Grilled certified beef marinated in lime juice, garlic, cilantro and spices. Served with rice, refried beans, salad and pico de gallo$16.09
- Carne Guisada
Mexican-style beef stew. Served with rice and beans$14.01
- Alambre
Beef skewer, chicken, shrimp, onion, tomato and bell pepper. Served with rice and salad$16.09
- Pechuga Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast topped with spicy chipotle sauce or creamy chipotle. Served with rice and beans$14.01
- Pechuga Poblano
Breaded chicken breast, topped with cheese, onion, mushrooms, and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans$16.09
- Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with rice, beans, salad, and pico de gallo$12.97
Enchiladas
Skillets
- Skillet El Pollo
Chicken fajita, fresh spinach, fire-roasted pepper and onion, mushrooms, tomato and potato. Served on a skillet topped with mixed cheese and two eggs$11.93
- Skillet Americana
Fresh spinach, breakfast sausage, fire-roasted pepper and onion, mushrooms, tomato, and potato. Served on a skillet topped with mixed cheese and two eggs$11.93
- Skillet El Steak
Fresh spinach, beef fajita, fire-roasted pepper and onion, mushrooms, tomato, and potato. Served on a skillet topped with mixed cheese and two eggs$14.01
- Skillet Mexicana
Chorizo, fire-roasted peppers, and onion, mushrooms, and potato. Served on a skillet topped with mixed cheese and two eggs$11.93
Poblano's Clásicos
- Tacos Al Carbón
Your choice of chicken or beef fajita tacos. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo$12.97
- 4 Pieces Tacos Chilangos
Four street tacos (barbacoa, chicken, ground beef, al pastor). Served with salad and pico de gallo$11.93
- 6 Pieces Tacos Chilangos
Four street tacos (barbacoa, chicken, ground beef, al pastor). Served with salad and pico de gallo$14.01
- Crispy Tacos
With your choice of meat and pico de gallo$11.93
- Tostada
A flat crispy tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of meat$11.93
- Gordita*
Tortilla dough filled with a choice of meat, refried beans, and cheese$11.93
- Quesadilla*
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and salad$10.89
- Burrito*
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and sour cream. Topped with your choice of Chile con queso or chili gravy$11.93
- Chimichanga*
Deep fried burrito stuffed with cheese, your choice of meat, and topped with Chile con queso or chili gravy$10.89
- Chille Relleno
Large poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and your choice of meat, topped with a spicy sauce. Served with salad$12.97
- Flautas
Deep-fried rolled corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, and salad$10.89
- Torta
Mexican-style sandwich filled with sour cream or mayo, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and your choice of meat. Served with french fries$10.89
Seafood
- Shrimp Plate
Grilled shrimp. Served with rice, seasoned potatoes, and salad$16.09
- Shrimp a La Diabla
Shrimp topped with spicy chipotle sauce or creamy chipotle. Served with rice, beans, and salad$15.05
- Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with garlic. Served with seasoned potatoes and salad$16.09
- Breaded Shrimp
Served with rice, french fries and salad$16.09
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, jalapeños, and our signature Poblano's sauce$15.05
- Grilled Tilapia
On a bed of onion. Served with rice, seasoned potatoes, and salad$14.01
- Grilled Tilapia and Shrimp
Grilled tilapia and four grilled shrimp on a bed of onion. Served with rice, seasoned potatoes, and salad$18.17
Beverages
- Ice Tea$3.11
- Mixed Tropical Drink$6.76
- Virgin Margarita$7.27
- Virgin Piña Colada$7.27
- Sangria$4.15
- Jarritos$4.15
- Topo Chico$4.15
- Mexican Coca-Cola 1/2
Half liter bottle$4.15
- Mexican Bottle Coca-Cola 335ml$3.38
- Soft Drinks$3.38
- Coffee$3.38
- Small Aguas Frescas$4.15
- Large Aguas Frescas$6.23
- SANGRIA ESPECIAL$7.99
- POBLANOS TORNADO$7.99