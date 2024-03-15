PÓKAY 68 West Jimmie Leeds Road
Beverages
- Bottle - Coke 20oz$3.00
- Bottle - Coke Zero 20oz$3.00
- Bottle - Diet Coke 20oz$3.00
- Bottle - Pure Leaf Lemon 18.5oz$4.00
- Bottle - Pure Leaf Peach 18.5oz$4.00
- Bottle - Pure Leaf Raspberry 18.5oz$4.00
- Bottle - Sprite 20oz$3.00
- Bottle Water$3.00
- Crafted - American Honey Tea$4.00
- Crafted - Blue Hawaiian$4.00
- Crafted - Passionfruit$4.00
- Smoothie - Mango$6.50
- Smoothie - Peach$6.50
- Smoothie - Pina Colada$6.50
- Smoothie - Strawberry$6.50
- Smoothie - Strawberry Banana$6.50
Bowls
- Aloha Bowl$17.65
Cabbage Cucumber Tomato Carrots Scallions Wasabi Aioli Wonton Strips Edamame Chicken Katsu
- Coconut Island Bowl$17.65
Shrimp Tempura Shredded Coconut Scallions Corn Carrots Guacamole Spicy Pineapple Aioli
- Pineapple Upside Down Bowl$15.75
Sesame Chicken Pineapple Cabbage Scallions Carrots Black Sesame Seeds
- Pokay Bowl$17.65
Spicy Kani Spicy Tuna Shrimp Red Onions Cabbage Cilantro Jalepeno Corn Ginger House Sauce Rice Puffs
- Volcano Bowl$17.65
Cabbage Red Onions Cucumber Wasabi Peas Spicy Mayo Rice Puffs Spicy Salmon Spicy Shrimp Spicy Kani
- BYOBowl... (24oz)$5.00
- BYOBowl... (32oz)$6.00
