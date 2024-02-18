Point 11 Persian Grill 327 11th Street
Food
Appetizers
- Must O' Kheyar$6.99
Homemade yogurt mixed with chopped cucumber and mint
- Dolemeh$6.99
Cooked grape leaves, filled with ground beef, rice, tarragon, split peas, green onions, basil, parsley, and fresh herbs
- Hummus$6.99
Mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic
- Must O'Mousier$6.99
Homemade yogurt mixed with shallots
- Tabuli$6.99
Chopped parsley, with tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice
- Shirazi Salad$6.99
Diced tomato, onion, cucumber, parsley, with olive oil and lemon juice
- Kashk O'Bademjan$6.99
Grilled eggplant, onion, and herbs with mint and sun dried yogurt drizzled on top
- Falafel$9.00
Deep fried chickpeas patties mixed with fresh herbs
- Tadig with One Sauce$10.99
- Tadig with Two Sauce$11.99
- Tadig with Three Sauce$12.99
Salads & Soups
- House Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and carrot served with our house dressing
- Greek Salad$11.00
Combination of romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, imported feta cheese, Greek olives, and imported Greek peppers
- Caesar Salad$11.00
A green salad of romaine lettuce and croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
- Point 11 Salad$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, raisins, dates, lentils, and red onions
- Lentil Soup$7.99
Green lentils, fresh celery, carrot, onion, and tomato paste
- Ash Reshteh$7.99
Fresh vegetables, noodles, pinto beans, kashk (whey) flavored with sautéed garlic and mint
Wraps
- Beef Koob. Wrap$13.99
One seasoned ground beef skewer charbroiled wrapped in lavash bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and house sauce
- Chk Koob. Wrap$13.99
One seasoned ground chicken skewer charbroiled wrapped in lavash bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and house sauce
- Boneless Chicken Kabob Wrap L$13.99
Boneless chicken charbroiled wrapped in lavash bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and house sauce
- Falafel Wrap L$13.99
Deep fried chickpeas patties mixed with fresh herbs wrapped in lavash bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and house sauce
Chicken
- Chicken Koobideh$17.00
Charbroiled skewered lean ground chicken
- Chicken Cornish$18.00
Charbroiled marinated skewered Cornish hen on the bone
- Boneless Chicken$17.00
Charbroiled marinated skewered chunks of boneless chicken
- Spicy Boneless ch$17.00
Charbroiled chili sauce skewered chunks of boneless chicken
- Chicken Shish$19.00
Charbroiled marinated skewered chunks of chicken breast, onion, and bell pepper
- Chicken Barg$21.00
Charbroiled marinated thick strips of juicy chicken breast
- Chicken Soltani$24.00
Combination of one chicken barg and one chicken koobideh
Beef
Lamb
Fish
Combination Platters
Special Rice
- White Rice$6.00
White basmati saffron rice
- Albalo Polo$8.00
Basmati saffron rice mixed with sweet and sour cherries
- Lubia Polo$8.00
Basmati saffron rice cooked with tomato sauce diced beef and freshly chopped green beans
- Adas Polo$8.00
Basmati and saffron rice with mixed raisins, lentils, and dates
- Baghali Polo$8.00
Basmati rice mixed with dill weed and Lima beans
- Zeresk Polo$8.00
Basmati rice mixed with barberries and saffron
Persian Stews
- Ghormeh Sabzi$17.00
Cooked beef, parsley, cilantro, chives, kidney beans, and dried lime and a side of basmati rice
- Gheimeh Bademjan$17.00
Fried eggplant, cooked beef, and split peas, cooked in a tomato sauce and a side of basmati rice
- Fesenjon$19.00
Fried walnut pomegranate sauce, mixed with boiled chicken and a side of basmati rice
Veggie Plate
- Veg Ghormeh Sabzi$15.00
Cooked fresh parsley, cilantro, chives, kidney beans, and dried lime, and a side of basmati rice
- Veg Gheimeh$15.00
Fried eggplant, and split peas, cooked in a tomato sauce, and a side of basmati rice
- Veg Fesenjon$17.00
Fried walnut pomegranate sauce, and a side of basmati rice
- Veggie Kabob Plate$16.00
Charboilied zukini, tomato, and bell pepper