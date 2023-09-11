Poe's Tavern Atlantic Beach
FOOD
APPS
Chips & Pico
House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Fresh Pico de Gallo
Pico & Guac
House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Fresh Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
Chips & Queso
House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Queso
Chili Con Queso
House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Queso & Edgar's Drunken Chili
Edgar's Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sour Cream, Jalapenos & Green Onions
Fries
Hand-Cut French Fries
Cheese Fries
Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries
Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Green Onions
Chili Cheese Fries
Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese & Edgar's Drunken Chili
Fried Onions
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses with Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Marinated Chicken with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream
Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla
Fresh Grilled Vegetables with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream
Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
Shrimp & Chorizo Sausage with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream
SOUPS & SALADS
Edgar's Drunken Chili
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Mixed Greens with Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red and Yellow Peppers & Fresh Basil Vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pimiento Cheese Crouton & Tomato Vinaigrette
Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens, Seared Yellowfin Tuna, Tortilla Strips, Dried Cranberries, Green Onions, Citrus-Jicama Slaw & Mango Lime Vinaigrette
Tavern Salad
Mixed Greens with Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red and Yellow Peppers, & Fresh Basil Vinaigrette.
BEEF
Beef Raven
Plain burger
Beef Gold Bug
Choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Swiss Cheese
Beef Gold Bug Plus
Choice of Pimiento, Roasted Garlic Blue, Sweet Pepper Goat or Jalapeno Jack Cheese
Beef Pit & Pendulum
Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Beef Amontillado
Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream
Beef Hop Frog
Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese
Beef Annabel Lee
Crabcake on top with Fresh Vegetable Remoulade
Beef Black Cat
Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimiento Cheese
Beef Tell-Tale Heart
Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Beef Sleeper
Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese & Buffalo Fried Shrimp
Beef Rue Morgue
Bunless on a bed of Hand-Cut Fries with Edgar's Drunken Chili, Queso & Fried Egg
CHICKEN
Chicken Raven
Grilled chicken Breast with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken Gold Bug
Grilled Chicken Breast with Your Choice of Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken Gold Bug Plus
Choice of Pimiento, Roasted Garlic Blue, Sweet Pepper Goat or Jalapeno Jack Cheese.
Chicken Pit and Pend
Grilled Chicken Breast with Applewood Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Amontillado
Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream.
Chicken Hop Frog
Grilled Chicken Breast with Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries.
Chicken Annabel Lee
Crabcake on top with Fresh Vegetable Remoulade.
Chicken Black Cat
Grilled Chicken Breast with Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimento Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken Tell-Tale
Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken Sleeper
Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese & Buffalo Fried Shrimp.
Chicken Rue Morgue
Bunless on a bed of Hand-Cut Fries with Edgar's Drunken Chili, Queso & Fried Egg.
VEGGIE
Veggie Raven
House Made Black Bean Patty with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Veggie Gold Bug
House Made Black Bean Patty with your Choice of Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Veggie Gold Bug Plus
Choice of Pimiento, Roasted Garlic Blue, Sweet Pepper Goat or Jalapeno Jack Cheese.
Veggie Pit and Pend
House Made Black Bean Patty with Applewood Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Veggie Amontillado
Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream
Veggie Annabel Lee
Crabcake on top with Fresh Vegetable Remoulade
Veggie Hop Frog
House Made Black Bean Patty with Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries.
Veggie Black Cat
House Made Black Bean Patty with Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimento Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Veggie Tell-Tale
House Made Black Bean Patty with Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Veggie Sleeper
Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese & Buffalo Fried Shrimp
Veggie Rue Morgue
TACOS
Small Mahi Taco
Two Citrus Marinated Mahi-Mahi Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream
Small Tuna Taco
Two Spiced Yellowfin Tuna Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Pineapple Relish & Chipotle Sour Cream
Small Buffalo Shrimp Taco
With Bacon-Bleu Cheese Cole Slaw & Pico de Gallo
Mahi Sandwich
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Shrimp Salad on Toasted Bread with Lettuce and Tomato.
Crab Cake Sandwich
KIDS
Kids Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Kids Chicken with Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast With Cheddar Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Kids Burger
4oz Burger with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Kids Burger with Cheese
4oz Burger with Cheddar Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Grilled Cheese
Kids Mac and Cheese
Mac and Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Kids Quesadilla
Quesadilla with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries