Point 22 Tavern 9248 E CADENCE PARKWAY SUITE 101
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Cajun Steak Fingers
Marinated strips of steak, deep fried and sprinkled with cajun seasoning. Served with ranch
Cheese Curds
Authentic Wisconsin cheese lightly breaded and fried to a melty perfection. Served with ranch
Chips and Guac
Chips and Queso
Homemade queso with crispy corn tortilla chips and a side of salsa
Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes served on a bed of fresh arugula with sun dried tomato aioli
Fried Mushrooms
Hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch
Fried Pickles
Pickle fries freshly battered and fried. Served with chipotle ranch
Fried Zucchini
Fresh cut zucchini chips battered to order. Served with ranch
Hummus
House made hummus served with fresh peppers, cucumbers and naan bread
Irish Nachos
Thinly sliced potato planks, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions, with sour cream
Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips layered with queso and black beans, topped with shredded cheese, fresh jalapeños, pico, guacamole and drizzled with cilantro sour cream
Pretzel
Lightly salted and served with homemade queso and whole grain mustard
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with mixed melted cheese, salsa, and sour cream
Shrimp Diablo
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy garlic tomato sauce. Served with garlic bread
Wings
Salads
Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing
Chicken Breast Salad
Mixed cheeses, tomatoes, egg slices, romaine lettuce. Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, mixed cheeses, green onions, tomatoes
BBQ Chicken Salad
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, mixed cheeses, red onion, tomatoes
Steak or Salmon Salad
Marinated steak or grilled salmon, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onions and crispy onions on mixed greens tossed in white balsamic dressing
Southwest Cobb
Grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, mixed cheese, and romaine lettuce with spicy ranch
Crab Cake Salad
Two jumbo crab cakes, grilled pineapple, roasted corn, bell peppers, mixed greens
Burgers
Point 22 Burger
American cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped onions, tomato, pickle, Thousand Island
Cowboy Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ sauce
Southwest Burger
Pepper jack cheese, bacon, green chili, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli
West Coast Burger
Provolone cheese, bacon, avocado
Cajun Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, cajun spices, bacon
Fun Guy Burger
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese, grilled onions, Thousand Island on toasted rye bread
Chicken Sandwiches and Wraps
Buffalo Chicken
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, medium buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch on the side
BBQ Chicken
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onions
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled green chilis, fresh jalapeños, chipotle aioli
West Coast Chicken
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, melted provolone cheese, bacon, avocado
Far East Chicken
Juicy grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, provolone cheese, grilled pineapple rings
Hot and Cold Sandwiches
Firebird Philly
Your choice of shaved prime rib, chicken, or veggie. White American cheese, onions, bell peppers
Prime Rib Dip
Slow cooked beef served with au jus on a hoagie roll
Steak Sandwich
Marinated steak, sautéed onions, grilled mushrooms, red pepper aioli
Pulled Pork
Slow cooked pork tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with homemade coleslaw and a pickle served on a brioche bun
Point 22 Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, Bavarian Sauerkraut on grilled rye
Timeless BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on white or wheat bread
Entrees
Country Fried Chicken
Chicken breast hand battered and fried. Served with mashed potatoes and white gravy
Fish and Chips
Hand battered and fried cod. Served with french fries, coleslaw and homemade zesty tartar sauce
Shrimp Dinner
Grilled or deep fried hand battered shrimp cooked to a golden brown and served with french fries, coleslaw, and homemade cocktail sauce
Grilled Chicken
Grilled or blackened chicken breast served with choice of two sides
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. Ribeye lightly seasoned and grilled to order. Served with two of our delicious sides
Catch 22 Salmon Dinner
Fresh Atlantic Salmon grilled or blackened and served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Tender Dinner
Deep fried hand battered chicken cooked to a golden brown and served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce
Breakfast
From the Griddle
Breakfast Handhelds
Breakfast Point Sandwich
Fried egg, American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham between a toasted english muffin, croissant, brioche bun or toasted bread
The Burrito
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, mixed cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo
Everything Bacon Avocado Toast
Red pepper aioli, avocado, bacon, Everything Seasoning and crispy onions
Awesome Omelets or Skillets
The Meat-Eater
Eggs with mixed cheese, bacon, sausage and ham
The Denver
Eggs with mixed cheese, bell peppers, onions and ham
The Veggie
Eggs with mixed cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and spinach
The Chorizacado
Eggs with mixed cheese, chorizo, avocado and fresh jalapeños
The Chili Chesse
Eggs with mixed cheese and our homemade chili
Egg-Septional Points
Chicken Fried Chicken
Tender chicken breaded and deep-fried then smothered in our country gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of hash browns, homestyle breakfast potatoes
What's Your Point
Two eggs any style and choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links. Served with hash browns, or homestyle breakfast potatoes and choice of toast
Bisquit Breakfast
Classic biscuits and gravy served with a side of bacon or sausage and two eggs any style
Kids Breakfast
Happy Face Pancake
Sweet cream pancake topped with bananas, chocolate chips, strawberries and whipped cream
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three small pancakes loaded with chocolate chips and a side of fruit
French Toast Sticks
5 pieces with a side of fruit
The Little Point
Scrambled eggs with choice of 1 strip of bacon or 1 sausage link served with choice of toast
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 tenders served with a side of ranch
Kids Mac and Cheese
White cheddar twisted elbows
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted American cheese on buttered and toasted white bread
Kids Pasta
Farfalle noodles (mini bows) served with marinara or butter
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with mixed cheeses
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
8 mini corn dogs
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Tots
Mashed Potatoes
Rice
Coleslaw
Broccoli
Loaded Fries
Garlic/Parm Fries
Cajun Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, cheese, tomato and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons