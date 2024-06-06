Pogo's Peppers 122 Lafayette Road
To (Po) Go
- Carnitas Breakfast Burrito$10.00Out of stock
Carnitas, eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$10.00Out of stock
Chorizo, eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
- Mushroom 'Chorizo' Breakfast Burrito$10.00Out of stock
Mushroom 'chorizo', eggs, potatoes, cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, choice of sauce, all wrapped up and finished on the griddle
- Carnitas Taco$6.00
Taco loaded with carnitas, cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
- Poblano Chicken Taco$6.00
Taco loaded with chicken, cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
- Mushroom 'Chorizo' Taco$6.00
Taco loaded with mushroom 'chorizo', cilantro, pickled onions, cheese, with your choice of OG or Jalapeno Lime, and flour or corn tortillas.
From The Fridge
- French Onion Mac & Cheese$15.00
Take & Bake Item • pasta loaded with Gruyère, caramelized onions, thyme & a splash of sherry
- Carnitas$20.00Out of stock
Take & Bake Item • slow roasted pork with spices and citrus
- Taco Kit$30.00Out of stock
Take & Bake Item • carnitas, cotija, pickled onions, cilantro, 6 corn or flour tortillas
From The Shelves
- OG 4 oz.$8.00
Our original habanero hot sauce, great for breakfast, marinades, tacos, etc... Habaneros, jalapeños, pineapple, garlic, onion, lime, carrot, tomato, apple cider vinegar
- Jalapeño Lime 4 oz.$8.00
Roasted jalapeño with bright lime flavors, this versatile sauce goes perfect on just about anything!
- Colonels Mustard$12.00
Pogo’s take on a Carolina gold style mustard - enjoy on pretzels, burgers, hot dogs, nosh boards, reubens, Mac and cheese…
- Hot Dottie$15.00
Habañero maple syrup
- OG 8 oz.$15.00Out of stock
- Jalapeño Lime 8 oz.$15.00Out of stock
- ANCHOr 8 oz.$15.00
Smoky pasilla and ancho chilis team up with red habañero - with zero sugar and a mustard tang, this sauce will change up your bbq game.