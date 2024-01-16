Point Remove Brewing Co The Pizza Factory
Pizza & More
Pizza
- 12" Build Your Own$12.00
Choose your own toppings. $2 per meat and $1 per veggie. Gluten Free option available, $3.
- Margherita$16.00Out of stock
Our take on the classic Margherita with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and basil.
- 3 Cheese$15.00
Three quality cheeses with a little extra flare. Parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone.
- The Weirdo$18.00Out of stock
Pineapple, ham, and bbq sauce. Trust us.
- The Gardner$18.00Out of stock
Tomato, onion, spinach, mushrooms, and bell pepper.
- The Pesto$18.00Out of stock
Pesto, mozzarella, provolone, mushroom, red onion, and chicken.
- Point Remove Supreme$20.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, red pepper, and olives.
- Petit Jean Special$20.00Out of stock
A meat lovers' dream with Petit Jean ham, bacon, and sausage.
- Shrimpin' Ain't Easy$22.00Out of stock
Cheesy white sauce topped with spinach and baby shrimp.
- The Adam and Eve$20.00Out of stock
Prosciutto, arugula, fig and onion finished with a drizzle of fresh local honey. This one is a can't miss.
- $10 1-Topping$10.00Out of stock
- April Buffalo Chicken$18.00Out of stock
Buffalo and Ranch base with fajita chicken, onions and banana peppers
Calzones
Appetizers
- Garlic Knots$6.00Out of stock
Fresh baked bread smothered with garlic butter sauce.
- 3 Cheese bread$10.00Out of stock
Just like it sounds.
- Small Charcuterie Board$12.00
A selection of Petit Jean meats, cheeses, and fruit -perfect for two to share.
- Large Charcuterie Board$15.00
A selection of Petit Jean meats, cheeses, and fruit for the table to share.
- BIG Pretzel$10.00
Brushed with olive oil, topped with kosher salt, and served with a beer cheese dipping sauce.
- Boneless Wings Pound$15.00
- Traditional Wings Pound$15.00
Salads
- Garden Salad$5.00+
Spring mix with cheese, cherry tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing. Have it as a side for $5.
- Chef Salad$12.00
A loaded salad with ham, cheese, onion, tomato, and cucumber served with parmesan peppercorn dressing.
- Seasonal Berry Salad$12.00Out of stock
Mixed greens with fresh seasonal fruit, almonds, tomato and cheese served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Our classic house salad with grilled chicken, onion, tomato, and cucumber served with your choice of dressing.
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, onions & cucumber on a bed of greens with balsamic vinaigrette.